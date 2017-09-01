Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 44

Labor Day sales, things in my closet you can get on sale & how to help hurricane Harvey victims.

Ah, the return of link love — at last.

I know this series kinda fell off the map a bit, but — well, so did I because of everything that’s happened in my personal life as of late.

Sometimes it’s just nice to be off-the-grid, as we’ve discussed. And as you can relate, yeah?

Happy Labor Day weekend to my girls in the states, at that. What are your plans for the holiday weekend?

At any rate, my travels to Europe have left me feeling more inspired, alive and invigorated by the day. (And motivated, yay!)

It’s still the end of high-season here in Italia (hot and h-u-m-i-d), so perhaps that’s why I’m finding it hard to believe that fall is on its way in. Weren’t we just talking about the start of summer, like, two weeks ago?

Before we transition over to fall fashion, one of the best things about this time of year is all of the good Labor Day sales you can find on summer style and the sort. Here’s a few things already in my closet that you can score on sale:

In my closet/currently on sale:

Beyond those, here’s a few links to love this week, below.

I’ll keep it short-and-sweet with the holiday approaching, but we’ll be back in full-swing with our Cool Sh*t to Share series next Friday. Ciao, bellas!

(And wishing a happy birthday weekend to my Numba One Stunna, Jess — aka bows & sequins. Bon anniversaire, mon amour!)

Sales & such

I’ve been eyeing this cool cross-body bag for weeks and it just went on sale — literally — in four colors. Do you think I should get the powder blue? Thinking it’d be cute with all the grey, cream and beige colors I plan to wear this fall…

… And in that case, I think I’d justify buying these cute BaubleBar earrings to match, too.

If you missed out on the sandals I posted yesterday (size-wise), here’s a really similar pair from Steve Madden. With that gorgeous neutral color you can wear ’em year-round — weather-pending, of course.

The one beauty product that I’d never travel without. I have a handful of these back home in each of my gym bags, too.

Notable links & the like

The best kind of vacation for a frazzled brain.

Refinery29 published a comprehensive list on how you can (continue to) help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. The easiest way is through the Red Cross — simply text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Endless congrats to my friend Kate on her big news this week. So happy for you, mama!

So bummed I’m missing Mackenzie’s wedding this weekend. Sending you endless love, gorgeous girl! (And I’m diggin’ what you wore to your bridesmaids luncheon.)

Is everyone all up in the Infrared Sauna trend? That’s one thing I can’t wait to do upon my return to the states.

In case you missed it, here’s the three things I’ve worn the most during my three weeks in Europe (so far).

Has everyone but me heard of SkyScanner? Apparently, everyone overseas uses it to book flights — I’d highly recommend downloading the app, friends!

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here:

