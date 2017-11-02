“Where’d You Get That?”

Here, let me tell you… (And you do NOT want to miss this sale!)

If you absolutely can’t wait, here’s the sale I want (need) to tell you about.

I’ll never forget the first time I wore this dress on a date.

It was a few months back over the summer, and it must have been an hour into our conversation — at least. Mid-sentence, he stopped, audibly exhaled and laughed, saying something to the extent of “Oh my god, okay. So there’s a slip under there — I get it.”

Uhhh, YEAH!

No, homie.

It’s completely see-through.

(It does kinda look that way, in his defense… Gotta keep ’em guessing.)

But no… I’M A LADY!

Most of the time.

As much as my style has simplified over the years, the fact remains that I love slipping into a beautiful dress. There’s something about it, you know?

This intricately designed find is by is Self-Portrait, a London-based brand and one of my absolute favorite designers for occasion dresses and those “wow-factor” finds.

I’ll be honest, though: Most of my pieces that fall into the latter category — the “wow-factor” — I can’t afford at retail price.

But when I find a dress or piece that I really, really love… I stalk the shit out of it.

And, guys. I mean I stalk. That. Shit.

Self-Portrait is expensive, yes, but I love their aesthetic. The quality is top-notch and the designs are freakin’ striking, as you can see. And as I mentioned, it’s been my go-to for fun and fancy occasion-type dresses for all those life events that seem to come in waves — much to my girlfriends’ delights.

Gotta treat yo’self, right?

Real quick, before we move on: The only point of contention, I will say, is the sizing; I’m not sure why it seems to be off most of the time, but I’m generally an 8 in Self-Portrait versus a 4 or 6 in most other brands.

Just in case.

The more you know…

//

Anyway, when this little number finally went on sale (at none other than Shopbop), I pulled the trigger without hesitation.

And reelin’ it back in, that’s where most of my “wow-factor” purchases happen: Shopbop’s sale section.

(Many of my purchases in general, come to think of it…)

The site launched a two-day surprise sale that ends today (I just found out!), so I thought I’d share some of the best deals and designer pieces that I found– the two of which overlap in many cases. (I had to stop and buy these red ankle-tie pumps before I even finished this sentence. Obsessed!)

Bags, shoes, denim — you name it.

After doing some browsing, I noticed that a lot of things on sale are pieces that I already have in my closet, too — including my leopard-print fold-over clutch, the classic Hunter rain boots and rag & bone Harrow booties (the most comfortable booties — go up a half-size, though).

In terms of closet staples — and in the winter especially — I’ll pretty much rotate solely between these rag & bone denim leggings (my favorite pair of black “jeans”) and this pair of classic leggings (the material is thick, which is hard to come by).

Oh, and — of course — my dress.

This exactly style that I’m wearing in the post today is sold out (natch), but here’s a similar style (that I also purchased and felt justified in doing so). It also comes in a short black-and-white version. Length-wise, this all-white midi style is the closest thing to the dress I’m wearing.

TGI… Payday tomorrow, huh?

//

Here’s some of the site’s sale finds — act quick if you like something, the good finds always go fast. If you have questions for me about sizing or anything, tweet me or leave a comment below. You can shop worry-free for the most part, though, Shopbop always has free shipping and returns unless otherwise noted.

Bless.

1. Self Portrait mini dress, 2. Schutz ‘Delza’ tie pumps, 3. Madewell black cross-body bag,4. Illesteva mirrored sunglasses, 5. Blank Denim classic skinny jeans, 6. Hunter Original short boots, 7.JOA cold-shoulder sweater, 8. English Factory ruffle sweater, 9. Eugenia Kim pom-pom fur hat, 10. Sam Edelman suede mules, 11. Alice & Olivia ruffle crop top, 12. Stuart Weitzman suede pumps, 13. One Teaspoon denim shorts, 14. rag & bone Harrow booties, 15. Clare V cross-hair fold-over clutch

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

To break it down a bit further, if you’d prefer to shop this way:

Here’s what I purchased:

Here’s what I already have in my closet:

… Shit, I do shop too much.

And here’s a few more sale finds worth noting:

*In this post:

Outfit

Cut-out maxi dress: Self-Portrait

Sandals: Schutz ‘Glendy’ sandals

Clutch: Vineyard Vines

Sunglasses: Le Specs

Beauty

Lipstick: NARS velvet matte lip pencil in ‘Luxembourg’

Iron & Honey Photography