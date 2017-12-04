Lightly Layered

That lovely time of year I like to call “ideal outerwear weather.”

Ah, 60-some degrees in Chicago today.

(Well, yesterday — I published this later on Monday so I imagine you’re reading it on Tuesday, yeah? One day closer to Friday, guys… Haha.)

But, yeah. That lovely time of year I like to call “ideal outerwear weather.”

You know what I mean: “Not too hot, hot too cold; all you need is a light jacket!”

Okay, so not quite April 25th (a la Miss Congeniality), but nonetheless…

(I think I’m actually startin’ to lose it.)

The coats you can wear in 40- to 60-degree weather present so many options. So many glorious, wear-whatever-you-want-underneath options.

And the best thing about this type of style (and ensemble) is that you can essentially look disheveled, but once you toss on the right jacket over your ripped jeans and cropped white tee — voila. Outfit.

(A good pair of all-black sunglasses doesn’t hurt, either.)

Despite today’s temperature, the forecast indicates that we’ll be back to my heavier layers for soon-to-be fucking freezing weather in the all-too-near future.

For now, though, I plan to take full advantage of that lightweight, layered look.

The actual AMO babe tee that I’m wearing can be purchased here (it’s sold out everywhere else I’ve looked), but here’s another cute cropped style.

Oh — and here’s the cozy-looking sweatshirt version. I like that one a lot, but admittedly I did buy this Banner Day ‘Athletics’ embroidered tee while working on today’s post… (Occupational hazard, man.)

There’s a few more unique styles listed below — including one of my new favorite brands — so keep scrolling.

*Hallie’s picks: Cross Your Fingers tee, New York Print team tee, Rebecca Minkoff “Feminin” sweatshirt,

Private Party is always a good option, too… Gotta love that ‘Avocado Toast’ tee.

As for y favorite similar styles. I would’ve favored this Tres Bien t-shirt — the font is adorable — but I don’t quite like the design on the back. This LOL-worthy Barack “Slam Dunk” tee, on the other hand…

(The brand is called Unfortunate Portraits — their stuff is really cute and kitschy. Another style of theirs I love is the [Anna] Wintour de France tee.)

Get you a jacket that can do both.

… That makes sense, I think. Doesn’t it?

#Monday

#Tuesday

*In this post:

Outfit

Open-front blazer: LOFT

Cropped ‘Babe’ tee: AMO Denim (another style here; sweatshirt version here)

Ripped boyfriend jeans: One Teaspoon (love this pair, similar here under $60)

Slingback heels: Sergio Rossi

Chain-link bag: Stella McCartney ‘Tiny Falabella’ crossbody (found a similar style here on sale)

Matte aviator sunglasses: Le Specs ‘The Price’ (my fave!)

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)

Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Luxembourg‘

//

Iron & Honey Photography