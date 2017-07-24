Back to Reality

… plus, an office-appropriate ensemble to help you look the part.

Happy Monday, lovely ladies… Something tells me it’s gonna be a three-cup-of-coffee kind of day.

For you, too?

//

I flew back from California yesterday after one of the best weekends I’ve had in a long time — two of my best friends got married and our whole crew flew to Malibu for a non-stop, three-day celebration.

Oh, and I DJ’ed the reception.

WHAT THE F*CK, right? AHHH!

Seven months of DJ school/lessons and it finally happened. And it was amazing. The cops came twice with noise violation warnings — so that’s a sign of success, no?

Hehe.

I can’t wait to tell you guys everything about the entire experience (and what I learned from it and all the mistakes I made and laughed through), but for today my focus is on getting back in the swing of things on the blog front.

Here’s a little preview, though — including our final song and video footage of the only moment I made it to the dance floor.

(I’ll have that post up on Wednesday or Thursday, so if you have any questions/etc about DJ’ing or the experience in general, leave ’em for me in the comments below.)

Ugh, what a weekend. Don’t you love how full your heart feels after those?

How was your weekend? And have you hit the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale yet? The items I ordered in the Early Access portion of the sale came in the mail while I was gone, which lessened the effect of yesterday’s Sunday scaries.

In case you missed it, here’s what I bought:

If you haven’t checked out the Anniversary Sale yet, I’d suggest looking through designer denim, handbags and women’s shoes first — those are usually the departments that sell out the fastest:

(These are the only jeans you’ll need this fall, though… Trust, I’ve had mine for two years.)

//

If you’re in the market, there are two similar styles of the leather bag I’m carrying included in the sale, too: The classic Madewell tote and a faux-leather Nordstrom-brand (BP) style here.

All right. Back to reality we go…

As much as I’d rather work from home in my favorite pair of yoga pants, I’m forcing myself to get dressed (in cute shorts and a super-soft white button-down shirt) and posting up in a cute coffee shop this morning.

I’ve been really loving the look of an easy white button-down shirt lately — or maybe it’s just that this one is so damn comfortable — and on sale.

(I’m wearing the cotton version of this shirt FYI, but I linked to the satin version since it’s softer, on sale and much more versatile. It’s actually cheaper, too!)

I’m thinking about getting this one while it’s on sale, too… You can never have too many classic button-down shirts. A girl needs her work clothes, no?

… Says the girl who works in fitness, LOL.

More coffee for me… Hope your Monday is quick, easy and without too many meetings.

*In this post:

Larissa pleat-front shorts: Alice + Olivia (have them in white, too)

White satin button-down shirt: Vince Camuto (on sale)

White sling-back pumps: Sergio Rossi (similar style on sale in 3 colors here)

Leather bag: Vintage (two styles I love on sale here and here)

Mirrored sunglasses: Valley

//

Iron & Honey Photography