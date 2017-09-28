Pattern Play: Mixed Prints

Print mixin’ like a pro: Keep your color palette limited.

If your Instagram feed hasn’t reminded you already, fall is well on its way — and with it, a slew of cute new wardrobe essentials to lust over.

Finding a go-to look or a few new closet staples is fun, but there are so many freakin’ options to consider… Right? Plus, it’s that weird in-between season right now: Jacket or nah? Tights? A trouser situation? It’s negative degrees in the morning. How many layers is too many layers?

The struggle…

Taking a step back, though:

We’ve been lingering into the late summer season in Chicago ever since I’ve been back, which has been a nice excuse to wear the pieces I purchased not too long ago (but were a bit too bulky to bring in my suitcase).

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Except the top — that came to Europe with me, actually.

This striped crop top was one of my wardrobe champions of the summer (you’ve seen it here a few months ago in Miami). It also comes in a skirt and a dress, but, you know — I thought that might be excessive.

If you’ve been reading my blog for a while, you know by now that Shopbop is one of my favorite places to shop. (It’s where I got everything I’m wearing — these sunglasses are my absolute favorite and they’re under $90!) There’s always so much variety in terms of designers, price point and style — but really, I love ’em because of that free shipping and 30-day return policy.

I’ll cut to the chase: They’re having a big ass sale right now — through tomorrow; 20-25% off off pretty much everything. (Yes, even my acrylic Cult Gaia cutie!)

Brands included are Stuart Weitzman, Illesteva, Rag & Bone — among others. Keep scrolling for my advice on how to shop the sale/score the best deals, too.

As an FYI, the discount only applies to products with the phrase EOTS17 on the page (under the price and sizes; pretty much all of them). That’s also the code you’ll want to use at checkout.

Back to fall: Yay! New clothes! And boots — the most amazing reprieve for our tired feet from all those strappy sandals.

I always wait to buy new clothes/accessories until Shopbop has a sale like this — because so many brands are included.

Seriously.

Websites like these can be overwhelming — leaving you unsure where to start — so here’s a few of my tips before you head off to shop the sale:

One easy way to ensure you get your money’s worth is by investing in something that won’t be banished to the back of your closet once the temperatures begin to drop, so keep a few things in mind: Mainly, texture, silhouette, and embellishments. To get you started on your shopping quest, here’s a handful of items to tick off every box and work for a wide range of occasions.

Shop by designer.

Here’s a few of my favorites you may not have heard of:

Mischa Lampert: Her winter hats are so freakin’ cute. I had to get this one.

Soft Joie: A brand that holds up to its name — soft. How much do you want to curl up on the couch in this cozy sweater? Every girl needs a good pair of public-appropriate leggings — these are a good substitute for jeans.

Eugenia Kim: You know those adorable straw hats with the sayings on them you’d see by the pool? Ding, ding ding! This one is on sale (plus an extra 20% off).

English Factory: Their prices are really reasonable — especially with that discount. I love this pleated metallic skirt.

Loeffler Randall: I’ve got my eye on these black booties this season. The wooden heel is a super-stylish touch.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Browse by category.

Think about it: What do you need? Or want to wear this year?

I’ll tell you: fuzzy pom-pom hats for the winter (this one is under $60), lots of cozy sweaters and of course, boots.

But really… Last year, I waited until the last minute to get a cute pair of Sorel boots for winter and they were sold out. Same sob story with Hunter Boots, too. (Who now make shearling insoles, am I the last to know?)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Hmmm, what else…

Lots of you are traveling in the upcoming weeks, it seems (many on solo adventures — hell yes!); make sure you pack a travel adapter. I like these white and rose gold bluetooth headphones, too — over-the-ear means airplane essential.

Don’t forget to check out the workout section while you’re at it — two of my favorite brands are Onzie (these mesh leggings) and MICHI. The latter makes the coolest sporty crop tops — they’ve got the athleisure trend down. I’ve had their antigravity bra for years.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Take advantage of designers that never go on sale.

Stuart Weitzman: Yes! Even Stuart Weitzmans’ are included in the markdown — their 50/50 over-the-knee boots get me through winter.

Illesteva: Their new-ish style of sunnies (called ‘the Portofino’) is really cute — the rose gold mirrored pair especially.

Rag & Bone: A classic. I’ve had this grey vest for years — it’s the perfect in-between-seasons outerwear piece.

If you’re wondering, I kept it rather simple when shopping this year: I got myself a pair of mules and this pretty blush blouse to pair with ’em. Oh, and I loved the stripes on this crewneck — and for some reason I find it really hard to find a cute striped sweater.

The sale does go ’til tomorrow though… Wink.

//

Peep their Fall Checklist.

If all else fails and you’re not sure where to start, try their curated sections (it’s top left under “Fall Checklist”) — tons of cute new cozy sweaters, outerwear and boots to browse. A cute statement coat is a game-changer (remember mind from last year?) and the “autumnal tones” section is worth a gander too — I’m super into this season’s berry, marigold and navy hues.

At any rate — remember, their shipping is free and the return policy is 30-days. So don’t stress about sizing!

*In this post:

Striped crop top: Susana Monaco (also comes in a skirt and a dress)

Sunglasses: Le Specs ‘The Prince’ (my fave and under $90!)

Printed skirt: Milly (old, love this metallic version)

White sandals: Schutz (similar style here and similar on sale here)

Handbag: Cult Gaia acrylic Ark tote (on sale)

//

Iron & Honey Photograpy