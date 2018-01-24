Here’s My Advice for Your (Inevitable) Next All-Black Outfit

How (and why) I prefer to stand out in all-black err’thang.

*Get the look: Black t-shirt: | similar earrings | grey jeans | blush/nude pumps | sunglasses | lip color (Palais Royale)

While last week’s retail rotation-of-the-moment remains to by my mainstay uniform this month (seemingly), an ensemble of all black err’thang is never far behind.

… When the day requires things beyond the likes of sports bras and spandex, that is.

… Hold up, though!

But while we’re on the topic, quick side-note: I should inform you that Nike’s sale section is an additional 25% off this week — and it just launched, so most sizes are still in stock (for now)!

I bought a few pairs of their workout leggings: The high-waisted “Legendary” pant is my favorite pair of workout leggings to wear crop-style tops or sports bras — it comes in a capri-length too. I also got two dark grey pairs — these and these.

And as an FYI: Anytime I purchase Nike Pro (which usually aren’t mid- or high-waist) or any type of patterned/colored workout leggings, I go up a size (S to M). That way, the style is a bit more forgiving all-around.

Aaaaanyway…

I don’t shy away from bold colors, but on weekends or for anything similar on the social calendar, it’s usually an all-black outfit — even down to the sunnies, which are my all-time faves, for the record (under $90, too).

//

You just can’t go wrong with black-on-black, can you?

… Well actually, I’m sure you can, but I’ll weave in a few of my favorite styling tips below just in case you’re on the fence there.

I’d like to think this is a habit born from the years I spent living in New York — but really, I think it’s because it’s the least likely to show dirt and stains and such.

Make-up stains.

Wine stains.

Pit stains…

You get it.

Ultimately, an all-black outfit is the lazy girl’s guide to getting dressed — and I’m speaking from seasoned experience in that department.

I mean, if you strip away my accessories, I’m really just wearing a simple black t-shirt, grey jeans and a blazer.

Easy peasy.

Layering and proportions are important to bear in mind, but the beauty of an all-black outfit is in the accents. Whether it’s a gold belt or colorful pair of statement earrings, these pieces will easily stand out against a simple black backdrop.

And since I am not elegantly French or remotely tall, I had to lengthen my legs with skin-tone pumps. Always a must.

Can’t win ’em all, huh?

This black-and-gold Gucci belt is sold out everywhere I’ve looked, but here are similar styles — in (1) calfskin brown with a gold buckle, (2) black with a silver buckle, and (3) a pretty pink/blush tone. (I have a size 80.)

*Get the look:

Outfit

Black t-shirt: Madewell (I have two, they’re under $20!)

Blazer with faux-leather sleeves: Zara (old, similar on sale here and here)

Earrings: Anthropologie (old/sold out, BaubleBar has two cute similar styles here and here)

Grey jeans: Paige ultra-skinny “Hoxton” high-rise jeans (available here in classic blue denim)

Black and gold belt: Gucci (size 80)

Blush-colored pumps: Schutz ‘Thaynara’

Matte aviator sunglasses: Le Specs “ThePrince”

Bag: Thrifted

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)

Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Palais Royale‘

///

Iron & Honey Photography