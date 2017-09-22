Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 45

Interior inspo, meditating tips & some pret-ty awesome sales. Like, we’re talkin’ an extra 65% off sale items, here.

Happy Friday, friends. How was your week?

I’ll summarize mine via peaks & pits — haven’t done ’em in awhile, have we? (Share yours with me in the comments below, too! And tell me everything.)

Peaks & Pits (the return, yay!)

Peak: I had the opportunity to DJ a small event at Soho House last night. It was so muc fun to get back into it — but let me be the first to admit I was a bit out of practice.

It’s also been beautiful here all week, too. Humid AF, but not complaining — last time we did that when it was drizzling at Lollapalooza, mother nature opener her fucking floodgates and just dumped on us. I actually still don’t know if I’m fully dry… But hey, made for an epic story.)

Jess just posted a cute little pool party situation we had, which is where I snagged these photos from. (Merci, madame!) What you see is pretty much what our crew is planning to do most of the weekend.

Pit: I was really bummed coming home from Europe this week. Really bummed. I cant even begin to explain how transformative my trip was (but I’m going to try over the next few weeks, ha!) I didn’t want my trip to end (but in many ways I am happy to be home). Oh, and I’m moving (apartments) next weekend so I’ve got a long weekend of packing ahead of me… Maybe.

BUT! My first travel-related post will be up on Monday: The Top 10 Things I Did in Europe.

Consider it your next vacation agenda. Yay!

Also in the works based on your feedback over the last week (through social media) is content around how to travel alone and meet people, how I budgeted, the apps and electronics I used religiously, and lots more. I finally made a dent in organizing my thousands of photos and videos, so I’m aiming to get at least two travel-related posts up next week.

Okay, let’s get to it:

//

Sales & Such

Designer look-a-life: These mules/loafers look like Gucci — but for a fraction of the price.

Cute booties: Think I’ve finally decided on my go-to boots for fall — and they just went on on sale yaaaaas!

Cozy up: I snagged two sweaters on sale this week: This gorgeous grey number (50% off) and this blush pink chunky cardigan (30% 0ff).

Major mark-downs: Neiman Marcus Last Call is having a huge sale this weekend — everything is an extra 30% off (40% for cardholders).

Extra, extra: …And, um, there’s 91 pages of items that are an additional 65% off, too! How much of a steal are these ankle-wrap sandals? I love the color — having a total everything blush, please moment.

Seasonal must-have: A jean jacket is always how I start to transition my wardrobe over to fall (although it’s 80 degrees here today). Mine is Madewell, but I love this lighter wash version too.

Totes: If you’re in the market for a new bag for fall (work? weekend?), Coach’s seasonal sale just launched — get up to 30% off with code FALL17.

Saved the best for last: Guys, Zappos has Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots on sale for 40% off — in five colors! I bought the Topo suede last year and loved them so much that I purchased the black, too. (They are very comfortable!)

//

Links & The Like

Like a local: Three places in Chicago you probably haven’t been — but should add to your bucket list ASAP.

Right swipe: The story of how Danielle met her now-fiance Connor is really cute — I love a modern-day love story. (Does anyone else always ask people how they met?)

Less is more: Here’s how fashion editors pack for fashion month (yes, month — Fashion Week in every city! New York, Milan, Paris, etc.

Interior inspo: I re-read Julia’s post on how she established her interior decorating style this week — I’m feelin’ inspired to do a little revamp myself with the move coming up.

Off the market: Congrats, Mackenzie and Will! So sad I couldn’t make the big day but hope to see you soon. (Also, check out their engagement photos if you haven’t.)

How to travel: Yes, yes, yes! This is my travel mantra as well: Make your plans and then prepare to let them go.

Namaste: Five simple ways to meditate (and the reasons why you should).

//

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Snapchat (@coralsncognacs)

Iron & Honey Photography (via bows & sequins)