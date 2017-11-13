 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 50 - Among Other Things
How to keep your space tidy, getting over the need to be liked by everyone and holiday decor on a dime… Among Other Things.

clare v foldover leopard calf-hair clutch

PIT: Well, guys — I suppose I spoke too soon last week when I said the back-end glitches on the site were gone. Everything should be back up and running per usual this week, though — thankfully! (If you normally receive my posts via Feedly/an RSS feed and you’re not getting new post notifications, let me know.)

PEAK: Last week was awesome. I was in Las Vegas for a few days with my sisters and a few friends for the Victims’ Benefit and it was a freakin’ blast. I’ll tell you more about it (including why it meant so much to me to be there) in my post tomorrow, though.

cute sweaterdresses for women that aren't frumpy or baggy

On another note, I swear — every time I turn around I’m saying something along the lines of “I can’t believe we’re halfway through [insert month].” Can you believe Thanksgiving is in, like, a week? And Christmas is right around the corner?

I updated the curated ‘Shop’ section of the site over the weekend to be a bit more timely as a result. (The Shop page, if you’re unfamiliar), is an easy-to-browse section of the site that allows you to sort by category and shop by clicking directly on the images.

If you click here and scroll down a bit, you can browse recent finds for holiday style, holiday decor (most are under $20) and warm winter essentials. Plus, you’ll see a category for “my favorite things,” which are all items you’ve seen me wearing on the blog and/or social media recently.

Let’s get to our links (from last week):

Sales & Such

 

Winter essential: I would have never (ever) guessed that this adorable Apres Ski sweater is from Talbots. I nee-… Yeah, fine. I already purchased it.

Gnome Sweet Gnome: This festive holiday-themed doormat is really cute — and a steal for $12.99.

Show-stopper: While it may be too early to start thinking about New Year’s Eve, I bought this gorgeous gold dress to try on — here’s hoping it fits and we can cross that off the list. For a fancier affair, it’s perfect (and modestly priced, thankfully).

Newest obsession: Okay, it’s a weird brand name, but you have to check out “I Love Mr Mittens.” Don’t you want to curl up in this cardigan all damn day? (It’s a bit pricy, but fairly priced for being handmade — here’s a similar version I found on Nordstrom for less than half the cost.)

Major interior markdowns: World Market is having a great sale this week — 40% off all furniture with code FURNSALE. Personally, I’ve been looking for a white lacquer bistro-type table to fit my small space — as well as a multi-functional piece for my entryway. (This one is a steal, I can’t get over it!)

Tassel obsession: … In addition, I fell in love with this cream-colored tassel stool — it’ll be perfect in my closet/vanity area. (I have a textured throw pillow similar to this that it matches.)

Sweater weather: Okay, one more thing…

I got a lot of questions about that cute chunky sweater I posted a few weeks ago (pictured below). It’s expensive, so I searched high-and-low and find a handful of more affordable options for ya’ll. Click below to browse or shop each:

*There are a ton of styles/options, so make sure you scroll!

Hallie’s picks | similar STYLE: Chunky cable sweater, $119
Powder blue twist-back sweater, $65 | Fisherman sweater, $24

Hallie’s picks | similar COLOR: Ruffle sweater, $49 | Turtleneck pullover, $64

Cognac brown suede proenza schouler ps1 crossbody handbag

Links & the Like

 

*Bookmarks for later*: How to stop procrastinating — once and for all.

So much yes: The one simple hack to improving your self-love routine? Listen to what you want.

Baby, it’s cold outside: We had our first snow in Chicago last week, so I fully support this: The case for getting yourself a faux fur coat.

Reading list: Here’s a great line-up of books to read when you’re feeling a little lost. Any you’d add to the list?

Remember the inkblot: I loved this piece of “unsolicited advice” on how to get over the need to be liked by everyone you meet.

Keep it clean: Four ways to tidy your home or space in a few minutes — something I need to make a habit of every day. Or week, at least.

Day in the life: Wellness blogger Deliciously Ella shares her morning routine, wellness tips and how she finally obtained a better work/life balance.

chicago fashion and lifestyle blogger hallie wilson wearing a sweater dress and winter fedora to the office*Outfit originally posted here

And in case you missed ’em, here’s what’s been trending on AOT:

+ Travel: How to plan a trip to Europe.

+ Style: Three ways to wear your chunky sweaters this season.

+ Wellness: An easy, healthy salad dressing you can make at-home — I used what was already in my fridge.

  • Carly

    I’m so surprised there were no Brene Brown books on that list. She’s my go-to. Also, the Alchemist helped me during a really challenging time in my life and I like to go back to it every now and then.

