 An Affordable Cable-Knit Sweater That You'll Wear All Holiday Long
December 7, 2017 · outfits

The Sweater You’ll Wear All Holiday Season

The cozy cable-knit is the festive foundation you need for all of your holiday outfits. (It’s affordable, too!)

So, remember my post on Tuesday? All about how sunny and temperament and blah, blah, blah nice it was weather-wise?

Oh yeah.

Sure as shit, snow on the ground in Chi-town this morning.

I mean, not a lot… But nonetheless.

Quick links: sweater | skirt | similar clutch | OTK boots

No real complaints, here, either. The first few seasonal snowfalls feel nothing but festive to me. It’s when the weather won’t let up come March and April we can complain, yeah?

Get the look:

It hasn’t really hit me that it’s December (and like, almost Christmas) until this week. Or more specifically, until a handful of holiday party invitations hit my mailbox (and inbox).

This month is mother f-in’ flying…

In anticipation of what’s to come, I picked up this colorful cable-knit sweater from LOFT over Black Friday (on sale, naturally — which it still is for 40% off) since I’d been looking for a festive foundation piece of sorts to style around a few of my holiday ensembles.

I wasn’t wrong… Not that today’s outfit is particularly festive — black and all — but, you know. Easing…

Our crew has our first holiday-themed par-tay this weekend, but I won’t be wearing anything close to what you see here (which I’ll elaborate on below — lots of good deals)!

Rather, myself, Jess and a few other girlfriends will be dressed to the 9’s in our — wait for it — matching Elf onesie’s.

Like, one-piece, sherpa-lined pajamas.

YAS!

I freakin’ love a theme party.

… And an excuse to wear any type of over-sized, fleece-lined clothing, really.

(The challenge? Shoes… Definitely won’t be rockin’ these boots since we’ll be bar hopping. Hm.)

At any rate, today’s ensemble is one you’ll find me in regularly if you ever see me out in Chicago.

hate wearing tights (a skill we’ll be finessing for the next few months), so I generally forgo them in favor of over-the-knee boots — while I still can, at least.

I know they’re an investment, but this pair of Stuart Weitzman OTK boots is seriously one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. They’re the type you can actually walk in without wanting to chop your feet off. You know?

I know, lovely visual.

(Lots of colors — including the black suede pair — are on sale in almost every size; plus, they ship for free. You can see all Stuart Weitzman boots on sale here. And because I know my mom reads my blog posts, I’ll just mention that I really like this nude-colored pair — and I’m a 7.5.)

Similarly…

You might relate to my struggle on this, too, but real talk: It can be a real challenge to find a good faux-leather skirt (that doesn’t look like a faux-leather skirt). This one — another sale find — has yet to disappoint. I’ve worn it with just about everything in my closet, but most often as styled today: With over-the-knee boots and a festive, loose-fit sweater.

If suede is more your style, here’s a cute version from the same brand that’s also on sale.

Ahhh… What else.

And lastly, of course: And if you don’t a black clutch yet, know that it’ll will work wonders in your closet this holiday season — and well beyond. I honestly don’t even remember where I picked up mine — I think it was part of a beauty gift set from a department store — but Nordstrom has a ton of different styles to choose from. My vote would go to this luxe-looking velvet clutch (yas!) or a versatile fold-over style (under $40).

The latter looks a lot like that pricier designer version but at a fraction of the price.

‘Tis the season… To buy absolutely everything on sale.

Busy day over here — on the fitness front… Looking forward to sharing some updates with you guys very soon. In the meantime…

Happy holiday party season!

What’s first on your calendar — office gathering? Weekend par-tay? Another soiree?

(Quick reminder/if you weren’t aware, you can shop all of my holiday style, winter essentials & of-the-moment beauty obsessions here…  I update this page on a weekly basis, so bookmark that bitch!)

You know mine: Oversized. Elf. Onesie.

Hell yeah.

Outfit

Red cable-knit sweater: LOFT (wearing a small, on sale)
Faux leather skirt: BB Dakota (on sale)
Clutch: Unknown (love this foldover style under $40)
Over-the-knee boots: Stuart Weitzman (on sale in all sizes + ships free)

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)
Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Luxembourg
Eye palette: Urban Decay ‘Heat’ Palette (new obsession – on sale)

Iron & Honey Photography

Shop

