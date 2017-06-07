 Lemonade-Inspired Summer Style
June 7, 2017 · events, outfits

Lemonade-Inspired Style

This summer-inspired collection is what dreams are made of.

Back in my corporate days, I used to live in brands like LOFT — and rightfully so, as I’m sure you can relate: Always on sale, office-approps and easy to wear from day-to-night.

When my career shifted, though, (rather drastically), my wardrobe needs did as well. As a result, we haven’t really been reacquainted for quite some time.

woman crossing the street in cute shoes high heels new york city shopping straw tote

Late last week, though, I had the pleasure of hosting an in-store summer soiree at Ann Taylor LOFT to celebrate the launch of their new line.

new york city chicago style bloggers hallie wilson lifestyle expert how to wear a t-shirt to work in the summer office outfit inspiration

I stopped by the Michigan Avenue location on my walk home from SoulCycle one evening to make sure it still felt “on-brand” to me, and all of a sudden two hours had passed and I was making my way to the register with a handful (arm-full, really) of colorful clothes.

The summer collection is a print-lovers paradise — and each of the lemonade-inspired pieces in particular seem like they’ll make summer dressing a breeze. (Ahem.)

blogger wearing white open blazer stripe shorts t-shirt schutz sandals wear to work in summerwhite blazer with striped shorts and round top straw tote perfect beach bagle specs the prince matte black sunglasses how to wear shorts to the office with a tshirt and blazerhow to wear striped shorts in the summer outfit inspiration style

A few days later I hosted the event, and it was a blast — and not just because there was rosé aplenty and whiskey-fused lemonades.

In full disclosure, LOFT gifted me a few pieces to wear for the par-tay: I wore a white open-front blazer, festive yellow tee (it says “Hello Summertime!”) and striped canvas shorts (the latter which  out online but available here in a similar style).

I styled them with my own straw tote and white heeled sandals (which are also sold out. I found them in two similar styles — both on sale: here and here.)

//

ann taylor loft summer collection stripe canvas shorts white blazer summer weekend outfitmichigan avenue ann taylor loft open white blazer cute style for work career clothes yellow loft t-shirt with words hello summertime

I’m a shopping monster that cannot be stopped, as mentioned, so naturally I bought a few other items as well — namely, blush-colored sunglasses and a pair of vintage jean shorts (that aren’t too long but actually cover your ass). The most f’ing comfortable modern-hem, super light-wash jeans had already come home with me a few days prior.

… As a side-note, I had no idea that the brand’s denim collections fit so well, admittedly. Did you?

how to wear a tee shirt to work office appropriate summer friday style

I would’ve bought these lace-up wedges, too, but I have a similar style from last summer (that were much more expensive — damnit).

Undoubtedly, the Lemonade ‘Riviera’ shorts, poppy-colored swing jacket, lemon-print one shoulder top and halter dress were the most popular purchases of the night (all linked below via clickable images). I essentially forced all shoppers to at least look at the socks, too — flamingos and lemons and stripes and more. Is anyone else a sucker for cute socks? So freakin’ adorable!

chicago fashion blogger hallie wilson corals and cognacs summer style outfit inspiration chicago fashion bloggers showing what to wear with a white blazer office outfit inspirationnew york city chicago style bloggers hallie wilson lifestyle expertcute summer beach bag straw tote hat attack with printed lemon scarf tied on

All-in-all, it was a fun night — and departure back to my days of working retail. While I sure don’t miss those, it was fun to be a part of the brand’s summer style launch party.

Oh, and one other thing: LOFT’s styles seem to be running a bit larger than usual — in the shorts, I wore a size 2 (and I’m usually a size 4 in this retail realm). With a cotton-blend style, these pieces will stretch a bit. I’m also wearing a size 2 in the blazer, which still has a comfortable open-front fit. Please feel free to comment below with any questions about sizing, the collection and so on.

*In this post:

Clothing

Open-front blazer: c/o LOFT
Striped shorts: c/o LOFT (similar style here)
“Hello Summertime!” tee: c/o LOFT
White sandals: Schutz (similar/on sale here and here)
Black aviators: Le Specs ‘The Prince’ sunglasses
Straw tote: Hat Attack

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS matte lip pencil in ‘Never Say Never

yellow tulips in a straw tote with a lemon print scarf and high heel sandals for women

///

Iron & Honey Photography

Thanks to LOFT for partnering on this post.

Shop the Post

Join the Convo:

  • Love the entire look the pop of yellow goes great with the shorts!

    xo. SN | http://www.sahonynatasha.com

  • Caitlin Hummer

    I have been eyeing the lemon print shorts from LOFT, and I think you just convinced me to get them! I love how you dressed up the shorts with a blazer, so chic!
    xo, Caitlin
    http://thesolcompass.com

  • You look incredible! Love this chic look for Summer!

  • Dana Mannarino

    I’m LOVING this look, Hallie! Those shorts look so comfortable and chic.
    PS: HOLY QUADS, daaaaaamn 😉

    Pink Champagne Problems

  • Kerri Jean

    I really love those shorts! I’ll have to stop by loft some time soon:)

    readwriterunblog.com

Back to Top