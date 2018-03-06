Here’s What My Doorman Thought of This Outfit

Alternately titled: Further proof that I don’t get dressed for my doorman.

I have a story for you behind today’s outfit, gals — and I’ll keep it short, ’cause it’s kind of very embarrassing and I almost didn’t post it to begin with.

Get the look:

So:

I shot (and wore) this ensemble a month or two ago during a particularly non-eventful afternoon in the middle of the week.

It was a warm(ish) winter days where you ignore the fact that it’s February and push the limit on how cold you’re willing to pretend not to be, so of course, I took advantage — I wasn’t walking too far.

**

Lol, who am I kidding; I took a cab.

Random side-note: I loathe tights and avoid them at all costs.

That’s why I love these over-the-knee boots. The ‘Nutmeg’ color of them is 55% off, FYI.

Once Melissa (my photog and friend) wrapped up our our mid-day shoot sesh, I hugged her goodbye and walked into my building, greeting my doorman as I passed.

I see him on the reg, mind you.

“Hel-… Oh.”

“Well GOOD AF-TER-NOON.” he said, pausing to look me up-and-down.

[Awkward middle-aged male laughter to follow.]

///

Now, I don’t know if it was the ferosh red lip, the keyhole in my sweater, or the four inches of leg poking out between my OTK boots and skirt, but homeboy most definitely thought I was just getting home from the night before.

And I’m certain of it, you guys!

… Um, first of all.

IT’S A WEDNESDAY, SIR!

And, like, 3 pm.

Welp.

I have to move.

///

Kidding, but what do you think — hooker chic or nah?

(Do we think it was the choker? Lol.)

Either way, yeah. Lollll.

That’s why I sat on this one for an extra few weeks prior to posting. But I like the look — and don’t think it’s that bad — at all.

So, hey.

This is why we don’t dress for the dudes (or our doormen) — sometimes they just can’t handle the trendy.

Ever notice that when you’re out at a bar or something? Guys just don’t get it.

And for what it’s worth, I definitely don’t look this put-together when if I’m sauntering in the door the day following a fun night out.

That’s my story for the day. Happpppppppy Tuesday!

A quick PS: In case you missed it, BaubleBar’s big sale ends tomorrow — 25% off almost everything with the code FF25. They only do this twice a year, so it’s a good time to stock up on some new bling for spring. My favesies are these tassel stunnas and these fringe studs.

//

*Get the look:

Outfit

Keyhole sweater with choker: LNA (on sale)

Faux leather skirt: BB Dakota (love this $48 style — and the color of this skirt)

Clutch: Unknown (I love these two styles– this leather one and this $25 one)

Over-the-knee boots: Stuart Weitzman ‘Hiland’ (similar here under $80 in three colors)

Taupe layering vest/jacket: by Malene Birger (similar on sale here in pale blue, here in eggshell and here for $24)

Beauty

Foundation/skin: Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue (my winter go-to)

Lip color: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in ‘Luxembourg‘

Eye palette: Urban Decay ‘Heat’ Palette

///

Iron & Honey Photography