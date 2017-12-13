 This is the Perfect Pair of Winter Footwear | Sorel Boots for Women
December 13, 2017 · outfits

The Perfect Pair of Winter Boots

… And how I got over my aversion to them. (Plus, this entire look for less!)

girl wearing winter boots shopping for christmas trees in chicago

If you live in a cold-weather climate, you know… A good pair of snow boots are worth the splurge — especially if you want them to last through a few seasons.

 

Now, I’ll admit: I’ve been adverse to bulky-looking boots in years-past (and coats, in all honesty), but ever since I decided it was time to upgrade from wearing Ugg boots outdoors, I’ve seen the light.

… And no, seriously — it took me a few years post-grad to retire that ol’ college-style North Face jacket. You know the one.

Some of ya’ll were calling it a ‘Fracket’ (frat jacket) during our social media discussion of this… I’ve never laughed harder — never heard that!

(Did I just age myself?)

sorel boots women 1964 premium cvs classic waterproof winter boots

Anywho:

After much debate, I decided to invest in a pair of Sorel boots this year — the 1964 Premium CVS boot to be exact — and I have yet to regret my decision.

There’s a certain magic that comes with having warm, dry feet despite wet, wintry weather conditions. Isn’t there?

(“No shit, Sherlock.”)

Yeah, I know.

I’m preachin’ to the choir on this, aren’t I? (My Chicago girls especially… Ha!)

best waterproof winter boots sorel joan of arcchicago girl wearing madewell sweater h&m blouse rag bone denim leggings sorel 1964 premium cvs winter snow bootsgirl shopping at christmas tree farm in sorel winter boots 1964 cvs pink and brown best winter boots sorel wateproof

As mentioned, these are the old-school Sorel 1964 classics, but as an FYI, the brand also make a warmer shearling style and a shorter ankle-boot style in the same color variety. The Caribou Slim boot is also worth browsing — especially if you’ve been or are adverse to bulky winter boots, like I used to be.

… And if you’re all about maximizing that warmth, check out their taller, classic Joan of Arc style — Zappos has ’em on sale.

(I’d suggest getting your regular shoe size, not sizing up — they run true-to-size if not slightly large.)

girl wearing le specs the prince aviator matte black sunglasseschristmas tree farms chicago midwest illinois

Of course, these are my go-to for early gym commutes and the like. Most recently, though, I wore ’em with a cotton-blend sweaterpuffer vest and a less-than-$50 pair of dark-wash denim on a random afternoon jaunt to a local Christmas tree farm with Jess.

If only to prove to myself that snow boots can be kinda chic. (Even the lot’s manager complimented me on them, actually — ha!)

I’ve never actually been to a Christmas tree farm before this year (as an adult, at least). Crazy, right?

best christmas tree farms shops chicago midwestchicago blogger wearing madewell sweater h&m blouse rag bone denim leggings sorel 1964 premium cvs winter snow boots

If you’ve been an AOT (c+c) reader for a while, you know I love a good vest. I’ve had mine (by The North Face) for two years now — which makes it worthy of the moderate price tag, in my opinion. (They make a similar insulated down-vest for under $100, too.)

Since a good black puffer vest can be hard to come by, I’ve linked some additional styles below — all under $100. Just scroll & click to shop.

Shop black puffer vests under $100:

*Hallie’s Picks: North Face Insulate Down Vest, $99 | MARC chevron quilted vest $79 (on sale)

Oh, and Old Navy has a few cute, colorful styles on sale for less than $15. I’m not sure how warm they are, but shit — they’re $13!

//

girl shopping at christmas tree farm in sorel winter boots 1964 cvs pink and brown

Shop white sweaters under $100:

*Hallie’s Picks (Under $100): BP cotton-blend sweater, $55 | Leith bubble-sleeve sweater, $59
($100+) Vince chunky cable-knit, $119; Nordstrom Signature cashmere sweater, $299

//

fashion lifestyle blogger best snow boots to buy for winter in chicago

These boots were made for walkin’ — even in the harshest of Chicago conditions.

Which means I really have to stop Ubering freakin’ everywhere. Haha.

//

…Seriously, though.

best winter boots for women sorel

Any winter weather must-haves in your closet you’d care to share?

(As a reminder, you can shop all of my winter essentials & accessories here…  I update this page on a weekly basis, so bookmark that bitch.)

top fashion lifestyle blogger best snow boots to buy for winter in chicago

Outfit

Black Puffer Vest: The North Face (in three colors)
White pullover sweater: rag & bone (similar here under $60)
Dark grey denim: 7FAM high-waist jeans (similar here under $50)
Burnt orange blouse: H&M (similar here)
Winter boots: Sorel 1964 classic boots
Sunglasses: Le Specs ‘The Prince’ aviators

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)
Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Rikugien

Iron & Honey Photography

  • Melody Ramos

    How would these compare to Bean boots (if you’ve ever tried those)?

