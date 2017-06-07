Lemonade-Inspired Style

This summer-inspired collection is what dreams are made of.

Back in my corporate days, I used to live in brands like LOFT — and rightfully so, as I’m sure you can relate: Always on sale, office-approps and easy to wear from day-to-night.

When my career shifted, though, (rather drastically), my wardrobe needs did as well. As a result, we haven’t really been reacquainted for quite some time.

Late last week, though, I had the pleasure of hosting an in-store summer soiree at Ann Taylor LOFT to celebrate the launch of their new line.

I stopped by the Michigan Avenue location on my walk home from SoulCycle one evening to make sure it still felt “on-brand” to me, and all of a sudden two hours had passed and I was making my way to the register with a handful (arm-full, really) of colorful clothes.

The summer collection is a print-lovers paradise — and each of the lemonade-inspired pieces in particular seem like they’ll make summer dressing a breeze. (Ahem.)

A few days later I hosted the event, and it was a blast — and not just because there was rosé aplenty and whiskey-fused lemonades.

In full disclosure, LOFT gifted me a few pieces to wear for the par-tay: I wore a white open-front blazer, festive yellow tee (it says “Hello Summertime!”) and striped canvas shorts (the latter which out online but available here in a similar style).

I styled them with my own straw tote and white heeled sandals (which are also sold out. I found them in two similar styles — both on sale: here and here.)

I’m a shopping monster that cannot be stopped, as mentioned, so naturally I bought a few other items as well — namely, blush-colored sunglasses and a pair of vintage jean shorts (that aren’t too long but actually cover your ass). The most f’ing comfortable modern-hem, super light-wash jeans had already come home with me a few days prior.

… As a side-note, I had no idea that the brand’s denim collections fit so well, admittedly. Did you?

I would’ve bought these lace-up wedges, too, but I have a similar style from last summer (that were much more expensive — damnit).

Undoubtedly, the Lemonade ‘Riviera’ shorts, poppy-colored swing jacket, lemon-print one shoulder top and halter dress were the most popular purchases of the night (all linked below via clickable images). I essentially forced all shoppers to at least look at the socks, too — flamingos and lemons and stripes and more. Is anyone else a sucker for cute socks? So freakin’ adorable!

All-in-all, it was a fun night — and departure back to my days of working retail. While I sure don’t miss those, it was fun to be a part of the brand’s summer style launch party.

Oh, and one other thing: LOFT’s styles seem to be running a bit larger than usual — in the shorts, I wore a size 2 (and I’m usually a size 4 in this retail realm). With a cotton-blend style, these pieces will stretch a bit. I’m also wearing a size 2 in the blazer, which still has a comfortable open-front fit. Please feel free to comment below with any questions about sizing, the collection and so on.

*In this post:

Clothing

Open-front blazer: c/o LOFT

Striped shorts: c/o LOFT (similar style here)

“Hello Summertime!” tee: c/o LOFT

White sandals: Schutz (similar/on sale here and here)

Black aviators: Le Specs ‘The Prince’ sunglasses

Straw tote: Hat Attack

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS matte lip pencil in ‘Never Say Never‘

///

Iron & Honey Photography

Thanks to LOFT for partnering on this post.