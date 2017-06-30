My Go-to Summer Ensemble (+ a Local Summer Bucket List)

Finally found my unofficial summer uniform — in all its’ crop-top and high-waisted glory.

While Memorial Day is the official kick-off of summer — of course — it’s the festiveness that encompasses the Fourth of July that makes the summer season finally feels like it’s in full-swing to me.

I’m staying put in Chicago this weekend — I love being in the city over the summer because as I’m sure you know, that’s when it really comes alive.

Here’s some of the things on my local agenda this season — I’ll share a larger “Summer Bucket List” with you guys next week.

For now, hop offline, get some sun and enjoy your holiday weekend. (But don’t forget to check back for our weekly Link Love/Cool Sh*t to Share series; I’ll post it this weekend with a handful of holiday sales you won’t want to miss.)

… After you’re done with today’s post, obvs.

///

Hallie’s Local Bucket List

(i.e. Your Chicago Summer Must-Do’s)

Have a cocktail on as many of Chicago’s rooftop patios as possible.

I’ve listed some of my favorites in my Chicago travel guide, but on the rooftop front, Noyanne, Cindy’s, Celeste, Drumbar and the J.Parker top my list. Any that you’d recommend?

Ride a bike along the lakefront.

Like, a real bike. Not indoor stationary bikes. (Although I will be doing lots of that too!)

Or rollerblade… Rollerblading is low-key the shit, you guys.

Watch the fireworks at Navy Pier.

I don’t mean at Navy Pier, because admittedly — it’s right up there with Times’ Square (for me, at least) on the too-packed-with-tourists front. I tend to stay on the outskirts — or even better, perched up under blankets on the lakefront where you’ve got the best view of the city’s celebratory (and weekly!) “light show.” And cheap wine.

(I should really get my ass to Navy Pier, though. I’ve lived here for many years of my adult life and I still haven’t ridden the Ferris Wheel. Can you believe that?)

Find a signature summer “uniform.”

Check.

Lemme elaborate on that, though:

Every year, once that summer sun does settle in for good, I tend to adopt a seasonal ‘uniform’ of sorts — and the blue-and-white striped crop top I’m wearing today has been the go-to for this gal thus far.

(No joke, I actually might buy a second one — I’m afraid I’ll ruin the first and be SOL when it’s sold out. Excessive, maybe; but hey — if the “shoe” fits, right?)

These photos are from the beach on a recent trip to Miami — I’d arrived before the rest of our group (for my BFF’s bachelorette party), and I vividly remember walking along the waterfront in awe at how colorful South Beach is — from the turquoise-colored water to the bright white art deco design and (my favorite!) each of the hotel’s color-coordinated umbrella sets on the beach.

(This is the SLS South Beach, if you’re heading down there… Go ahead, do it for the ‘gram.)

Truth be told, I’m more of a pool gal than a beach-goer… You too or nah?

I don’t know why, but there’s definitely no denying that it’s nice to feel sand between your toes from time-to-time.

(This sand — not so much the sand we have here neighboring Lake Michigan. Although she’s not all that bad.)

Miami or not, I’m looking forward to spending some downtime in this season’s “summer uniform.” The high-waisted bottoms are true gift from the heavens, my friends.

(Here’s the most similar style to mine I could find — it’s less expensive, too!)

Have that second hot dog, girl. You deserve it!

*In this post:

Stripe crop top: Susanna Monaco (wearing a M)

High-waist bottoms: BECCA (wearing a M; more styles here)

Straw boater hat: HINGE (sold out, this one is my current favorite)

Sunglasses: PREEN (similar styles 50% off from LOFT here)

Bag: Hat Attack NY

///

Luccia Lowenthal Photography