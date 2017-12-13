The Perfect Pair of Winter Boots

… And how I got over my aversion to them. (Plus, this entire look for less!)

If you live in a cold-weather climate, you know… A good pair of snow boots are worth the splurge — especially if you want them to last through a few seasons.

Quick links: vest | sweater | blouse | boots | sunglasses

Now, I’ll admit: I’ve been adverse to bulky-looking boots in years-past (and coats, in all honesty), but ever since I decided it was time to upgrade from wearing Ugg boots outdoors, I’ve seen the light.

… And no, seriously — it took me a few years post-grad to retire that ol’ college-style North Face jacket. You know the one.

Some of ya’ll were calling it a ‘Fracket’ (frat jacket) during our social media discussion of this… I’ve never laughed harder — never heard that!

(Did I just age myself?)

Anywho:

After much debate, I decided to invest in a pair of Sorel boots this year — the 1964 Premium CVS boot to be exact — and I have yet to regret my decision.

There’s a certain magic that comes with having warm, dry feet despite wet, wintry weather conditions. Isn’t there?

(“No shit, Sherlock.”)

Yeah, I know.

I’m preachin’ to the choir on this, aren’t I? (My Chicago girls especially… Ha!)

As mentioned, these are the old-school Sorel 1964 classics, but as an FYI, the brand also make a warmer shearling style and a shorter ankle-boot style in the same color variety. The Caribou Slim boot is also worth browsing — especially if you’ve been or are adverse to bulky winter boots, like I used to be.

… And if you’re all about maximizing that warmth, check out their taller, classic Joan of Arc style — Zappos has ’em on sale.

(I’d suggest getting your regular shoe size, not sizing up — they run true-to-size if not slightly large.)

Of course, these are my go-to for early gym commutes and the like. Most recently, though, I wore ’em with a cotton-blend sweater, puffer vest and a less-than-$50 pair of dark-wash denim on a random afternoon jaunt to a local Christmas tree farm with Jess.

If only to prove to myself that snow boots can be kinda chic. (Even the lot’s manager complimented me on them, actually — ha!)

I’ve never actually been to a Christmas tree farm before this year (as an adult, at least). Crazy, right?

Get the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

If you’ve been an AOT (c+c) reader for a while, you know I love a good vest. I’ve had mine (by The North Face) for two years now — which makes it worthy of the moderate price tag, in my opinion. (They make a similar insulated down-vest for under $100, too.)

Since a good black puffer vest can be hard to come by, I’ve linked some additional styles below — all under $100. Just scroll & click to shop.

Shop black puffer vests under $100:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

*Hallie’s Picks: North Face Insulate Down Vest, $99 | MARC chevron quilted vest $79 (on sale)

Oh, and Old Navy has a few cute, colorful styles on sale for less than $15. I’m not sure how warm they are, but shit — they’re $13!

//

Shop white sweaters under $100:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

*Hallie’s Picks (Under $100): BP cotton-blend sweater, $55 | Leith bubble-sleeve sweater, $59

($100+) Vince chunky cable-knit, $119; Nordstrom Signature cashmere sweater, $299

//

These boots were made for walkin’ — even in the harshest of Chicago conditions.

Which means I really have to stop Ubering freakin’ everywhere. Haha.

//

…Seriously, though.

Any winter weather must-haves in your closet you’d care to share?

(As a reminder, you can shop all of my winter essentials & accessories here… I update this page on a weekly basis, so bookmark that bitch.)

*Get the look:

Outfit

Black Puffer Vest: The North Face (in three colors)

White pullover sweater: rag & bone (similar here under $60)

Dark grey denim: 7FAM high-waist jeans (similar here under $50)

Burnt orange blouse: H&M (similar here)

Winter boots: Sorel 1964 classic boots

Sunglasses: Le Specs ‘The Prince’ aviators

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)

Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

Iron & Honey Photography