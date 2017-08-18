 Hello from Dubrovnik (+ Breaking the Silence) - Among Other Things
August 18, 2017 · lifestyle, travel

Hello from Dubrovnik (+ Breaking the Silence)

Let’s catch up for a minute, shall we?

Happy Friday, my friends.

Writing to you from Dubrovnik, Croatia – the third stop on the beginning of a month-long Euro-trip I decided to embark on rather last-minute.

munich airport lounge flatlay with food

I’m sorry we haven’t spoken much (on the blog) as of late. And I imagine some of you are wondering how I’ve been able to just get up and go travel for weeks at a time, yeah?

//

An update

I’ve typed and re-typed this time-and-time again in an effort to find a softer way to say it, but… there just isn’t.

As of about three weeks ago, I’m no longer teaching at SoulCycle.

In all honesty, I’m not ready to talk about it in detail.

I don’t know when I will be, but I knew it was only fair to tell you what’s been going on in the interim. (However, please don’t hesitate to message me on Instagram or through e-mail if you have questions and whatnot.)

In a word, I’m heartbroken… Among Other Things. It’s been really fucking hard.

dream island yacht croatia sailboat rental

To those of you who ride with me in Chicago (or used to in New York and/or Short Hills), I’m so sorry that I wasn’t able to give you a head’s up… I didn’t have one either, though.

Anyway, we’ll talk more about it (here/openly) eventually… For now, just know that I miss you guys. And I really miss teaching. I’m sorry for the radio silence around here lately.

Also, I made you a playlist to communicate some of the things I haven’t been able to. I’d suggest listening to it in the order I created it… The last two songs are my favorite. Here’s the link; hope you enjoy.

… But as I’ve said to so many of you in class before – sometimes your world has to flip upside-down for you to figure out what’s actually right-side up.

So, yeah. Here I am – on the other side of the world for a while in an effort to reacquaint myself with mine.

//

Getting Lost in the Right Direction

I have so many stories, photos, travel guides and general tips to share with you already. So far, I’ve been exploring all over Croatia — namely, Hvar, Bol, Dubrovnik and Split.

For the next few days, I’m going to enjoy what time we’ve got left on the boat we’re staying on (offline, for the most part). And when the girls that I’m traveling with head home I’m planning to stay and travel solo through Europe for another few weeks.

I’m going to Switzerland – Interlaken, Lucerne, Murren – and then to Italy – Cinque Terre, Lake Como, Venice, Florence/Tuscany, Milan, Bologna… And wherever else I feel like venturing to. (I don’t have a return ticket home just yet, ha!)

Anyway, lots of updates to come – but in the interim, I’ve been posting frequently on Instagram + IG story, so you can follow along for photos and updates there.

Blog-wise, if you have suggestions for content/travel guides/etc, leave ’em in the comments below so I can make these travel-centric posts as fun and interesting and useful as possible.

And, well, hey; here’s the silver lining – I haven’t taken a vacation for more than a few days in three years.

(Three. Years!)

I know it’s cliche, but take some time every day to remind your heart that everything happens for a reason.

… And as they say, “The cure for anything is salt water: Sweat, tears or the ocean.”

the cure for anything is salt water quote

Endless love to each of you (and thank you very much for your patience and understanding in how private I’ve needed to be about this for now).

Happy weekend, my friends — make it a memorable one.

x Hallie

///

Join the Convo:

  • Bets

    Thank you for being open with your readers Hallie. So sorry you’re going through this difficult time, but happy you’re using the time to reconnect with yourself. Wish I could be so brave. I’d love a post on how you approach an adventure like this. Including packing for it, affording it and staying safe while solo.

  • Hallie, first I’m sorry you are going through a yes then stellar time and yes, the you will bounce back even stronger! It’s amazing what a vacation with friends can do as well as the solo adventure after. Look forward to reading all about it and wishing you all the best in life. You’re one hell of a lady truly inspiring many!

  • So much love to you, Hallie. I can’t imagine how hard this was to write. The selfish part of me is heartbroken I’ll never get to experience the emotion I ALWAYS felt when riding in your class. I know you’ll find your way and I can’t wait to watch you grow. xx

  • Emily

    Hallie! I am so sad to see you’re no long with Soul. You were the best part Tommy Thursday mornings at 6am SOPT. I have no doubt only bigger and better is headed your way. Enjoy your travels and please keep us in the loop! You’re the best! Cheers to a new chapter, girl!

  • Sorry to hear about this difficult time in your professional career. I love what you said about the cure to anything is salt water. I’ve been going through something similar (I think) and that’s actually a really comforting sentiment.

    + Always keep in mind what’s most important in life — strong relationships. Stay strong and know you have built a genuine community that supports you. <3

    http://www.shannoninthecity.com/

  • So sad to hear you’re no longer with Soul, Hallie. Thanks for taking the time to update us. Rest assured you’ve made a huge impact on so many, and will continue to in different ways. Monday 6 a.m. rides won’t be the same without you, but I’m excited to see what your next chapter brings. Enjoy every moment of your vacation!

  • Lila17

    Hallie, I asked about you at SOPT and got a cryptic response so I decided to research the mystery on my own. So very sorry you are gone. You have made a huge impact on my life and continue to even though you are not physically present.
    One thing I know for sure is that you will be hugely successful in every one of your future ventures, starting with your well deserved vacation. Wishing you only the best.

  • Holy mic drop batman! Hallie, this post pulled on all the heart strings. Thank you. I’m sorry to hear about soul, but like you said it happened for a reason. Enjoy your solo travel time!

  • Hallie! Thinking of you at this tough time. You were a joy to ride with at Soul and will be missed more than words can express. I always think of your little nuggets of wisdom you would share during class and am thankful to still have your blog to come to for advice. You are such a positive force in this world and I can’t wait to see what adventures you tackle next. Enjoy your travels! xoxo Logan

  • I am so sorry to hear about your tough time, Hallie! have so much fun and do all the healing you need to overseas! Adventures can be such an amazing way to reset and reconnect with yourself. If you have time you should check out Sardinia, Italy… it’s an island, and it’s best explored by roadtripping:)

  • Jodi

    Oh my God, Hallie… I’m so sorry. I hope these travels refill your tank and give you some well-deserved reprieve from what I can only imagine is a clusterf*ck of emotion and the unknown at home. xo

  • Mateo Ledezma

    <3 much love my friend <3

  • Mateo Ledezma

    always & forever

  • Nicole Coppins

    So sorry to hear this, Hallie. You definitely have the right attitude, keep staying optimistic and soon it will all make sense! I wish you the best as you embark on this exciting trip throughout Europe

  • Liv

    Sorry to hear Hallie. You are so strong and positive and it’s great you are taking this time to travel and explore. If you need a travel partner, I can meet you in Switzerland. I went through somewhat of a career transition and I’m trying to figure out what’s next. In the meantime, I’ve been traveling and enjoying summer in Chicago.

  • Melissa Klusek

    I’m so sorry to hear you’re going through a tough time. But thank you for being so honest with all of us! I’ve loved following your journey and I know so many good things are ahead for you. You’re such an inspiration and I can’t wait to follow along with your European travels! My best advice for Italy- climb every staircase. Even if you have to pay a few Euros for it, because the views. are. worth it. Cinque Terre is amazingggg. Eat all the gelato. And if you’re feeling it I would definitely go to Rome because you can’t beat the history there. I’d love to know how you packed for this super long trip, especially knowing your plans may change and destinations might not have been decided upon yet. Have the best time!

Back to Top