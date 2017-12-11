50 Wellness Tips (For When You’re Not Sure Where to Start)

How to take better care of yourself — physically, mentally and emotionally.

In today’s world, it feels like we’re constantly bombarded with a stream of news, updates, events and stress on the regular… Doesn’t it?

Life can be really complicated, and we could all benefit from finding a little more happiness in the little things. Yeah?

Even if you’re not sure where to start, here’s 50 easy things you can do every day to ensure you stay healthy and happy this holiday season.

50 ways to a healthier you — when you’re not sure where to start with wellness:

1. Take five minutes to plan your day.

2. Listen to a podcast.

3. Read a inspirational quote.

… Or this post on 15 things to remind yourself right now.

4. Stretch.

5. Foam roll.

6. Boost your own self-confidence. (And then pass it on!)

7. Eat breakfast.

Or do not skip breakfast, I should say — ’cause I know you know this is an important one.

Eating breakfast really is the best way to set yourself up for (diet) success on a daily basis, guys. Know your habits to make it easy on yourself, too.

This helped me kick-start my journey into weight loss (30+ pounds), which you can read more about here.

8. Throw it away.

9. Donate — anything. (Time, money, etc.)

10. Give someone a compliment.

11. Be better about accepting compliments.

12. Make your own salad dressing.

… Instead of reaching for the store-bought version. It’s not as complicated as it sounds, I promise.

*My recipe for a homemade, healthy poppyseed dressing.

13. Use essential oils.

I’ve recently gotten into essential oils — anyone else? They’re so versatile. Here’s two ways I’ve been using them:

Just before bedtime, I’ll add a few drops of lavender oil to my diffuser to help me wind down; and alternately: In the mornings/when I shower, I add a few drops of peppermint while I let the water steam for a minute or two. Both have contributed to creating a more indulgent feeling around my otherwise everyday activities.

14. Send snail mail.

15. De-clutter your desk.

16. Get fresh air.

There’s something about a tidy home or work-space that provides that often sought-after peace-of-mind.

17. Give yourself a 10-minute break from whatever you’re doing.

… Especially if it’s looking at your computer (and here’s why).

These are important.

18. Floss.

19. Lotion.

20. Take of your makeup.

21. Use a face mask.



22. Turn off your phone.

23. Set out your clothes the night before.

24.Be realistic and set short-term goals — especially when you feel like you’ve got too much on your (metaphorical) plate.

25. Leave five minutes earlier (… and make it a habit).

26. Plan your dream vacation.

Here’s the post I wrote on How to Plan a Trip to Europe to get you started.

Anything you’d add so far?



27. Listen to music.

28. Meditate using an app like Headspace.

29. Delete Facebook from your phone.

30. Move.

Or more specifically, exercise. Duh.

Sweating helps your body detox by releasing toxins such as salt, alcohol and cholesterol (and by increasing endorphins — duh). If you’re already in a workout groove, try switching up your routine. I’ve been taking boxing classes once a week.

Throwin’ bows; Title Boxing at the Roosevelt Collection Shops.

31. Try dry-brushing.

32. Hydrate.

I know, I know — but just in case: Drinking water decreases bloating, flushes toxins that may have settled into your body and helps keep mindless eating at-bay. (Often times when you feel hungry, you’re actually just thirsty or dehydrated. Imagine that!)

33. Eat more fiber.

34. Eat less sugar.

35. Do 10 push-ups every day.

*Related: How to get over your workout-related mental roadblocks

36. Have a morning routine.

That first cup of coffee when you wake up in the morning… Freakin’ bliss, isn’t it? Here’s a few more reasons you should consider becoming a morning person.

37. Start your day with room-temperature lemon water.

38. Get your Vitamin C.

Vitamin C brightens up your dull, winter skin, and producing collagen (the underlying structure to our skin), which helps with elasticity and brightness. It also reduces the length of cold and flu symptoms, which I know I’ll undoubtedly need to take advantage of this season.

Just one 8-ounce glass of Trop50 has 120% of your recommended daily Vitamin C (even though it contains 50% fewer calories and sugar than regular OJ). It’s a source of potassium, too.

(…50 tips. Trop50. Get it? See what I did there? #LOLsheisCORNY)

Almost. Keep reading.

39. Rinse your body with cold water after a shower.

40. Learn something new.

41. Try something new.

42. Journal.

43. Ask for help.

44. Offer help.

45. Make simple diet swaps.

Making an effort to eat a little healthier at meal adds up: Skip the cheese on your sandwich, use less sugar in your coffee and so on.

Last but not least:

46. Sit less.

47. Sleep. Period.

48. Smile and laugh for no (and every) reason.

49. Have realistic expectations.

Making even a marginal effort to take better care of yourself will help you stay grounded, happy and healthy throughout the holiday season. Everyday is different — remember that. It’s all good (and it will be).

*Related: Setting short-term fitness goals — and nailing them

50. Put yourself at the top of your to-do list.

Every. Single. Day.

If you’re still not sure where to start, make a list of activities or things that make you feel relaxed — or that feel like a luxury because you “don’t have time” to do or indulge in them that often. (Reading, for me! Always finding excuses.)

Incorporate a few of these wellness hacks into your daily routine and watch as they become habit — and of course, feel free to add your own wellness routines in the comment form below.

Once you’ve got a handle on these, it’ll be easier to make wellness more of a priority — and on a regular basis. It’s a lifestyle, after all.

