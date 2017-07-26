19 Home Decor Finds on Sale Right Now

Everything in this post is on sale. Seriously.

After a huge bout of spring cleaning, I’ve been doing a lot of home decor shopping for my apartment.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is when I tend to refresh a lot of the rooms in my home (in a wallet-friendly manner), so I thought I’d share some of my finds and things that have made their way to my interior inspiration board as of late.

Best of all, every single one of these items is on sale — and most are well under $100.

Let’s get to it!

(Clockwise, from top left)

TOP

(1) Empire building framed wall art, (2) curved vases, (3) concrete wax candle

(4) fringe accent pillow, (5) ‘Chanel’ canvas wall art, (6) ‘Moet’ water cooler wall art

MIDDLE

(7) cable-knit throw blanket, (8) champagne flutes, (9) gold starbust mirror, (10) wood and marble cutting board,

(11) pink candle, (12) animal hide rug

BOTTOM

(13) stemless wine glasses, (14) 400-thread count sheet set, (15) handwoven stool, (16) white marble tray, (17) slate serving tray, (18) textured throw pillow (white), (19) textured throw pillow (grey)

When the decor bug bites, I tend to start with my living spaces, if you can’t tell.

There’s nothing like a fresh set of satin-feeling sheets and a cozy cable-knit throw to make you want to nap so fucking hard for the rest of time curl up in bed at the end of a busy day, though, you know?

Seriously tho, lolll…

I’ve always been big on adding an element of interest through textured decor — it’s just so simple. Currently, it’s neutral-colored throw pillows… Mostly neutral accents, actually — with a few pops of color thrown in on tabletops and whatnot.

If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly on the lookout for a really cute (but affordable) stool or pouf. Yes?

The ivory hue on this hand-woven stool matches the rug in my living room perfectly (similar to that of the animal hide rug pictured above), so I bought it and am going to see if it fits the bill. Bless you, Nordstrom return policy!

… And of course, I couldn’t resist some new glassware. The champagne flutes and these stemless wine glasses (shown in the collage above) would make great gifts, too — as would a white marble tray or this slate serving tray; the latter of which you can personalize it by state. V cute.

(And, um, I just realized: We’re technically more than halfway to Christmas — holy shit! How?)

What room(s) are you refreshing in your home this season? Anything in Nordstrom’s decor sale catch your eye?

