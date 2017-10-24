 The Duster: A Cute Camel Coat You Need This Fall
October 24, 2017 · outfits

The Case for a Camel-Colored Duster Coat

Confession: I haven’t taken this style staple off since Paris.

Chicago lifestyle fashiom blogger duster coat trend what to wear with trench coats for womenAesthetically speaking, there’s not much that I love more during that in-between season than a cute duster coat.

(A duster, if you aren’t sure, is exactly that — a cute coat of floor-grazing proportions. Pretty similar to a trench coat, I suppose, but dusters are often worn with an open-front.)

Cute fall outfits Cult gaia black ark clutch tan duster coat pail andrew mules wedges for women.jpgI bought this long-and-lovely duster jacket when I was in Paris last month — and if we’re being honest, I really haven’t taken it off since.

… And that’s partially because I had to physically wear everything that wouldn’t fit in my suitcase onto the flight.

Do you ever make exceptions like this when you’re shopping overseas/on vacation? Nothing like a little spontaneous shopping on the cusp of impending air travel to get the creative juices flowing, let me tell you.

That was a very difficult sentence. But, like, to avoid packing. To hell with baggage fees!

(Seriously, though.)

Anyway, I love it.

I’ve found that it’s an easy way to wear some of my summer favorites into fall — and overall, it’s an easy to make just about anything look perfectly polished.

(The dress I’m wearing underneath was an ancient $12 Zara find, but here’s a similar style.)

I did some digging last night and found a handful of similar styles for you. My favorite styles were from Revolve, ASOS and — surprisingly, Forever21.

I’ve linked handful below (in order of my personal pref) along with images you can click to browse/buy.

Hallie’s picks:

Forever21 Faux suede jacket, ($48); ASOS crepe duster trench, ($103); Madewell ‘Camden’ sweater coat, ($178 — the black is cute); The Fifth Label ‘Cinnamon’ duster, ($115); Forever21 knit sweater duster, ($58); Helene Berman long camel coat ($198, on sale); Madewell denim duster coat, ($178)

Click to shop:

If you’re shopping Forever, I’d suggest your normal size — you want the trend to be a bit oversized — “blissfully baggy, we’ll call it” above all else. Be wary of their return policy; you only have a week or so to return.

(Revolve and ASOS both have good return policies, so no worries there.)

Ah, and one last quick thing:

For my fellow petite gals, though, be wary of portions — you don’t want to overwhelm your figure and look too much like an Olson twin.

Stick with skin-tight jeans and/or neutral-colored pumps for that leg-lengthening effect.

(I’m 5’5″, in case that’s helpful.)

*In this post: 

Outfit

Long duster coat: Les Petites (purchased in Paris, similar above)
Black tank dress: Zara (old, similar style here)
High-heel mules: Paul Andrew (identical style on sale here)
Geometric tote: Cult Gaia acrylic ‘Ark’ bag (available in multiple sizes/colors)

Beauty

Lipstick: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Luxembourg’

Iron & Honey Photography

