Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 52

“How to be happy,” why you shouldn’t try to be a perfect love, and LOTS of sales to shop… Among Other Things.

Damn, babes. I can’t believe it’s March already, can you?

I held off on publishing this series for awhile since I wasn’t posting regularly (a combination of traveling, needing some time away and a bit of writer’s block — something I’ve been struggling with ever since SoulCycle, to be honest).

And without other posts from day-to-day, this just felt like I was shilling links and products at y’all for the hell of it — friends don’t do that.

But I’m happy to report that our weekly series of web-worthy reads, sales and such is back on a regular basis. Woot!

Let’s get to it!

Peak (of the week): Getting back into my teaching groove at Studio Three (post-vaca in Australia). You ever have a moment where it all just kinda clicks? That happened to me on Thursday. I don’t know how to explain “that” or what “that” is specifically, but it just happened. Does that make sense? Ha.

Pit: Y’all, ugh. Remember how I told you about my identity fraud situation? I had to delete my entire digital footprint and change every username and password — including my router/wifi. The dilemma is that I can’t find my Apple TV remote. Like, I’m convinced I threw it away on accident. So I can’t connect to/reactivate it/live my life. Netflix and iPhone charger over here, man.

Sales & such

Found: The perfect pair of flat nude summer sandals. (Finally!)

Preppy AF: Bought this gorgeous spring dress during Shopbop’s seasonal sale over the weekend. I love a blue and white stripe situation!

Add to Cart: Speaking of which, Shopbop’s big sale ends today — just an FYI. Their return policy is solid (30 days), so get to it!

Either or: Subtle statement earrings made for the girl who can never decide between silver or gold jewelry.

#LeggingsAsPants: I wore these black leggings on our 17-hour flight to Australia last month — they’re thick (and high-waisted, bless), so they’re perfect as actual pants, too.

JORTS: Can’t wait to live in these high-rise jean shorts this spring.

That blue hue: I’m not sure if it’s the color, the fit or the detailed hemlines, but I love this romper. (Super cute with a white denim jacket, too.)

Sweater weather: Guys, this right here is my perfect spring sweater — lightweight, blush-colored and off-the-shoulder.

Awkward tan lines (#worthit): My favorite black one-piece suit was finally restocked this season — and all sizes are still available. (I have a Medium.)

Swimwear essentials: … But I wear these high-waist bikini bottoms often, too. They’re SO slimming — I hope that swimwear trend sticks around for awhile. (Let’s make a pact?)

Spring Bling: Head’s up, BaubleBar’s Friends & Family sale kicks off on Monday — 25% off almost everything! They only do this twice a year, so it’s a good time to stock up on some new bling for spring. Use FF25 for 25% off (starting 3/5). More of my favorites below:

I have so many of their statement earrings — these tassel ones, these navy ones, these fringe studs, and the Crispin drops (shown below + on sale for $12 already!) among others — but I don’t have a gold pair, so I’m going to get these.

… And, fine, these — I’m not normally a “hoops” girl, but the shape is gorgeous and they look so much more expensive than they are. (I’ve seen them on a friend!)

Links & the like

Red carpet-ready: Yes! Here’s how to watch the Oscar’s on Sunday, even if you don’t have cable (or a TV).

My kind of coursework: Yale offers a class on How to be Happier (called “Psychology and the Good Life”) — it’s their most popular on campus. Wonder what the homework is like?

Loved this: Why you actually shouldn’t try to be the “perfect lover” in a relationship.

So true: An interesting read on how social media has changed the way we travel.

Work/life balance: Here’s why GoDaddy encourages their employees to have other jobs. Yes!

Night owls: For anyone else who considers themselves nocturnal. (This is me especially after spending nearly three weeks in Australia.)

Mile High Club: If you missed it, here’s a post I did on 10 TSA-friendly beauty finds that are always in my carry-on. More travel stories to share with you soon!

//

Happy weekend!