Three Ways to Wear Your Chunky Sweaters

Cold-weather outfit inspiration to for your coziest and most oversized silhouettes.

As it begins to get chillier in Chicago, all I want to wear is layers of larger-than-life proportions — mainly, a chunky sweater or oversized fisherman’s knit.

… That, or not leave the house.

I suppose the latter isn’t feasible, though, since there are bills to be paid… Sigh.

//

Knowing just how to wear a chunky sweater can be tricky, though; so to help make those covetable and comfortable knits a bit more tangible within your wardrobe, here’s three ways I’ve been wearing mine (an oversized cable-knit sweater from Milly).

And FYI, I’ll also linked to a handful of similar styles at lower price points below.

First-and-foremost of utmost importance, aim to keep the rest of your outfit proportionally fitted.

// ONE

For starters, try loosely tucking that cozy knit into a pair of skinny jeans — if you’re in the market, my favorite black pair (that I wear, like, every day) is on sale.

// TWO

Occasionally, I’ll also layer mine over my shoulders for a casual twist — always, always with the dark denim skinnies.

… Weather-permitting, of course.

// THREE

And as a third option, you can make it more polished with slim pants (and a belt like this one) and simple pair of neutral-colored pumps, too.

You could always up the ante on the sporty by tossing on a pair of chic sneaks (like my favorite Nike’s), but I’m having a major moment with the mule trend right now, so I’ve been sliding (GET IT) my feet into these on my way out the door.

These have been the most-asked-about shoe on my social media lately, too — I have the blush pair and they’re under $100.

Now, there’s absolutely zero pretty way to photograph this type of shoe on your foot, but I’m taking one for the team.

Don’t you love the texture of these velvet and faux fur slides? They look a lot like that one designer pair (cough Gucci) but for much less… Steve Madden, ya’ll. They’re actually more affordable than the similarly designed Sam Edelman pair, too.

Quick tip on ’em, though: Go up a half-size if you’re planning to purchase. I’m usually a true 7.5 and my heels almost hangin’ off the edge even though I ordered an 8.)

… Lol, I hate feet.

Anywho.

Beyond these three ideas on ways you can wear your chunky sweaters , you could also style ’em to temper the sass of faux leather leggings (or even a leather skirt) — or knot one over a simple-but-sophisticated black dress for a comfortable wear-to-work ensemble.

(Style tip: If you don’t want to physically knot the fabric of your sweater, just twist it gently, tie it with a hair-tie and tuck it underneath the sweater itself).

//

Which look is your favorite?

Same same but different, I know.

(That’s a term I picked up in Thailand forever ago… Does anyone else say it?)

Here’s a few other cozy sweater styles that I found for less — these are ideal if you’re not into that super-sized sweater style, too:

Hallie’s picks: Open-shoulder cable-knit sweater, LOFT ($29.95),

Cuffed-sleeve turtleneck tunic, Anthro ($69.96) Tie-sleeve sweater, Nordstrom ($66.95)

//

On another note, I’m about ready to start sharing more of my travel content from my recent six-week trip to Europe. Yay!

If you missed it, here’s a post I did on 10 TSA-friendly beauty finds that are always in my carry-on.

The reason these types of blog posts take so long to prepare is because they’re so damn, well, vast. HUGE!

I bet you can relate to this in a way: Figuring out where to start planning a trip to Europe can be the most daunting part of the process, yeah?

It was for me — and it’s been the same in regard to figuring out a publishing process.

I want to them to be as helpful and interesting and enjoyable to read/view as possible, so I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking through all of the content pillars we’ll cover (or themes, in other words — like packing, budgeting, unique destination guides, solo travel tips, general photo recaps, etc).

Blah, blah, blah words. Cool. Just post ’em, Hallie.

Yes, I know.

But it’s going to be really fun to “travel” back through these experiences with you guys — and help you plan yours.

(I am full of fuckin’ puns today — and I’m not even sorry!)

That’s where we’ll begin later this week, though.

If you have specific questions or your own secrets to share as it pertains to planning a trip to Europe, feel free to leave ’em in the comments below.

Until then… Burying myself in layers and working my way through The Handmaid’s Tale. Two episodes left — no spoiler alerts, please!

… But I’m happy to discuss how freakin’ hot Nick is. Bless!

*In this post:

Outfit

Oversize fisherman’s sweater: Milly

Skinny black denim: Hudson Jeans (on sale)

Brown belt: Old (Recently purchased this one and love it)

Velvet mules: Steve Madden ‘Kaden’ (multiple colors available, size up)

Suede bag: Proenza Schouler ‘Tiny’ PS1

Nude heels: Sam Edelman

//

