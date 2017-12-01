 56 Unconventional Things to be Thankful For
December 1, 2017 · lifestyle, miscellaneous

56 Silly Little Things to Be Thankful For

Taking off your bra at the end of the day, though… Yep.

Happy Friday, guys. How’s the day so far?

where this must be the place bodega chicago

I don’t know about you, but I’m a bit “shopped out” from the last week. (If you’re not, you can peruse the updates I made to the shop page of the site here — just click and scroll down a bit.)

I thought I’d post something a little different for today, as a result — but we’ll get back to our weekly link series next Friday.

Beyond finishing up a few blog projects for November, I’ve been spending a lot of time getting my apartment in order — donating clothing, selling old furniture, the list goes on. Feels freakin’ good to declutter, doesn’t it?

I celebrated my birthday on Tuesday (the 28th), which really snuck up on me this year. If you share your birthday with a holiday, you definitely know what I’m talking about…

(Random little fact: I was supposed to be born on Christmas but I was born on Thanksgiving.)

black and white photo girl friends celebrating birthday

Nothing super fancy, just a fun night out with a few girlfriends. (They surprised me!) Belly laughs, group photos, whisky pitchers, cold cocktails and — of course — cake.

+ Advil, Coke diesel (regular Coca Cola), water and a sausage-egg-and-cheese.

//

Maybe it’s the mark of another year around the sun, as they say, or perhaps it’s the leftover Thanksgiving vibes — both, I’d imagine — but I’ve been thinking a lot about the little things that I’m grateful for (but might forget about) every day.

where to travel after a breakup

Of course, I’m thankful for all of life’s larger-scale situations and scenarios — very much so — but today I’m more so talkin’ about the unconventional: The often-overlooked habits, the randomness and the mini-moments in our day-to-day.

So, in celebration of the year ahead (both mine and ours — December, ahh!), I thought the list I’ve been keeping of those silly little things I’m grateful for.

best-places-to-take-engagement-photos-in-chicago-on-the-lake-with-the-skyline

Hopefully, these musings will inspire you to jot down a few notes of gratitude of your own, too… And of course, I’d love to hear all about the random shit things you’re grateful for via the comment form below.

And YES, even if it seems trivial — you know someone else is thinking it… Probably me. So tell me!

Happy Friday, my loves. Let’s kick it off:

56 Silly Little Things to be Thankful for:

 

1. Waking up before your alarm goes off.

2. Taking off your bra at the end of the day.

3. Direct deposit.

4. Free shipping.

5. Living by the lake.

6. Rollerblades. (Yep. I f*cking love to rollerblade, guys; judge me!)

7. Polaroid pictures.

8. Snapchat filters.

9. A really good almond milk latte.

10. The opportunity to travel.

11. The opportunity to teach (and the feeling that I’ll be doing so again soon).

12. That feeling you get after a really good workout.

chicago fitness instructors at soulcycle indoor cycling

13. Good hair days.

14. Auto-save.

15. Inside jokes.

16. Taxi drivers who understand your sense of urgency.

17. Uber drivers who understand your taste in music.

18. Doing something that scares you shitless.

skydiving interlaken swiss alps

19. Seasonal traditions.

20. Lazy Sundays.

21. Summer Fridays.

22. That first sip of fountain pop (soda) when you’re really craving it — slash when you’re hungover.

23. Finding the “last pair!” of shoes — or anything — in your size while shopping online.

24. No lines at airport security.

25. Making new friends.

alpinraft canyoning switzerland

26. Climbing into clean, warm bed sheets.

27. Fresh-cut flowers… Just because.

28. Candles.

29. Unexpected nights out — the really memorable ones where you didn’t even plan to go out in the first place.

corals and cognacs blog at studio paris club in chicago

30. How your handwriting looks with a really good pen.

31. Growing up with siblings.

32. Thoughtful gift wrapping.

33. Apps that make life easier.

34. Tan lines.

35. The smell of a new book.

36. Syndicated television.

37. Back massages at the nail salon. (I MEAN)

38. British accents.

39. Hearing a really good story.

*I'll tell this one through Instagram Story a bit later. Stay tuned — haha.

40. Buying a magazine at the airport.

41. An epic ending to an intense sports game. (I don’t experience this much, being that I’m from Cleveland… Lol.)

42. Happy hour specials.

43. Music.

44. Coffee table books.

45. Handwritten notes.

46. Garbage disposals.

47. Shared iPhone albums.

48. Weekends worthy of shared iPhone albums.

girls malibu pool party wedding weekend

49. Non-private Instagram accounts. (… I know you know what I mean!)

50. Finding a new binge-worthy show in Netflix.

51. Podcasts. (Any you’re loving as of late? I’ve been listening to Jess Lively’s.)

52. Sushi and wine.

BYOB Wine to Friends Sushi in Chicago

53. Listening to someone sing the national anthem. (I cry every time… Does anyone else?!)

54. That one friend that always does your hair or make-up.

55. Cancelled plans when you didn’t want to go anyway.

56. Turning 32-years-old.

There, I said it. For everyone else looking ahead to their 30’s, they’ve been some of the best, most challenging, difficult and rewarding yet.

Aging is a blessing — and so is Botox.

black and white photo birthday girl

Love ya’ll.

Now, your turn…

Join the Convo:

  • Mackenzie Praytor

    I love this list so much! Also – I’m a fellow National Anthem crier. Glad to know I’m in good company 😉

  • Lake Shore Runner

    Yay sooo excited you will be back teaching soon 🙂 I have greatly missed your classes!! Happy Birthday!!

  • Direct Deposit; a friend said her company doesn’t have it and I nearly chocked.

    And really silly – comfy white t-shirts I can live in!

    Love this list! Sounds like you had a great birthday!

    Have a great weekend, Hallie!

  • Taylor Martin

    This is my favorite!! I have a notebook of random thoughts / doodles, and more often than not I just make lists of simple, little things I’m grateful for – many of yours resonated with me..

    – Coke diesel… my best friend and I call it this and I’ve never heard anyone else use it before! We have a case of the tiny 7.5 oz cans for ‘those’ mornings.. 😉
    – Waking up before the alarm.. because I have to get up so early every morning this is sometimes not my favorite thing, but I love that my body recognizes my routine
    – Living by the lake.. I live half a mile from the lake and I love taking walks down the lakeshore path on early weekend morning, now that the boats aren’t in the marinas the lake looks so open and calm. Living so close to the lake is one of my favorite parts of Chicago (and probably why I’ll never move to Wicker Park or the West Loop!)
    – The opportunity to teach.. I just started teaching sculpt at CorePower this year and I can’t tell you how much it’s changed my life for the better, it’s something I decided to do on a whim earlier this year and now I honestly can’t imagine my life right now without it. (..also v excited to hear you’ll be teaching again soon..!)
    – Sushi and wine… honestly though, nothing better than a BYOB sushi date on a Friday night (and may or may not be my plan for tonight, ha!)

    and a few of my own..
    – my mismatched pajamas consisting of oversized, overworn sweatpants and oversized frats sweatshirts that have been washed enough to be the coziest sweatshirt I own..
    – waking up hungover and realizing you put a water bottle in the fridge the night before for this exact moment (bless up drunk taylor!)
    – spending Friday nights in alone after a long week of work and teaching with take out thai food, bottle of red wine, and Gossip Girl on Netflix

    Honestly, my list could go on and on but those are definitely my favorite little things to be thankful for lately! Thanks so much for sharing this with us and happy belated birthday! Have a wonderful weekend, Hallie!

    xo,Taylor

