You’re Going to Need This Cute Coat

Hello there, my friends. I’d ask how your weekend was, but I realize it’s Tuesday… That’s how it’s going for me so far this week. Ha!

I spent the last few days in Austin, Texas, for a music festival called ACL (Austin City Limits). It was so much fun with both old friends and new, but I’m ready to get back of the swing of things and a bit of a routine in Chicago.

… Until the holidays creep on up, at least.

I squeezed one more wear out of this distressed denim mini during our warm weekend, but I’m hoping to preserve its semi-seasonal longevity with longer layers well into the fall.

With summer well on its way out, my recent wardrobe rotation has been all about these basics — an easy cotton shirt, neutral pumps and a light but longer-in-length jacket.

The trench coat is one of my favorite finds — I bought it back in 2015! It’s less than $200 (and an additional 25% off at the moment) in three colors.

If you don’t yet have a trench in your coat closet, I’d highly recommend adding one. They’re insanely chic, versatile and easy to throw on over anything.

Nordstrom has a handful of similar styles (at all price points), but the one I have is my favorite — I might get the grey version while it’s on sale, come to think of it.

As for the week ahead, let’s catch up on where we’re at with those travel-related posts:

While I was hoping to finish most of my upcoming content on the plane last week, a bit of bad travel luck got the best of me.

You know the very last row on the airplane? That aisle seat that sticks out a bit right next to the bathroom?

Oh, yes. Bingo. Worst seat in the house.

And despite the ass bumps I received from frequent restroom users, I wasn’t about to throw down in a battle for an inch of armrest.

… You know the struggle.

I didn’t really pack warm clothes (it was in the 90’s in Austin), but I did pack a dinosaur onesie, so I finally pulled it out of my bag and threw it over my head so I could curl up (as best as one can) and nap a bit.

I’m not sure why, but our crew has gotten big on onesies — pajama after-parties are everything. Jess and I are actually leaning toward Mario & Luigi versions for Halloween this year.

So weird and perfect, right?

Busy week for me on the content front, so I’ll leave you to yours as well.

Lots of fun stories coming, so I hope you’re planning to carve out a bit of workday procrastination in that calendar!

