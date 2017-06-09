 Cool Sh*t to Share: Vol. 40 - Among Other Things
June 9, 2017 · link love, Uncategorized

Cool Sh*t to Share: Vol. 40

So. Many. Shoes. On. Sale.

What a week, huh? Maybe it’s because the week after a short one/a holiday feels so much damn longer than the last… Either way, we made it. Finally!

I’m just about done with my post on my weight loss/diet transformation over the last two years, but I wanted to give you some time to ask any last-minute questions, specific advice, etc. If you have ’em, comment below — or feel free to e-mail me.

And please know, there are no stupid questions. Promise!

Now, I’ve got some un-be-lievable shoe sales, notable links and more to share with you this week. Scroll down — let’s get to it!

rose all day sign in chicago hampton social

**

Peak: Chicago summer is nearly in full-swing… One of my favorite weekend street festivals (Old Town Art Fair) is this weekend. What’s on your agenda?

Pit: My sister’s birthday is this weekend and I’m really bummed I can’t fly out for the celebration… I’ll be workin’ and teaching at SoulCycle most of the weekend.

This Week’s Links:

Shopping & such

Literally can not even: STOP IT! Revolve’s collection of tassel and pom-pom pieces is so freakin’ good. I want everything (but if I had to choose, it’d be this maxi).

Summer nights: I bought this cropped sweatshirt to wear with jean shorts this season — perfect for those nights when the sun goes down but you’re still on the beach. (It’s 40% off — no brainer, right?)

Freakin’ adorable: Had to have this wire wall hanging for my apartment… So cute and such a deal. Is it weird if I put it in my bedroom? (Lollll)

Big-time savings: Bloomingdales’ semi-annual sale just started! Get 25% off your order (including sale) with the code MAINEVENT… This includes inflatable pool floats and party accessories!

And anotha one: On the same note, Anthro is 20% off today. Good time to stock up on coffee table books, my friends. (This one is my favorite!)

Skincare: Caudalie sent me their new radiance-enhancing serum to try and I love it — anything to give my skin more of that “girl, you’re glowing!” look. I’ve been using their purifying mask 2-3 times per week for as long as I can remember.

Your legs will thank you this fall: All of these end-of-the season shoe sales, man… I found those over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots on sale — for more than $200 off (and in most sizes/colors). Fate, is that you? I’m fucking answering. Whatevs! (Side-note, I have a pair and they are 100% worth the investment — most comfortable boots I’ve ever owned.)

Spring cleaning: Nordstrom has some really cute items on sale in their home section. I got this basket for my bedroom — the colors are perfect!

Wedding season: … I also found this cute “Mr & Mrs” ceramic mug set on sale for $9. If you’ve got weddings galore this season (and next, even), stock up for engagement and shower gifts.

Look for less: Do you remember the Zimmermann dress I wore in my video shoot awhile back (via Snapchat)? I found a near-identical version by request — under $100.

Links I loved

Hangry AFWhat to eat after a workout, according to three experts.

Can’t help but laugh: The funniest tweets about (former FBI agent) Comey’s testimony before the Senate yesterday.

Hypothetically speaking: …If you only had 12 fucks to give every day, how would you spend them? (This chick’s quick-and-dirty blog posts are the most amazing mini pep-talks.)

Log off: Close the computer this weekend. Here’s a list of 17 books that one blogger read in 24 hours or less.

Ode to Miranda: If Sex & the City were released in our generation, Miranda Hobbes would be the “Carrie.” Agree to disagree?

Bad habits: Accordingly, breaking these 11 habits will make you a happier person. If you had to pick one each week, which would be your top two? (Mine would be neglect and control, I think. Comment with yours — let’s try it!)

Adulting is hard: Here’s a good read on how relationships change (and remain) when your girlfriends get married and/or start having kids. I can relate… You too?

Summertime Chi: I updated my Chicago city guide this week; from rooftops to happy hour, hotels and more — I got you! Anywhere you’d add to the list, local ladies? (That’s Hampton Social in the photo above.)

Eat better: Julia’s post on how she incorporates more meat into her diet — sans meat — was really insightful.

//

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here: 

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Snapchat (@coralsncognacs)

Shop this week's links

Join the Convo:

  • I think we all have two general types of friendships: the deep substantial friendships and the more social lighter friendships. Having kids made the latter group shift massively because I no longer can bond with my old friends over going out or what’s going on in our circle. We don’t have much more under the surface and with our lives so vastly different there’s not a whole lot for us to grasp onto when we talk. The deeper friendships have survived because we can talk about other things or know each other well enough that the difference in lifestyle doesn’t matter.

    I also think that the friendships that have faltered were ones that we were growing apart anyways and that the kids thing just made the divide clearer.

    I also need to have friends that understand I have zero spontaneity to meet up and that I’m going to have to say no to a lot of things. It sucks and I often feel like a bad friend when I can’t immediately be there for someone but it’s also just a fact of my life right now. I have a 16 month old and a 3 1/2 yr old, so I’m fairly tied down to my house and them!

Back to Top