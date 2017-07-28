Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 43

Major sales, recent style finds & some worthy reads to note this week.

Happy Friday, friends. How was your week?

Mine’s been along the lines of playing a bit of catch-up, but I haven’t stopped thinking about my BFF’s wedding last weekend… It was one of the best I’ve had in a very long time.

You know how you just feel so good after a wedding or a weekend away with all of your best friends? Yes, yes, yes.





Ours was in Malibu — and if I haven’t mentioned it (ha), I was a bridesmaid and the DJ.

The weekend at-large was amazing… But holy shit, insane. Kind a stressful. (Okay, super stressful.) But awesome.

I ended the night sitting in the grass drinking what was left of the open bar with the groom — both of us in tears at how fun the night was. (Not to call you out, but sup BG!)

I’m just about done with my post on “Life Lessons I Learned From My First DJ Gig” (yes, seriously — there’s a lot), but I’m waiting for a few of the photos to come my way first… I took, like, none. As you can imagine — I was busy!

I can’t wait to tell you all more about it… Yay! In the interim, I peppered in a few iPhone snaps from the wedding weekend in today’s post.

(Our bridesmaid dresses were from Shona Joy, for those asking.)

Oh, and also: group photo at the pool (above)? Shortly thereafter we had 20 large pizzas from Domino’s delivered — and I shit you not, they were gone in less than five minutes. Savage AF.

//

Sales & such

Sneaker game strong: Like I need a new pair of sneakers, but whatevs. I’ve never seen the rose-gold version of these Nike’s, but I knew I had to have them — on sale, too? No brainer.

Must-have: Woot! Nordstrom finally re-stocked a ton of sizes in these knee-high cognac-colored boots. (They’re almost $100 off, so I guess I should have realized they’d sell out right away.) Almost makes me wish fall would hurry up and get here… Almost.

Twinsies (almost): I saw this bag in-store last week and actually thought it was a Balenciaga… Nope! (Not even close to the price, either.) What do you think: Too close for comfort or DGAF?

Hide yo wallets: … Speaking of which, The Outnet just got a ton of designer bags in — all 20% off or more — including Givenchy, Proenza and Gucci! (If I didn’t have to pay rent, this bag is what I’d get… A girl can dream. Or persuade herself that today is payda–… No, RENT.)

Bonfire nights: This sweater is perfect for a night-time beach jaunt or boat ride — I love that neutral color (and it’s on sale, natch). Gotta love LOFT.

Must-have: These frayed espadrille mules have been my go-to slip-on shoes this summer.

Striped staple: I got this shirt from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale (under $40!) and i think it’s my favorite purchase to-date. The off-the-shoulder detail is adorable, but the bell sleeves are a cute touch, too! Sizes run large, FYI — I ended up getting an XS (and I’m a 33 bust, size 4 in tops/dresses).

J’adorable: I borrowed this color-block dress for a friend’s rehearsal dinner last week and think I need to get it for myself — everyone was asking me about it! Or maybe she won’t notice if I keep it? You can’t go wrong with pink and red. (I wore a size small, FYI.)

Major savings: I shared what I’ve bought from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in a post earlier this week, but if you missed it, here’s what I bought:

… If you haven’t yet, I suggest looking through handbags and women’s shoes first — those are usually the departments that sell out the fastest. And if you need a new pair of jeans, these are the only jeans you’ll need this fall, though… Trust, I’ve had mine for two years!

//

Links & the like

GSD: Ugh, I needed to read this: Powerfully effective hacks to help you get your sh*t together before the weekend.

Lose the script: I smiled and nodded my way through this one: “10 ways you’re making your life harder than it has to be.” Anyone else relate?

Job interviewees, take note: Here’s how to get people to like you more. (Simple, but true. You’ve got two ears and one mouth for a reason, right?)

Current events: Refinery29 interviewed a transgender Marine veteran about what it’s like to serve in the military — you’ll want to read this one.

No twerk zone: Have you seen Miley on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar this month? I actually really liked her story wherein she reflects on her old self vs her new self.

Stop, (collaborate and) listen: Here’s an interesting take on making better decisions: Ask yourself ‘What,” not Why.”

Timing is everything: Blogger babe Jess (of 26 and Not Counting) wrote a very relatable post on how “A lot can happen in a year.” Agree whole-heartedly, babe (and am inspired by/proud of you).

Therapy talk: I keep coming back to this article on celebrity women who share their experiences with therapy – whether they’ve embraced it or avoided it. It’s a good one.

//

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Snapchat (@coralsncognacs)