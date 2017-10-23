Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 48

The belt of my dreams, canceling plans, some seriously good sales & other worthy links for the week ahead.

So I don’t not not shop at LOFT, but it’s not always the first store that comes to mind when I’m in the mood for a little retail therapy.

Know what I mean?

Point being…

I was walking by the storefront in Chicago over the weekend and decided to pop in since they’re having a really good sale (50% off eve-ry-thing) and low-and-behold — bet you can guess — I walked out an hour-plus later with a few proud purchases.

Is LOFT the new Target? Hmm…

(No, lol; still can’t go to Target for just one thing… But maybe.)

PS: Use the code ‘FRIENDS’ at checkout if you’re shopping online.

(Photos originally from this post)

I was going to save this story for the link round-up below, but I just need to tell you guys up-front: I damn-near had an accessory-induced freak out when I found this cognac-colored knotted belt.

I know that sounds ridiculous (and it is), but like, I’m not kidding. It’s under $15, for one.

But you know how hard it is to master that cute little knotted-up look when you’re wearing a belt (and for it to actually stay), right?

If so, you’ll understand what I mean when you see it. Then let’s file that under Thing #2184014 of things we can’t believe we didn’t think to invent ourselves.

//

I also got an open-shoulder cable-knit sweater, but rather than divulge any additional (embarrassing) dressing room diaries I’m going to chill the fuck out and let you get to reading.

Hope you had a great weekend, babes! Any highlights to share with me?

It’s been gloomy in Chicago the last 24+ hours (PIT), but we had the most gorgeous end-of-summer weather on Saturday (PEAK). Can’t complain there, huh? I won’t even touch sporting events from the last week — living in Chicago and being from Cleveland is difficult in that regard.

Let’s go:

//

Sales & such

Super cute boots: You know how I went to Austin last week? I ended up buying these boots for my trip and I’m so glad I did. They look really cool unzipped, which is how I wore them with jean shorts and a grey-colored sweater. (And if you need convincing, they’re under 60% off/under $60 — all sizes!)

New Nike’s, fam: … When I wasn’t wearing my boots, though, I was in these blush-colored Nike’s. I got at least five or six questions about them every time I wore them — and as you’ve learned, I can be a bit of a freak when it comes to ah-mah-zing accessories, so I’m pretty sure I spent an hour in total discussing said shoes with strangers that weekend. (Here they are on sale in a few other colors, by the way.)

Beauty fave: For those who have been asking, this is the curling iron trio/set that I use on my hair (and have for the last few years).

Just the essentials: I love carrying a card case (vs a bulky wallet). Mine is on sale at the moment — it’s so damn cute (and I am not a cat person).

A sale worth shopping: As mentioned, LOFT is offering 50% off site-wide at the moment. You’ve already read about the belt of my apparent fashion dreams, and I don’t know if I’ll ever stop talking about it.

Black gingham bell sleeves: I’m not much of a gingham girl, but for those of you who are, check out this cute bell-sleeve gingham blouse (under $29).

//

Links & the like

Low-key all of us: How to be better about canceling plans.

Guilty as charged: Here are seven habits that are making you unproductive.Let’s be better this week, yeah?

That binge scroll: This illustrator is one of my new favorite Instagram accounts to follow.

2017, ya’ll: Guys, there’s a hotel in the Maldives that offers guests an Instagram Butler.

Language matters: Good read for my fellow blogging babes on how to grow your site traffic with trigger words.

Give yourself a break: Ever notice how we see others’ failures as courageous but our own as shameful? Here’s why — and advice for being better about it.

//

