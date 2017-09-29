Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 46

This week: What men *actually* talk about in therapy, a healthy take on that PSL, and one major designer sale happening RN.

Hiya, babes! How was the week?

Lots of great reads, fashion finds and sales to shop for us today. Woot!



Ah, let’s see. Peaks & Pits for the week:

Pit: I’m moving over the weekend (apartments, not cities — lol) and I literally have not packed. At all. Last time this happened I accidentally threw my driver’s license, credit card and key fob down the trash shoot. It literally would have been more fun to toss a $50 bill in there (which is essentially what I did).

Anyone else moving this month?

Peak: Ashley (from Everyday Pursuits/Pursuit of Shoes) has been staying with me this week. It’s been so much fun to catch up — I haven’t seen her in… What, Ash; a year or two? Geez!

After stopping by the Ritz Carlton for a grand re-opening of sorts last night, we ventured out to watch the Bears game (Jess, too!) and may or may not have swooped through the McDonald’s drive-through on the way home in our cab.

Life is all about balance… Unless we’re talkin’ dipping sauces. Then all of ’em.

Sales & such

Everyday essential: I bought these mules this week — swoon!

For your next night out: The bag I’m carrying in today’s post is on sale — there’s four variations of it. Plus a pig, lol. (Yep, pig.)

Third time’s the charm: Welp, Just purchased my favorite sunglasses — a-gain. I seriously love them, but why am I so prone to misplacing my sunnies? The matte black is my go-to — under $90 and on sale RN. Go!

For those asking: Here’s the $10 tripod I used on my trip to Europe (with the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II) to take all of my own photos. Yep, self-timer — I’ll elaborate on this soon!

New face base: I Snap’ed about Burberry’s new luminous fluid base last week, but here it is for those that missed it. I really like using it as a base (under foundation) or even on its own. Gives you that fresh, dewy finish. (Not sponsored, but they did send me the product to try — just wanted to be transparent.)

Summer, don’t go! Lots of bathing suits, sandals, white jeans & poolside cover-ups are on sale (+ an extra 20% off) right this way, my friends.

… That’s via the Shopbop’s semi-annual sale, which I was talking about yesterday. Almost everything is an extra 20-25% off — including designer!

Money-saver: While we’re at it, just the a tip: When you’re shopping online, don’t gloss over the “New to Sale” items — most websites update this regularly with new mark-downs — (almost) everything here is an additional 20% off today. Do you think I should get this canvas tote? I’m lusting over it!

Seasonal uniform: This fall, I’m planning to live in a neutral-colored cable-knit sweater and comfy pair of black leggings.

Denim days: Had our first signs of fall today, which means I’ve happily busted out the jean jackets — plural, yes. Jackets. They pair with pretty much everything in your closet, no? Shopbop has a ton of different styles and washes in stock — the Levi’s ones are under $100!

Links & the like

Tis the season: A healthy alternative to the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Just in time for the holidays (SORRY): Everlane is popping up across the US (and in Vancouver) this season.

Girls, this is a good one: Here are eight relationship topics men actually talk about in therapy — according to a male psychiatrist.

On my mind (embarrassingly): Anyone else low-key think Kylie Jenner isn’t pregnant? I’m telling you… Something ain’t right. Either way, the Betches debate over what birth control the Kardahians are on is hilarious.

Namaste: Spirit junkie Gabby Bernstein shares her seven favorite apps for mindfulness and meditation. (If you’ve never heard of Gabby, a quick intro is here.)

Wait, actually though: What ever happened to Guiliana Rancic? Talk about news I didn’t know I needed. (G and Bill are spotted out and about in Chicago on occasion — they live here!)

Like a local: In case you missed it, I spent a few days this year filming a video (with Lincoln and Refinery29) on how to do Chicago “like a local.” (Thanks for your support of it so far, lovelies. Means so much!)

Happy Friday! Hang with me this weekend here:

