50 Shades of Blush & Grey

Keepin’ it real simple on the style front today: Shades of blush and grey on repeat (until spring).

Guys.

Real talk, though: Does anyone else regard Daylight Savings Time as an actual calendar holiday?

I do — every single year.

(Sore subject right now though, TBH, but nonetheless…)

Maybe it’s me being delirious from a long and busy week (on top of one less hour of sleep, perhaps?), but it honestly makes me so happy.

(We’re still talking about Daylight Saving’s Time — lol.)

There’s something exciting and fresh and hopeful and — well, I don’t know where I’m going with this whole sunshine’y uplifting holiday thing, exactly…

Whatever. Point being: Having an extra hour of daylight sure makes a girl feel some kinda way. No?

I still haven’t changed my stove or microwave clocks, though — does anyone else take forever to do this for some reason?

It really is the best feeling to step away from your nine-to-five and see that it isn’t pitch-black out already, isn’t it?

And, hey — on the bright side (lol, get it?), this in-between winter and spring season is generally when cold-weather clothing and cute, cozy sweaters are on sale.

Lots of options marked down 40-60% off from 1.State (via good ‘ol Nordstrom), the brand my sweater is by.

Don’t forget to check out the broader off-the-shoulder sweater section if you’re into today’s look.

Despite my lighter* disposition now that the sun isn’t setting before 5 p.m., (* OMG #UNSUBSCRIBE — okay, I’m seriously done), it’s painfully apparent that these exposed shoulders — and ankles — are in desperate need of some Vitamin D…

Come throuuuuugh, spring!

(Please?)

*Get the look

Outfit

Grey jeans: Paige ‘Verdugo’ high-waisted ultra skinny jeans (similar for less here)

Off-the-shoulder sweater: 1.State (similar here on sale — also, I love all of 1.State’s clothing/sweaters in particular, but this sweater is at the top of my list)

Point-toe pumps: Schutz (similar for less/on sale here)

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Palais Royale‘

Blush handbag: Alexander Wang

PS, since I’ve been watching it for months — my favorite NARS pencil (“Luxembourg”) is FINALLY back in stock! I have it on in this post and this post.

///

