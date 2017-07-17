That Throw & Go Style

Soft, feminine pleats & easy styles; the throw-and-go dresses you need this summer. (Plus, what I bought from Nordstrom Early Access Sale.

Happy Monday, my friends. This week is shaping up to be insane — in a great way!

You know how I’ve been taking DJ lessons over the last six months? It’s for my BFF’s wedding — which is THIS WEEKEND. Gah!

(Yes, I’m nervous. Yes, I’ll keep you posted!)

//

Taking a step back, though, to recap — admittedly, I had a bit of a rough week on this end. (But as they say, when it rains it pours. Right? And of course, no storm lasts forever, either.)

There are certain just changes that tend to come seasonally, I think — transitions at work, unforeseen changes in personal relationships, and a sinus infection that’s gotten worse (and more annoying) over time.

//

That’s how it goes, though: Everything happens in three’s. (You’ve heard that, right?)

I’d rather keep it at that — it’s nothing big or unmanageable (although it can seem that way in the moment, can’t it?) — but I wanted to mention it since I haven’t posted in a few days.

Anyway, just keepin’ it real.

… And while we’re there, f**k this allergy season, man. Lawd!

Hehe. How’s everything on your end?

As a result of the aforementioned, I kept it super simple and fun over the weekend — with my schedule, my style, my plans, you name it. The most immediately accessible cure for many things is your girlfriends, happy hour and a Netflix binge — and not necessarily in that order. (HBO binge for me, actually, but I’m so far behind in Game of Thrones I didn’t want to mention it. No spoiler alerts, betches!)

///

I also hit Nordstrom’s Early Access Sale, so further below I’ll go into detail about what I bought and share my tips/tricks for how to shop and where to spend/save your money.

(I wanted to go into detail on the Early Access Sale today since I didn’t publish last Friday’s weekly round-up (Cool Sh*t to Share); as mentioned, it’s been a week of changes and shifts and I needed to take some personal time on Friday.)

I know this dress may not seem like that of the simple variety, but it’s one of those throw-and-go numbers that doesn’t require much thought or effort beyond a great pair of summer sandals — a summer essential every girl needs.

I picked up this pretty pleated dress awhile ago from a brand known as the DELFI collective — known for feminine-centric separates ethically designed by two women in Los Angeles. Their statement designs are so beautiful — and I love that they require minimal styling. I love the crepe ruffle dress I’m wearing, but I’m also eyeing their pink ‘Amelia’ dress (which is a lower price point).

Beyond that, though, for real. You need an item or two in your closet that you can grab last-minute, throw on and go. Right? Do you have any goto’s at the moment you’re reaching for?

Either way, here’s a few similar dress styles I found upon scouring the inter-webs — you’ll thank me upon your next pre-work alarm clock snooze (whoops) and/or spur-of-the-moment weeknight out. Among them, I bought this ruffled maxi dress in yellow to wear to a summer wedding later this month. (That color, though!)

Click below to browse & buy.

(Most are under $100!)

*Hallie’s favorites: Asymmetric ruffle dress, $58 | One-shoulder mini-dress, $69 | Flowy crepe dress, $89

Ruffled maxi dress, $128 (bought this for a summer wedding) | Off-the-shoulder shirt dress, $79

//

Beyond some TLC with the BFFs this weekend, nothing cures quite like a little retail therapy.

I made my first dent in Nordstrom’s highly anticipated Early Access Sale this weekend. Here’s a few things that I purchased — below that, I’ll go into a bit more detail about my advice to you for shopping the sale (Early Access or when it opens to the public on Friday).

///

Anywho: this weekend, I purchased two pairs of boots and a new pair of black jeans. I already know these will be my fall staples, and they also tend to be the products that sell out fastest):

NORDSTROM SALE: WHAT I BOUGHT

But in Nordstrom’s Early Access Sale in years-past, I’ve snagged these — and I still wear them all to-date.

NORDSTROM SALE: WHAT I BOUGHT (LAST TWO YEARS)

///

Lastly, here’s how I’d suggest prioritizing your Early Access Sale/Anniversary Sale shopping strategy. Most importantly, by category — what do you need to refresh your wardrobe this year? The pieces you already own?

More specifically, here’s my picks — all sure to help you dress to impress (and again, guaranteed to sell out first — just FYI).

NORDSTROM SALE: HOW TO SHOP + WHERE TO SAVE

BOOTS

MOTO-STYLE JACKETS

WORKOUT GEAR

DENIM

COMMUTE/WORK SHOES

BP loafer mules, $52 (from $79 in three colors; but they look like the Gucci pair)

Tory Burch logo ballerina flats, $165 (from $258; four colors)

BASICS/MUST-HAVES

///

Aloha (see ya), sweet friends — and Mahalo (thank you!) for stopping by today. Here’s to a new week and lots to look forward to.

*In this post:

Clothing

Crepe ruffle dress: DELFI collective (wearing a small)

White leather sandals: Schutz ‘Franzen’ leather sandals

Straw clutch: Vineyard Vines (similar style on sale here)

Pink sunglasses: PREEN (old)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS matte lip pencil in ‘Never Say Never‘

//

