December 4, 2017 · outfits

Lightly Layered

That lovely time of year I like to call “ideal outerwear weather.”

Ah, 60-some degrees in Chicago today.

(Well, yesterday — I published this later on Monday so I imagine you’re reading it on Tuesday, yeah? One day closer to Friday, guys… Haha.)

But, yeah. That lovely time of year I like to call “ideal outerwear weather.”

You know what I mean: “Not too hot, hot too cold; all you need is a light jacket!”

Okay, so not quite April 25th (a la Miss Congeniality), but nonetheless…

(I think I’m actually startin’ to lose it.)

outfit ideas cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_25 10 ways to wear cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_26

The coats you can wear in 40- to 60-degree weather present so many options. So many glorious, wear-whatever-you-want-underneath options.

And the best thing about this type of style (and ensemble) is that you can essentially look disheveled, but once you toss on the right jacket over your ripped jeans and cropped white tee — voila. Outfit.

(A good pair of all-black sunglasses doesn’t hurt, either.)

le specs aviator sunglasses matte blackcropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_22 girl wearing stella mccartney metallic mini chain link bag

Despite today’s temperature, the forecast indicates that we’ll be back to my heavier layers for soon-to-be fucking freezing weather in the all-too-near future.

For now, though, I plan to take full advantage of that lightweight, layered look.

cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_19

The actual AMO babe tee that I’m wearing can be purchased here (it’s sold out everywhere else I’ve looked), but here’s another cute cropped style.

girl wearing cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_1

Oh — and here’s the cozy-looking sweatshirt version. I like that one a lot, but admittedly I did buy this Banner Day ‘Athletics’ embroidered tee while working on today’s post… (Occupational hazard, man.)

There’s a few more unique styles listed below — including one of my new favorite brands — so keep scrolling.

cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_3 how to wear cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_30ripped boyfriend jeans metallic chain link bag stella mccartneychicago fashion blogger wearing cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_2

*Hallie’s picks: Cross Your Fingers tee, New York Print team tee, Rebecca Minkoff “Feminin” sweatshirt,

Private Party is always a good option, too… Gotta love that ‘Avocado Toast’ tee.

what to wear with cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_30

As for y favorite similar styles. I would’ve favored this Tres Bien t-shirt — the font is adorable — but I don’t quite like the design on the back. This LOL-worthy Barack “Slam Dunk” tee, on the other hand…

(The brand is called Unfortunate Portraits — their stuff is really cute and kitschy. Another style of theirs I love is the [Anna] Wintour de France tee.)

cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_27

Get you a jacket that can do both.

… That makes sense, I think. Doesn’t it?

#Monday

#Tuesday

*In this post: 

Outfit

Open-front blazer: LOFT
Cropped ‘Babe’ tee: AMO Denim (another style here; sweatshirt version here)
Ripped boyfriend jeans: One Teaspoon (love this pairsimilar here under $60)
Slingback heels: Sergio Rossi
Chain-link bag: Stella McCartney ‘Tiny Falabella’ crossbody (found a similar style here on sale)
Matte aviator sunglasses: Le Specs ‘The Price’ (my fave!)

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)
Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Luxembourg

girl wearing cropped babe white tshirt one teaspoon ripped boyfriend jeans_6

Iron & Honey Photography

