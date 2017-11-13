Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 50

How to keep your space tidy, getting over the need to be liked by everyone and holiday decor on a dime… Among Other Things.

PIT: Well, guys — I suppose I spoke too soon last week when I said the back-end glitches on the site were gone. Everything should be back up and running per usual this week, though — thankfully! (If you normally receive my posts via Feedly/an RSS feed and you’re not getting new post notifications, let me know.)

PEAK: Last week was awesome. I was in Las Vegas for a few days with my sisters and a few friends for the Victims’ Benefit and it was a freakin’ blast. I’ll tell you more about it (including why it meant so much to me to be there) in my post tomorrow, though.

On another note, I swear — every time I turn around I’m saying something along the lines of “I can’t believe we’re halfway through [insert month].” Can you believe Thanksgiving is in, like, a week? And Christmas is right around the corner?

I updated the curated ‘Shop’ section of the site over the weekend to be a bit more timely as a result. (The Shop page, if you’re unfamiliar), is an easy-to-browse section of the site that allows you to sort by category and shop by clicking directly on the images.

If you click here and scroll down a bit, you can browse recent finds for holiday style, holiday decor (most are under $20) and warm winter essentials. Plus, you’ll see a category for “my favorite things,” which are all items you’ve seen me wearing on the blog and/or social media recently.

Let’s get to our links (from last week):

Sales & Such

Winter essential: I would have never (ever) guessed that this adorable Apres Ski sweater is from Talbots. I nee-… Yeah, fine. I already purchased it.

Gnome Sweet Gnome: This festive holiday-themed doormat is really cute — and a steal for $12.99.

Show-stopper: While it may be too early to start thinking about New Year’s Eve, I bought this gorgeous gold dress to try on — here’s hoping it fits and we can cross that off the list. For a fancier affair, it’s perfect (and modestly priced, thankfully).

Newest obsession: Okay, it’s a weird brand name, but you have to check out “I Love Mr Mittens.” Don’t you want to curl up in this cardigan all damn day? (It’s a bit pricy, but fairly priced for being handmade — here’s a similar version I found on Nordstrom for less than half the cost.)

Major interior markdowns: World Market is having a great sale this week — 40% off all furniture with code FURNSALE. Personally, I’ve been looking for a white lacquer bistro-type table to fit my small space — as well as a multi-functional piece for my entryway. (This one is a steal, I can’t get over it!)

Tassel obsession: … In addition, I fell in love with this cream-colored tassel stool — it’ll be perfect in my closet/vanity area. (I have a textured throw pillow similar to this that it matches.)

Sweater weather: Okay, one more thing…

I got a lot of questions about that cute chunky sweater I posted a few weeks ago (pictured below). It’s expensive, so I searched high-and-low and find a handful of more affordable options for ya’ll. Click below to browse or shop each:

*There are a ton of styles/options, so make sure you scroll!

Hallie’s picks | similar STYLE: Chunky cable sweater, $119

Powder blue twist-back sweater, $65 | Fisherman sweater, $24

Hallie’s picks | similar COLOR: Ruffle sweater, $49 | Turtleneck pullover, $64

Links & the Like

*Bookmarks for later*: How to stop procrastinating — once and for all.

So much yes: The one simple hack to improving your self-love routine? Listen to what you want.

Baby, it’s cold outside: We had our first snow in Chicago last week, so I fully support this: The case for getting yourself a faux fur coat.

Reading list: Here’s a great line-up of books to read when you’re feeling a little lost. Any you’d add to the list?

Remember the inkblot: I loved this piece of “unsolicited advice” on how to get over the need to be liked by everyone you meet.

Keep it clean: Four ways to tidy your home or space in a few minutes — something I need to make a habit of every day. Or week, at least.

Day in the life: Wellness blogger Deliciously Ella shares her morning routine, wellness tips and how she finally obtained a better work/life balance.

