 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 44 - Among Other Things
September 1, 2017 · link love

Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 44

   Labor Day sales, things in my closet you can get on sale & how to help hurricane Harvey victims.

Ah, the return of link love — at last.

I know this series kinda fell off the map a bit, but — well, so did I because of everything that’s happened in my personal life as of late.

Sometimes it’s just nice to be off-the-grid, as we’ve discussed. And as you can relate, yeah?

Happy Labor Day weekend to my girls in the states, at that. What are your plans for the holiday weekend?

At any rate, my travels to Europe have left me feeling more inspired, alive and invigorated by the day. (And motivated, yay!)

It’s still the end of high-season here in Italia (hot and h-u-m-i-d), so perhaps that’s why I’m finding it hard to believe that fall is on its way in. Weren’t we just talking about the start of summer, like, two weeks ago?

Before we transition over to fall fashion, one of the best things about this time of year is all of the good Labor Day sales you can find on summer style and the sort. Here’s a few things already in my closet that you can score on sale:

In my closet/currently on sale:

//

Beyond those, here’s a few links to love this week, below.

I’ll keep it short-and-sweet with the holiday approaching, but we’ll be back in full-swing with our Cool Sh*t to Share series next Friday. Ciao, bellas!

(And wishing a happy birthday weekend to my Numba One Stunna, Jess — aka bows & sequins. Bon anniversaire, mon amour!)

Sales & such

//

Notable links & the like

  • So bummed I’m missing Mackenzie’s wedding this weekend. Sending you endless love, gorgeous girl! (And I’m diggin’ what you wore to your bridesmaids luncheon.)
  • Has everyone but me heard of SkyScanner? Apparently, everyone overseas uses it to book flights — I’d highly recommend downloading the app, friends!

 

//

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here: 

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Snapchat (@coralsncognacs)

Join the Convo:

  • The photo of you and Jess is priceless. I am glad to see the series back, even if temporarily, as I always find something interesting to read and new to purchase!

    Enjoy the rest of your adventure/trip!

    Have a great weekend, Hallie!

  • Skyscanner is the BEST, I use it all the time! Another great site for cheap flights is SkipLagged. Happy travels!

  • Katie

    Hi Hallie, I know yesterday you were asking for places to send beauty supplies. I just heard of #operationlipstick2017 that is collecting beauty supplies for Harvey victims. I think you can find it on Facebook. I’m in the Houston area and am fine, but looking for any way possible to help my neighbors, so wanted to pass this info on to you and other bloggers that may have extra beauty supplies. Thanks!

Back to Top