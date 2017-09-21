Video: How to Do Chicago Like a Local

… Plus, how to get my look — for much less.

Okay, so. You know the struggle of wanting to wear your cute, cozy fall clothes when it really just isn’t quite time?

Yeah. Same.

That was so me this week (proven here) — pulled out the sweaters a bit prematurely.

(September, man. It’s like trying to eat an avocado when it isn’t ripe yet, you know?)

While I’m stoked for the turn of the season (I will not say #SweaterWeather) — I’m happy we’ve been holding on to some lingering warmth here in Chi-town.

… Mainly because my apartment is a mess and I’m not ready to get my comfy knits and scarves out of storage just yet. Ha!

//

You might remember me mentioning this, but earlier this year I spent a few days filming a Chicago-centric video with Lincoln Motor Company for Refinery29.

It’s all about how to do Chicago “like a local,” and we take you to three lesser-known spots in Chicago (that you should definitely add to your bucket list) — whether it’s this fall or next summer.

It’s live, at last! Click below to check it out (think of it as a quick work break):



*Press play / or Click here if you can’t see the video above.

//

That was really fun to film… I seriously can’t believe it’s gotten 1 MM views on Facebook. Wow!

I’d wait until after my travel content to do this, but would you be interested in learning what really goes on behind-the-scenes at a professional video shoot like this/how it all comes together? (Spoiler alert: It’s a lot of fucking work — for everyone involved. Ha!) Just an idea for a post I had, so you tell me.

I’m dying do to create more video content for you guys — and I’m doing so with all of the travel I gathered overseas, but that’s going to take me a few weeks to compile it. (I have thousands of photos and videos — and I’m a total newb at this. Anyone have video editing experience that is available for hire? Seriously, though. Holler at your girl.)

Can’t thank you guys enough for always being so damn supportive. Really… (And I’m not just talking about blog-related stuff.)

//

Aaaanyway…

While I was filming, I got a lot of questions about my outfit through Instagram — the floral dress especially.

The dress I’m wearing in the video is by Zimmermann — and it’s the one brand I’m willing to let myself (occasionally) splurge on. Do you have one of those?

It’s a bit of a steeper price point, so instead I did a little browsing and found the dress in today’s post at Nordstrom. And between us, I actually might like it better — and not because it’s, like, a fraction of the price.

Naturally, the dress just sold out (ugh, of course — sorry!) but I found two damn-near identical versions that are just as cute: This one has chic lookin’ straps across the back ($49) and the cut/shape of this one is so flattering ($120).

I also kept digging and found two additional styles that feel a bit more “autumn-esque,” too — check out this dreamy cinched-at-the waist number ($79) and this off-the-shoulder striped maxi ($69). More options available by clicking below:

*Click to shop:

*Hallie’s pick: ASTR ‘Fleur’ maxi dress

//

Anywho, I thought I’d style up a little look-for-less to give you a little inspiration on how to wear your favorite frocks during the fall this season.

As a quick tip:

A jean jacket transitions just about anything in your closet, my friends. (You already knew that, no?)

Mine is Madewell, but if you’re in the market, Shopbop has a ton of different styles and washes in stock — the Levi’s ones are under $100!

On another note:

I’ve felt a tiiiiny bit unorganized since I’ve gotten back from Europe (read: flustered as f*ck), and my saving grace has been — yet again — that Living Proof In-Shower Styler.

I talked about it on the blog last week (and you can read that review here), but you can so clearly see how effective it is on my hair in these photos — I just had to mention it.

To those of you who’ve bought or tried it since, what do you think? I’m about due for a trip to Sephora… (Then again, when is one not?)

Almost Friday, my friends!

*Get the look (blog post):

Floral maxi dress: NSR (sold out, love this version)

Jean jacket: Madewell (love this lighter wash version too)

Ankle-strap sandals: Dolce Vita (sold out, similar here)

Sunglasses: Givenchy (on sale + on sale in similar black style here)

Suede shoulder bag: Proenza Schouler ‘Tiny PS1″ (Proenza bags on clearance at Neiman’s Last Call)

*Get the look (video):

Keyhole maxi dress: Zimmermann ‘Jasper’ tie dress (Size 2 AU)

White high-heel sandals: Schutz (old, similar here)

Jean jacket: Madewell (love this version too)

//

Iron & Honey Photography