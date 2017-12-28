My Three Rules for Ringing in the New Year

Plus, inspiration for a New Year’s Eve-worthy ensemble you’ll wear year-round.

I’m gonna be honest and just come out with it — I hate New Year’s Eve.

Okay, that’s harsh.

I don’t hate New Year’s Eve — I mean, I love any excuse for a celebration — but I do hate how it typically ends up being such an over-hyped and over-priced holiday (slash night in general).

I know I’m not alone on this…

Where do you stand on ringing in the New Year? Par-tay central or cozy on the couch with your crew?

Whatever my friends are doing, over here… I’m so not the NYE planning type. #KnowYourStrengths

I have dinner plans this year (I’ll be sharing that on Instagram over the weekend), and I imagine we’ll venture out afterward — but gone are the days of pricey bar packages and endlessly long lines at coat check for this gal.

The most fun, festive aspect around New Year’s Eve has to be figuring out what to wear… Which, naturally, is usually the most mother f’ing stressful piece of the puzzle too.

As a result, I’ve come up with a set of three (self-imposed) rules that I stick to when planning to ring in the New Year — all self-imposed from otherwise learning the hard way. They are:

1. Don’t wear heels that hurt.

2. Be comfortable — both within your outfit and in regard to your budget.

3. Only purchase an outfit or piece that you can re-wear for other occasions/throughout the year.

… So in other words, no insanely short hemlines, sparkly sequin tops (so itchy!) or big spontaneous splurges.

Don’t do it!

New Year’s Eve is an excellent excuse to engage in a little retail therapy, but I like to think of my holiday-related engagements as an excuse to wear what I normally do, just with an elevated touch.

So for you, perhaps that means upgrading that super-chic, classic jeans-and-a-tee uniform with a pair of fun pumps or statement earrings, or simply swapping out your sweater for a shoulder-bearing top or tank. (Express has a lot of cute options RE the latter — this silky-looking v-neck top is really cute, and I highly recommend their doule-layer satin cami’s. I have a few and they’re insanely versatile. I wear mine tucked into jeans and skirts, loosely under sweaters — you name it.)

For me, it’s all about this metallic midi skirt — ideal for a four-course meal in all of its high-waisted glory, YASSSSS.

Plus, it’s a piece I know I can wear it well into the New Year, too. (It’s sold out almost everywhere except here, but I found two similar styles — this version, which is on sale at Macy’s, and this gold version. Both under $100!)

And when all else fails, just put on some red lipstick.

Seriously: The right red lip can upgrade every ensemble. My go-to reds (and favorite winter lipsticks in general) are all NARS Satin lip pencils. I harp on these things, but they really are the best — they moisturize, double as a lip-liner and legitimately stay on for hours.

I’m wearing NARS Palais Royale in today’s post, but I also like Hyde Park (slightly darker, shown below).

*Above: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Hyde Park | Shop it here

While we’re at it:

NARS also makes a matte version of their lipstick pencil perfection, which I own way too fucking many of a handful of as well.

My tried-and-true go-to’s are Never Say Never and Dragon Girl — the latter is an amazing bold, bright red, if that’s what you’re after for the task at hand. (i.e. A stunning New Year’s Eve lewk.) Never Say Never was my gateway drug into said lipstick obsession.

You can see how they look on me in these posts: Never Say Never (pretty mauve-ish) and Dragon Girl (bold red).

Anywho… Any outfit dilemmas you’re facing this weekend? Holler — I’m happy to help.

A quick reminder that Zappos, Shopbop and Nordstrom all have insanely fast shipping (and solid return policies), so no stress… You’ve got time. And you’ve probably got some cute items in your closet already.

That’s a good mindset heading into the New Year… No stress, no expectations, no fomo, only YOLO.

EW, HALLIE. GROSS.

Yep. Even I’m shaking my head on that one, hahaha… Had to.

Real talk, though:

Just have a great f–king time.

As I’ve said before, make good memories — not good choices.

(… But like, be smart about it.)

Here’s to looking and feeling your best as we bid adieu to what can only be described as one hell of a year… Bring it on 2018!

