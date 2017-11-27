The Only Cyber Monday Guide You Need This Year

Sales broken down by category, advice on where to buy gifts, what I purchased and what I own that’s already on sale.

Thanksgiving break came and went all-to-quickly on this end, you guys… How was yours?

I was home in Scottsdale for a few days and took advantage of the opportunity to get a heavy dose of Vitamin D — until the sun went down and I had to bundle back up (shown below).

(I’m from Cleveland originally; my parents just moved west — weird to refer to AZ as “home!”)

Who is planning to do a little damage on Cyber Monday today? Or who else is, I should say…

Personally, I tend to avoid the in-person shopping insanity around this time — reason being, I’ve noticed that I can usually find better deals online (and with free shipping, win-win).

So grab your coffee, block off your calendar or curl up on the couch and let’s get to it… No better way, right?

Here’s what you’ll find in today’s Cyber Monday-centric post (in order):

The seven items you need (and will save big on) What I bought this week My Cyber Monday wishlist Sales broken down by category (clothing, home, etc) Things in my closet that are on sale right now Tips to remember

Let’s get right into it — you’ve got that coffee, right? (Or wine, depending on the time of day.)

PART ONE

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE

TO CYBER MONDAY

Six things you need

Okay, so. If I had to narrow and give you a piece of advice, here’s what you need:

What I’ve bought

… And if you’re wondering what I’ve purchased (so far) on sale:

But if I had an unlimited income, here’s what I’ve been eyeing:

My Cyber Monday wish-list

PART TWO

SALES + CODES

Here’s where I’d suggest shopping based on what category you’re looking for (plus the sale codes to save big with).

CLOTHING

ANN TAYLOR: 50% off + free shipping with code BESTMONDAY

ANTHRO: 20% off full-priced items + 30% off sale + free shipping on orders over $100

ASOS: 30% off everything with code EPIC30

AZALEA: 25% off with code 25FORALL

Don’t miss their suede moto jackets — I have two colors!

BAUBLEBAR: 35% off your purchase with code CYBER35

I’m obsessed with their oversized tassel earrings — and the fact that they come in 13 different colors. They also have a ton of great gift sets that are already marked down to a “value” price — perfect!

CLUB MONACO: Up to 30% off (plus an extra 30% off sale items) with code SHOPMONDAY

I love all of Club Monaco’s elevated basics, but the sale section — coats and jackets, specifically — is where it’s at. I couldn’t resist this little number at an extra 30% off. Oh, and don’t miss the shoe and boot (sale) section.

EXPRESS: 50% off everything + free shipping

J.CREW: 40% off with code SHOPFAST (plus an additional 10% off before noon today)

J.CREW FACTORY: 60% off your order with code CYBER

LOFT: 50% off everything + free shipping (code: CLICK)

I got these velvet pants and the cream-colored cable knit sweater, which I have in red as well. The website makes it seem like it’s a thin sweater, but it’s not (as you’ll see below in my photos).

MADEWELL: 25% off everything with code GOODMOOD



NORDSTROM: Extra 20% off selected sale items (lots of them!)

SHOPBOP: Extra 35% off sale with code WOW35 (!!!!!!)

OLD NAVY: 50% off everything

WORKOUT GEAR

ATHLETA: 20% off with code REFRESH

NIKE: Extra 25% off clearance items

OUTDOOR VOICES: 20% off with code STOCKUP

OV’s tri-tone leggings are my favorite workout pants.

SIX02: 20% off everything with code CYBER20

HOME DECOR

CB2: 15% off full-price items (including furniture), free shipping (including some furniture delivery; code: SAVE15)

I also have these marble shelves and this gilded gold wire frame where I hang Polaroids and soon enough, Christmas cards! They have the most amazing modern holiday decor, too.

JONATHAN ADLER: 20% off plus free shipping (code: TGIM)

I bought the Full Dose coasters this season. The gold Zebra stacking dish makes a great gift — as do these gifts for under $50 (plus 20% off).

SERENA & LILY: 25% off everything with code BESTDAY

WILLIAMS-SONOMA: Up to 25% off your entire order + free shipping with SAVEMORE

FOR GIFTS

ANTHRO: 20% off full-priced items + 30% off sale + free shipping on orders over $100

BAUBLEBAR: 35% off your purchase with code CYBER35

J.CREW: 40% off with code SHOPFAST (plus an additional 10% off before noon today)

JONATHAN ADLER: 20% off plus free shipping (code: TGIM)

I bought the Full Dose coasters this season. The gold ebra stacking dish makes a great gift — as do these gifts for under $50 (plus 20% off).

SHOPBOP: Extra 35% off sale items with code WOW35

Shopbop’s “Gift Boutique” has a really cute selection of gifts at all price points. Items I’ve purchased to give as gifts include these Diamond Wine Glasses, Rose All Day coffee table books, and this cute “Might Be Bubbly” Water Bottle.

WAITING ON MARTHA: 30% off with code CYBER30

DESIGNER ITEMS

NORDSTROM: Extra 20% off selected sale items (lots of them!)

SHOPBOP: Extra 35% off sale with code WOW35

PART THREE

On Sale: My Closet

And lastly, here’s what’s in my closet that’s on sale right now:

On sale: red cable-knit sweater | faux leather skirt | similar black clutch (for $12!)

On sale: oversize blanket scarf | striped long sleeve top (in cream/white and black/white)

On sale:wool turtleneck sweater (navy and peach version here) | similar skirt

On sale:Faux fur jacket | black skinny jeans

On sale:black skinny jeans | fur-trim sandals (in black) but also obsessed with these red pom pumps I just bought

On sale:My favorite sunglasses (with mirrored gold lenses)

On sale:Lots of similar Ugg styles

On sale:similar sleeve-tie dress | leopard clutch | similar moto jacket

On sale:black hunter boots | red sweater (love this version) | j.crew ‘perfect shirt’ | similar tote

On sale:Similar maxi dress | | similar pink slides/mules (don’t mind how dirty mine are, ha!)

On sale:Similar white dress

On sale:similar top | pink earrings (love this multi-color style too) | similar jeans | similar pink slides/mules

On sale: Similar fringe backpack

On sale: Stan Smith sneakers | similar chambray/denim piece

On sale:Similar Givenchy sunglasses | similar vintage jean jacket | similar floral dress

On sale: Striped leather clutch | jean jacket

On sale: teal tassel earrings (available in six colors)

On sale: J.crew ‘perfect shirt’

On sale:Love, Life, Style book | Johnathan Adler mini horn sculpture | gold hand figurine

On sale:Marble shelves | peace hand figurine

PART FOUR

Advice to remember

Phew.

Okay. Just a few more things to note:

Shop with multi-brand or multi-option retailers to save on shipping costs. Retailers like Nordstrom and Amazon carry everything from clothing to cell phone accessories, so start with these department store-types — especially if you’re shopping for gifts.

Think big. Don’t forget about big-ticket items, like kitchen appliances, home decor and — yes, even furniture.

Spend smart. When I was younger, I used to buy shit just for the sake of saying I got a great deal on them. If you don’t love it, don’t get it — and if it doesn’t have a good return policy, spend a little more time thinking about it. Retailers will be offering discounts all holiday season long, so don’t worry if you miss out on something.

Lastly…

*Full disclosure: … Because you know we’re all about that ’round here. This post contains affiliate links, which means that I make a (very) small commission if you click on them and buy something. This is all funneled right back into the blog, where I pay for web design, computer software and rent (my home office). Oh, and a shit load of caffeine. Thank you, as always, for your support!