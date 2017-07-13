An Easy, Breezy Summer Aesthetic

A bright-white aesthetic makes for easy, effortless summer style.

Nothing makes for easy, effortless summer style quite like a white maxi dress. You know?

I’m not exactly the most graceful gal on the face of this earth — far from it, actually — so I try to steer clear of kidding myself into thinking I can own too many pretty white pieces.

… But like, yeah. LOLLLL.

That never really works out.

The solution is simple: Boycott colored liquids and anyone within an arm’s length who can’t be trusted without a lid.

… I’m kidding. But like, only partially.

Sometimes, I swear to you; I spend more money on dry-cleaning than I do on clothes!

Regardless, I really couldn’t resist this dress.

And I’m a firm believer that every girl should have a neutral-colored dress that makes her feel good. Plain and simple.

(This one is by FINDERSKEEPERS — and it’s sold out, sorry! — but the brand does have a ton of cute clothes on Revolve/linked here).

I did some digging and found some super cute styles, though (linked below). My favorite is this similar-looking white maxi style for $113. That gorgeous ruffle detailing and the sleeves? I’m in.

While I’m sure you’ve heard about Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale (where most of the marked-down pieces are for fall/the coming season — Early Access begins today), I found a handful of similar-looking, pretty white maxi dresses on the site that you can wear right now.

All about that instant gratification, right? While most are (well) under $100, here are a few of my favorites for you to browse at varying price points:

Click to shop:

Hallie’s picks:

Cold shoulder wrap-front dress, $113 | Ruffle-wrap maxi dress, $59 | Off-the-shoulder maxi dress, $55

Draped maxi skirt, $69 | Pop-over halter dress, $55 | Ruffled slipdress, $109

As for the black bag, I’m sure you’ve seen it around Pinterest or Instagram — it’s by Cult Gaia. Pretty much the only place you can find it is on the brand’s website — it’s sold out everywhere else. The perfect elevated day to night clutch rendered in black.

Clothing

White maxi dress: finderskeepers (sold out, love this version)

Black strappy sandals: Steve Madden

Sunglasses: Tommy Hilfiger

Black acrylic handbag: Cult Gaia black bag (in ‘Small’)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: Laura Mercier ‘Velour Lovers’ lip color (in Boudoir)

Luccia Lowenthal Photography