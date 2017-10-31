 Outfit Ideas: Three Ways to Wear Your Chunky Sweater
October 31, 2017 · outfits

Three Ways to Wear Your Chunky Sweaters

Cold-weather outfit inspiration to for your coziest and most oversized silhouettes.

chicago lifestyle fashion influencer wearing Teal green Milly oversize fisherman cable knit sweater

As it begins to get chillier in Chicago, all I want to wear is layers of larger-than-life proportions — mainly, a chunky sweater or oversized fisherman’s knit.

… That, or not leave the house.

Chunky sweater tucked into skinny jeans velvet fur mules

I suppose the latter isn’t feasible, though, since there are bills to be paid… Sigh.

//

Knowing just how to wear a chunky sweater can be tricky, though; so to help make those covetable and comfortable knits a bit more tangible within your wardrobe, here’s three ways I’ve been wearing mine (an oversized cable-knit sweater from Milly).

And FYI, I’ll also linked to a handful of similar styles at lower price points below.

Cognac brown suede proenza schouler ps1 crossbody handbag

First-and-foremost of utmost importance, aim to keep the rest of your outfit proportionally fitted.

// ONE

For starters, try loosely tucking that cozy knit into a pair of skinny jeans — if you’re in the market, my favorite black pair (that I wear, like, every day) is on sale.

Milly oversize fisherman cable knit sweater tucked into black hudson skinny jeansHow to wear a chunky sweater tucked into black skinny jeans brown belt

// TWO

Occasionally, I’ll also layer mine over my shoulders for a casual twist — always, always with the dark denim skinnies.

… Weather-permitting, of course.

blogger outfit ideas three ways to style your chunky sweater for women Black matte sunglasses le specs the prince aviators with cognac brown suede crossbody proenza schouler ps1 handbag Cute oversize preppy cable knit chunky sweaters for women

// THREE

And as a third option, you can make it more polished with slim pants (and a belt like this one) and simple pair of neutral-colored pumps, too.

Three ways how to wear oversize sweater dress to work with simple nude heels

You could always up the ante on the sporty by tossing on a pair of chic sneaks (like my favorite Nike’s), but I’m having a major moment with the mule trend right now, so I’ve been sliding (GET IT) my feet into these on my way out the door.

These have been the most-asked-about shoe on my social media lately, too — I have the blush pair and they’re under $100.

velvet steve madden kaden slides faux fur gucci knockoff lookalike mules

Now, there’s absolutely zero pretty way to photograph this type of shoe on your foot, but I’m taking one for the team.

Don’t you love the texture of these velvet and faux fur slides? They look a lot like that one designer pair (cough Gucci) but for much less… Steve Madden, ya’ll. They’re actually more affordable than the similarly designed Sam Edelman pair, too.

Quick tip on ’em, though: Go up a half-size if you’re planning to purchase. I’m usually a true 7.5 and my heels almost hangin’ off the edge even though I ordered an 8.)

… Lol, I hate feet.

velvet steve madden kaden slides faux fur gucci knockoff lookalike mules

Anywho.

Beyond these three ideas on ways you can wear your chunky sweaters , you could also style ’em to temper the sass of faux leather leggings (or even a leather skirt) — or knot one over a simple-but-sophisticated black dress for a comfortable wear-to-work ensemble.

(Style tip: If you don’t want to physically knot the fabric of your sweater, just twist it gently, tie it with a hair-tie and tuck it underneath the sweater itself).

//

Which look is your favorite?

Same same but different, I know.

(That’s a term I picked up in Thailand forever ago… Does anyone else say it?)

comfortable oversize chunky sweater for women with nude heels for work styleTeal milly fisherman sweater black hudson jeans steve madden kaden faux fur mulesChunky sweater tucked into skinny jeans velvet fur mules

Here’s a few other cozy sweater styles that I found for less — these are ideal if you’re not into that super-sized sweater style, too:

Hallie’s picks: Open-shoulder cable-knit sweater, LOFT ($29.95),
Cuffed-sleeve turtleneck tunic, Anthro ($69.96)  Tie-sleeve sweater, Nordstrom ($66.95)

chicago fashion bloggers Teal green Milly oversize fisherman cable knit sweater

//

On another note, I’m about ready to start sharing more of my travel content from my recent six-week trip to Europe. Yay!

If you missed it, here’s a post I did on 10 TSA-friendly beauty finds that are always in my carry-on.

The reason these types of blog posts take so long to prepare is because they’re so damn, well, vast. HUGE!

I bet you can relate to this in a way: Figuring out where to start planning a trip to Europe can be the most daunting part of the process, yeah?

Cognac brown suede proenza schouler ps1 crossbody handbag

It was for me — and it’s been the same in regard to figuring out a publishing process.

I want to them to be as helpful and interesting and enjoyable to read/view as possible, so I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking through all of the content pillars we’ll cover (or themes, in other words — like packing, budgeting, unique destination guides, solo travel tips, general photo recaps, etc).

Blah, blah, blah words. Cool. Just post ’em, Hallie.

Yes, I know.

But it’s going to be really fun to “travel” back through these experiences with you guys — and help you plan yours.

(I am full of fuckin’ puns today — and I’m not even sorry!)

That’s where we’ll begin later this week, though.

If you have specific questions or your own secrets to share as it pertains to planning a trip to Europe, feel free to leave ’em in the comments below.

Until then… Burying myself in layers and working my way through The Handmaid’s Tale. Two episodes left — no spoiler alerts, please!

… But I’m happy to discuss how freakin’ hot Nick is. Bless!

Fashion blogger ways to wear chunky sweater over your shoulders

*In this post: 

Outfit

Oversize fisherman’s sweater: Milly
Skinny black denim: Hudson Jeans (on sale)
Brown belt: Old (Recently purchased this one and love it)
Velvet mules: Steve Madden ‘Kaden’ (multiple colors available, size up)
Suede bag: Proenza Schouler ‘Tiny’ PS1
Nude heels: Sam Edelman

how to wear your oversized sweaters and knits this fall

//

Iron & Honey Photography

Shop

Join the Convo:

Back to Top