48+ Boots on Sale Right Now

Sorted by color, height, occasion and more… Here’s your ultimate guide to scoring the best boots on sale.

Every year when I ask among my friends and poll various social media platforms, there’s one key closet staple it seems we’re all on the hunt for…

A good pair of boots.

Or a good deal on a good pair of boots.

*Booties: YSL, similar here on sale (use code MORE17)

Lucky for us, just about every style, color and variety of boot you can think of does — well… Exist. But in many cases, having infinite choices can almost have the opposite effect… You know?

Narrowing the web for your perfect pair of boots can be really overwhelming — especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday with so many pop-ups and sales and shit to sort through.

(My Cyber Week guide, recommended sales & sale codes and what I’m buying will be up later today — I’m flying home sans wifi at the moment!)

All good, though, ’cause I fought through yesterday’s turkey coma and did the leg work on this season’s must-have boots for you — 48+ pairs, to be exact.

Plus, a few things to keep in mind as you’re navigating the sales this season to ensure you get the best possible deal.

Here’s your Ultimate Guide to Black Friday (+ Cyber Monday) Boot Shopping

— broken down by color, style, height and more.

Whether you’re looking for the best prices, ones to walk in or a new pair to weather the season, I’ve got you. Plus, I’ll share which styles I picked up, too.

Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving, my friends!

(PS: The grey ankle booties in the first image of this post are YSL — I found them at Nordstrom Rack awhile ago, but here’s a gorgeous style that’s similar + on sale.)

*Clockwise from top left: (1) Dolce Vita Colbey, (2) Marc Fisher LTD Yatina, (3) VIA SPIGA ‘Vaughn’ booties, (4) Tory Burch buckle ankle-strap booties, (5) Halogen ‘Cade’ booties, (6) Dolce Vita Ramona, (7) Nordstrom Gaze block-heel booties, (8) Nordstrom ‘Editor’ heeled booties, (9) Dr. Scholl’s Devote, (10) Dolce Vita Morey, (11) Volly Waterproof Riding Boot, (12) Steve Madden Carrie

*Clockwise from top left: (1) Sperry Saltwater Wedge Tide Wool, (2) UGG Amie, (3) , (4) SOREL Cozy Carnival, (5) Joan of Arctic Shearling Boots, (6) SOREL 1964 Premium CVS, (7) SOREL Joan of Arctic, (8) Sperry Saltwater, (9) Volly Waterproof Riding Boot, (10) Hunter Gloss short rain boots , (11) SOREL Joan of Arctic, (12) Hunter Gloss (Black) Women’s Rain Boots

*Clockwise from top left: (1) Bella Vita ‘Rayna’ booties, (2) Naturalizer ‘Rae’ booties, (3) Nordstrom BP ‘Lance’ bootie, (4) Dolce Vita ‘Colbey’ booties, (5) UGG Elora, (6) Marc Fisher LTD Yatina, (7) Volly Waterproof Riding Boot, (8) Nine West ‘Argyle’ booties, (9) Nine West Nihari, (10) Cole Haan ‘Katrina’ riding boots, (11) Nine West Christie, (12) Franco Sarto ‘Coley’ bootie (in black too)

*Clockwise from top left: (1) Sole Society ‘Vixen’ booties, (2) Frye ‘Ellen’ short boots, (3) Dolce Vita Ramona, (4) UGG Elora, (5) ‘Franca’ weatherproof booties, (6) Marc Fisher LTD Yatina, (7) Dolce Vita Colbey, (8) Jacy Stretch Bootie, (9) Vince Camuto ‘Fateen’ slim-toe boots, (10) Cole Haan knee-high boots, (11) Kenneth Cole Reaction Time To Step, (12) Mystic Knee High Boot

Getting into a few more specifics before we wrap up…

HALLIE’S FAVORITES:

If I *had* to pick a favorite pair from this post, it’d be hard, but I’d go with these gorgeous slim-toe booties by Vince Camuto.

As an everyday go-to, I really like Ugg ‘Elora’ boots (wouldn’t never guessed these were Ugg — they’re so cool), as well as Dolce Vita ‘Mara’ ankle boots (60% off) and FRYE’s ‘Ellen’ boots.

BEST BOOT DEALS:

For snow days, Sorel’s mid-calf boots and Out n About leather boots are two solid staples — and this brand is one that rarely goes on sale (with sizes in-stock).

These waterproof riding boots double as a cute everyday boot — and they’re weather-proof; two birds, one stone.

And of course, I love finding Stuart Weitzman boots on sale. The ‘Highland’ OTK boots (shown below) are my absolute favorite seasonal staple — I have them in black and taupe grey (in a size 8, my true boot size). They’re the most comfortable boots I own and can walk in them all day without an issue.

And lastly, for anyone (else) who clicks straight to the sale section, don’t miss these…

FOR MORE CLEARANCE FINDS:

6pm.com : Zappos’ sister site — where many of their items go when they’re marked down to clearance level. Brands you’ll find here are Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, even Stuart Weitzman. (Get an extra 10% off your order with code 10BLACKFRI as well.)

: Zappos’ sister site — where many of their items go when they’re marked down to clearance level. Brands you’ll find here are Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, even Stuart Weitzman. (Get an extra 10% off your order with code 10BLACKFRI as well.) Neiman Marcus Last Call: Here, you’ll find name-brand designer deals — all of which have additional markdowns through the weekend. (Some items are up to 80% off!)

Check out their over-the-knee boot section — I have these Stuart Weitzman heels and they’re seriously the most comfortable boots I own.

If you’re into the OTK trend but are trying to stay on a budget, check out this microsuede pair (in two colors) — they come out to under $70.

THINGS TO REMEMBER:

Don’t forget these ten tips on how to get the best deals over Cyber Monday.

The key to both of these sites (and all sites, really) is to sort by your size — otherwise you’ll be aimlessly scrolling for way too long.

Don’t buy something just because it’s on sale. Think about what you already have in your closet. It might be helpful to reference this post on the five things I wear on a daily basis.

Check the returns policy before you purchase. Most retailers have free 30-day returns (with postage included), but it’s better to be certain.

If you find a pair of shoes you love and you can’t find your size — or maybe you think you can find a better deal — Google them. Your browser will pull up a handful of shopping results you can compare and contrast to be damn-sure you’er getting the best deal.

More sale and shopping-related content posted throughout the weekend. Check back for updates or make sure you’re subscribed to receive new post notifications over email! Another option is to:

