Re-wear Your New Years’ Ensemble With One Simple Style Trick

An easy way to re-wear your favorite holiday sweaters, metallic skirts and New Year’s Eve dresses again this weekend.

More than a full week following the first of the year and I’m finally feeling ready & eager to get back in the swing of things. How’s your office ambition at the moment?

Lol — I know.

The first week of January is kind of a throwaway week, though — no? Just like that in-between period between Thanksgiving and Christmas — when you’re never quite sure what day (or year?) it is.

*Shop: exact skirt | exact shoes | exact chunky sweater | similar here in grey, under $30

2018 marks a particularly new and exciting start on my end: A few days ago, I started teaching at a new cycling studio — six months later.

I was an emotional mix of nerves and excitement most of last week, so I allowed myself to shift other priorities to the wayside and focus on my first few classes.

(I’ll tell you all about Studio Three, my unexpected career change in 2017 and all of that in a separate, fully-dedicated blog feature next week. But I am so happy to be back!)

On days that did require leaving the apartment in something other than sports bras and spandex, I found myself reaching for and re-working the metallic midi skirt I wore throughout the holidays this season.

Most recently, I wore this festive little frock for New Year’s Eve.

The skirt is easy to style for more of an everyday look, though, when it’s paired with something such as a chunky sweater and neutral-colored pair of pumps (both of which are on sale).

… And the same goes for almost all of your fancy holiday fashions. Just off-set their flare with a more casual piece that’s in your closet.

How’s the first week of the New Year been on your end? Full-speed-ahead or only just now feeling ready to get back on the grind just yet?

…Orrrr perhaps, kinda like this:

Oh yeah.

I feel ya, girl.

*Get the look:

Outfit

Chunky knit sweater: Forever21 similar here in grey, under $30

Metallic midi skirt: 1.STATE (also sold here; similar under $50 here)

Blush-colored pumps: Schutz ‘Thaynara’ (on sale for 30% off)

Bag: Chanel (thrifted)

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)

Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Luxembourg’

Iron & Honey Photography