The Three Things I’ve Worn Most in Europe

Three items I’ve worn repeatedly during my three weeks (and counting) in Europe.

Ciao, bellas! How are you?

It’s been three weeks (and counting) since I’ve arrived in Europe — with just a carry-on, I might add.

… And if there’s any such notable items that I’ve worn repeatedly from my suitcase since I’ve arrived, these are them.

Well, three of them.

The deets:

The tank is from Forever21 (there’s a lot of similar styles and color options available as well), the distressed denim skirt is Levi’s, and the sandals are Dolce Vita.

The latter are on final clearance in two colors (70% off) — they fit true-to-size and I swear I’ve practically worn them to the ground. I actually ordered another color in the white ($30) so I can leave these in Europe when I head home.

(… It goes without saying that I’ve worn the sunglasses everyday too, right? I found them for 40% off at Nordstrom before I left for my trip — they go with everything!)

The ability to mix-and-match the pieces in my suitcase makes them all the more versatile — which makes packing easier, too.

This is one of my best travel strategies, too — but that’s a post I’m working on for you at the moment. (But here’s two former posts on how I packed for four weeks in Asia and on how to pack the perfect carry-on in the interim.)

The bag and belt I thrifted while doing a bit of shopping in Lucerne with Jess — while I love them both (so much), I love the story behind how and where I bought them more. Crazy what you can find overseas!

Any cute fashion finds you’ve landed upon similarly?

On another note, I realize that it might seem frivolous to discuss shopping while there’s parts of the world that could our help. (I actually have friends and family members in Houston.)

Beyond donation efforts that we’re able to make from afar, I’m wondering if anyone happens to know of homes or shelters that are accepting clothing and beauty donations through the mail. If so, please let me know via the comments section below.

Hard to believe it’s already Thursday… How’s your week going?

Photography by Jessica Sturdy