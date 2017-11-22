On Sale Now: 21 Pretty Little Things

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or chipping away at this season’s list, here’s 21 deals to shop right now — BEFORE the Cyber Monday madness ensues.

Black Friday may be a few days away — somehow — but it seems as though that online sales are launching sooner and sooner every single year.

It can’t just be me… Do you notice it, too? The retail industry is gettin’ savage on us…

At any rate, seasonal shopping can be stressful when you’re tight on time, so I thought I’d kick off my holiday content and gift guide series with plenty of it to spare — today, sharing 20+ affordable finds and great deals that I found this week.

(Worth noting: Many of these items have additional markdowns, too!)

Whether you’re shopping for yourself (go for the boots!) or chipping away at this season’s gift list, here’s a handful of (adorable) deals to shop now — before the weekend madness ensues.

My favorites? Don’t miss this $15 faux-leather fold-over clutch and Rose All Day Book — the latter of which I’ve previously bought in bulk. I keep it on hand to give as gifts throughout the year.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

(1) Anthropologie Black Cherry Nourishing Lip Balm, $9.60; (2) Avocado iPhone 7 case, $16; (3), Striped Faux Fur Pom Pom Beanie, $34.50; (4) Calf Hair Card Case, $34.50; (5) Pom Pom Dangle Earrings, $21; (6) Rose Gold Earbud Case, $10; (7) Shopbop Diamond Wine Glasses, $30; (8) Rose All Day Book, $25; (9) Plush Faux Pom Pom Beanie, $15; (10) Faux Leather Fold-Over Clutch, $14.98; (11) Shopbop Might Be Bubbly Water Bottle, $20; (12) Split Heart Stud Earrings, $10.99; (13) Chunky Knit Fingerless Gloves, $24.50; (14) J. Crew Leather Boots, $70; (15) Plaid Triangle Scarf, $24; (16) J. Crew Quilted Jacket, $64; (17) Happy Hour Tray, $15.60; (18) Gold Looker Ring, $13.50; (19) Kate Spade Taxi Mittens, $33.60; (20) Loft Pearlized Crystal Stud Earring Set, $39.50; (21) Metallic Faux Leather Keychain Card Case, $10

///

Safe travels this week, my friends. I’m in Scottsdale, Arizona at the moment.

Where’s home for you?