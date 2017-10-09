Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 47

Notable sales to scour, the scarf you need this season & my new favorite statement earrings… Among Other Things.

Happy Monday, guys. How was the weekend?

Kicking things off with our usual Friday link-sharing series since our little heart-to-heart took it’s place last week.

… Consider it a welcome distraction from your inbox this afternoon.

//

Sales & such

Fall favorite: Guys, that one plaid blanket scarf is finally back in stock — for under $30! This one (similar to the one in today’s post) sells out quickly, so if you’ve had your eye on it don’t wait. (I have it, she’s ah-mah-zing.)

New shoe staple: I wore these blush-colored mules all weekend (and got lots of questions about them over Snapchat and Instagram). I’m obsessed!

Ends today: J.Crew is offering 30% off select new arrivals and other items today only — this oversize sweater looks especially inviting. Be sure to browse the jewelry section too.

Texas-bound: I’m going to Austin for a music festival this weekend — I’ve never been! I feel like I need a pair of comfortable boots for the occasion (right?) and this cognac-colored pair I found at Nordstrom is the front-runner so far.

Statement earrings: Snagged these fun earrings from BaubleBar over the weekend (in red). Which color is your favorite?

Seeking stripes: Maybe it’s just me, but why is it hard to find a good striped sweater this season? (I love the slim, contrast pattern on this one.)

Must have: Outdoor Voices’ new gradient leggings. I’ve said it before, but their workout gear is the best (and sweat does not show through the grey, just FYI).

//

Links & the like

Fast flush: You’ve heard of foam-rolling, I imagine, but did you know it can supposedly be an effective fat-burning workout? (News to me, too!)

Every bit helps: The Las Vegas Victim’s Fund has almost reached it’s goal of $15M — in only four days. If you haven’t donated, please consider doing so here — every bit really does help.

Guilty as charged: How to train yourself to spend less money shopping online (and in general).

Interior inspo: Have you seen Monique Lhuillier’s new collection for Pottery Barn?

Sans the ‘Gram: I loved Grace’s mini social experiment in her attempt to “stay sane in an overly digital world.”

For an LOL: It’s decorative gourd season, mother f*ckers!

Still got it: Did you see Miley Cyrus perform The Climb on Jimmy Fallon last week? Goosebumps.

//

One more thing

Lastly, thought I’d share a few of my favorite feel-good posts from the archives… It is Monday, after all.

//

