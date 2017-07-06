Cool Sh*t to Share: Vol. 42

Major sales, recent style finds & some worthy reads to note this week.

Hello, hello. How was everyone’s Fourth of July? … Still recovering?

Samesies.

Is anyone else, like, totally messed up on their days?

… At least it’s almost Friday.

This past week, I spent the Fourth of July in Milwaukee for Summerfest with one of the event’s sponsors, BMO Harris.

Apparently, Summerfest is one of the world’s largest music festivals — and I’ve never been — so I was super stoked to say the least. Music festivals are my jam. (…. Lollll.)

I’ll recap it in the next few days (likely over the weekend since last week’s Link Love is being posted today — which you’ll see why below). I went by myself

//

But first, of course…

Peak: I’m about six months into my DJ lessons (still so damn hard), but I’ve finally started to mix my own tracks — and have been playing them in SoulCycle classes! They’re not quite sharable quality over the internet, but once I understand how to record higher-quality versions I’ll post one or two to my Soundcloud so you can hear it.

Pit: My computer’s wifi hardware just… Disappeared. (Again — for the second time.) Has this ever happened to you? I was SOL when traveling this week as a result, which is why today’s post wasn’t up earlier in the week as originally promised. Sorry, friends! Lots of good links to share with you this week, though…

So let’s get to it:

//

Sales & such

You need this: … Because everything tastes better out of a watermelon sippy cup (shown above).

Summer sandals: I bought these pink-and-orange color-block sandals awhile ago — at full price, natch — but they’re on sale right now.

Veuve it or Lose It: YAS! I have been looking EVERYWHERE for this straw beach tote and finally found it in-stock here. Too damn good! (You get a 10% off code with e-mail sign up on the site — but the code is NEWFRIEND. Wink.)

Swim sale: J.Crew is offering 40% off swimwear this week — plus free shipping and returns (code: DIVEIN). Get yourself a pair of black high-waist bottoms if you haven’t already. They’re so flattering! This shoulder-tie one-piece is really cute, too (and available in all sizes/colors).

But wait, there’s more: … And while you’re at it, check out J.Crew’s sale section, too. It’s all an additional 40% off as well (code: DIVEIN). Don’t miss these earrings (have ’em), this striped dress (want it), these linen layering tanks (practically free) and the best-fitting jeans (for only $63).

Nike Roshe Two: My favorite Nike’s are an on sale — in six colors and most size. I got a fresh pair of the white ones (since I already have the grey).

Nike Roshe OG (One): … But there’s a few colors of the same shoe (just the original version) that are marked down even more. The navy ones are cute, no?

Who wears short shorts: I love when I find jean shorts from One Teaspoon (my favorite) on sale! Here they are in distressed white and a lighter blue wash — both for 30% off. (FYI: Size down a full size, they run very large!)

Hand-wash this shit: I’m such a sucker for pom-poms — I fell in love with this pom-pom cover-up/dress immediately. It’s in stock in XS/S and S/M (I’m wearing a S/M).

//

//

Links & the like

Jams: Have you guys heard Jay-Z’s new album? For a (very) limited time, you can download it for free on Tidal — use the voucher code “SPRINT”.

A case for veg’ing out: Accordingly, vegetarian diets are twice as effective in reducing body weight than low-calorie diets are. (I mentioned this in my weight loss post, but not eating meat a few days each week was one of my biggest weight loss tactics — unknowingly at first!)

Must-read meal prep: And while we’re at it, here are the 25 most popular healthy recipes you’ll find on Pinterest.

Almost Friday: Want to make your weekends feel like they last longer? According to this article, just try something new.

Skincare essential: This skin-brightening Vitamin-C serum has more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and it’s actually affordable. Anyone tried it? (I think I’m going to!)

Therapy talk: 25 famous women share their experiences on therapy – whether they’ve embraced it or avoided it.

//

