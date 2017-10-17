 You're Going to Need this Trench Coat for Fall (and It's Under $150!)
You’re Going to Need This Cute Coat

Three key pieces you need (including the perfect trench for under $150).

Hello there, my friends. I’d ask how your weekend was, but I realize it’s Tuesday… That’s how it’s going for me so far this week. Ha!

I spent the last few days in Austin, Texas, for a music festival called ACL (Austin City Limits). It was so much fun with both old friends and new, but I’m ready to get back of the swing of things and a bit of a routine in Chicago.

… Until the holidays creep on up, at least.

I squeezed one more wear out of this distressed denim mini during our warm weekend, but I’m hoping to preserve its semi-seasonal longevity with longer layers well into the fall.

With summer well on its way out, my recent wardrobe rotation has been all about these basics — an easy cotton shirt, neutral pumps and a light but longer-in-length jacket.

The trench coat is one of my favorite finds — I bought it back in 2015! It’s less than $200 (and an additional 25% off at the moment) in three colors.

Cute way to style your tan trench coat this fallIf you don’t yet have a trench in your coat closet, I’d highly recommend adding one. They’re insanely chic, versatile and easy to throw on over anything.

Nordstrom has a handful of similar styles (at all price points), but the one I have is my favorite — I might get the grey version while it’s on sale, come to think of it.

*Shoptrench coat | long sleeve shirt | denim mini | curling iron

As for the week ahead, let’s catch up on where we’re at with those travel-related posts:

While I was hoping to finish most of my upcoming content on the plane last week, a bit of bad travel luck got the best of me.

You know the very last row on the airplane? That aisle seat that sticks out a bit right next to the bathroom?

Oh, yes. Bingo. Worst seat in the house.

And despite the ass bumps I received from frequent restroom users, I wasn’t about to throw down in a battle for an inch of armrest.

… You know the struggle.

I didn’t really pack warm clothes (it was in the 90’s in Austin), but I did pack a dinosaur onesie, so I finally pulled it out of my bag and threw it over my head so I could curl up (as best as one can) and nap a bit.

I’m not sure why, but our crew has gotten big on onesies — pajama after-parties are everything. Jess and I are actually leaning toward Mario & Luigi versions for Halloween this year.

So weird and perfect, right?

Busy week for me on the content front, so I’ll leave you to yours as well.

Lots of fun stories coming, so I hope you’re planning to carve out a bit of workday procrastination in that calendar!

*In this post: 

Outfit

Long trench coat: Badgley Misckha (on sale in three colors)
Cotton long sleeve shirt: Vince (similar here for $29)
Distressed denim skirt: One Teaspoon
White pumps: Sergio Rossi (sold out)
Vintage clutch: Gucci (thrifted, similar here; also love this clutch)

Beauty

Curling iron: Jose Eber clipless wand
Lipstick: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Palais Royale’

Iron & Honey Photography

