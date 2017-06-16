Cool Sh*t to Share: Vol. 41

Friday at last!

What a week, huh? Let’s get to it…

Peak: Okay, this is a weird one, but have you ever had your legs waxed? I did for the first time this week and I think I’m hooked!

Pit: The fact that I still haven’t published this weight loss post… I know. I know! For whatever reason it’s been really hard for me to bring it all together, so-to-speak, but ultimately I don’t want to hit “publish” just for the sake of hitting publish — this one feels important to spend a little more time on. (But like, by Wednesday next week — latest. For reals.)

There are a lot of good sales happening this weekend, including an extra 20% off all sale items at Shopbop (major!), an extra 40% off sale items at J.Crew (plus 25% off regular-price items, too!) and even $19 dresses at Urban Outfitters.

This Week’s Links:

Shopping & such:

Under $100: I’ve posted about these before, but seriously… I’ll never buy another pair of black aviators.

FYI: Nordstrom has Stuart Weitzman’s over-the-knee boots on sale for 35% off — in five colors and most sizes. I bought the black ones; I have the taupe pair and I seriously wore them three or four times every week last fall. Worth the investment!

Poolside poms: The cutest pom-pom cover-up to wear this summer. (The fabric isn’t that annoying see-through white, either.)

Dance party: One of my favorite artists/DJ’s is in town this weekend (Kaskade!), and that means two days in my most comfortable Nike’s, no doubt.

Wanderlust: Who’s got travel coming up? Shopbop is having a sale on TUMI luggage, just FYI.

Fringe: I ended up buying a second pair of these ombre fringe earrings (in a darker color). I loved wearing them in Miami — they’re so light, you actually forget you have them on. (Wear a back, though; they’ll fall out otherwise!)

Classic: Gingham pom-pom ankle-wrap flats… So much yes to that. Even better that they’re on sale!

Links I loved:

Everything itches: Five natural remedies for your allergies this season.

Don’t just dream; DO: Here’s what Shonda Rimes learned from saying ‘yes’ to everything for a full year. (I loved this part especially: “In the past, I had a tendency to romanticize ideas I had for my future and my career. The problem was, so many of those ideas never came to fruition because I never put any actual effort into the dreams I was so busy weaving.”)

Bookmark-worthy: 25 successful women on what it means to be productive.

Words of wisdom: Tried-and-true advice for freelancers: How to ask for help and where to get it .

Fit AF: This is what you should eat/the diet you should follow before your wedding, according to nutritionists.

//

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here:

