 Spring Fever: Rain Drop, Drop Top; Color-block'in in a Crop Top
March 29, 2018 · outfits

Color-Block Roulette

Rain drop, drop top…. Spring color-blockin’ in a crop-top.

hallie wilson girl wearing pared sunglasses and nars satin lip pencil luxembourg color comparison chicago doughnut vault

Spring fever happening over here… Or my best efforts at channeling it, at least.

(Patience, Hallie… It’s only March. And you live in the f—ing Midwest.)

I wish I could lie and pretend that my color-black game is all that, but I’ve gotta be honest: This is one of those really random, luck-of-the-draw outfits that came together out of seemingly nowhere — hence the title of today’s post.

how to wear a crop top outfit ideas gucci gold logo belt

 *Get the look: stripe crop top | similar pants | sandals | belt |
sunglasses | black bag (similar here under $45) | lip color (‘Luxembourg’)

blogger hallie wilson girl wearing pared sunglasses and nars satin lip pencil luxembourg color comparison chicago doughnut vault color block outfit ideas spring summer yellow blue and white stripes

I can’t remember which, but it all started one of two ways: From a nagging need to wear this off-the-shoulder crop top or a lazy desire to wear pajamas in public — a la my most comfortable yellow pants.

Stubborn as I am — even in the style department — I guess I became adamant about having the best of both worlds. Roughly 20 minutes and one completely destroyed closet later, it actually seemed to work.

(… For me, at least. I know this lots of color look isn’t for everybody. Your thoughts?)

chicago blogger yellow pants leather gold logo gucci belt cult gaia arc bag how to wear gucci leather logo gold g belt outfit ideas

Anchoring an outfit with all-black accessories is always a good fashion fall-back — especially if it’s a color-block situation.

PS: Found a dead-ringer for that acrylic black bag for under $45 last night, woo! The black sandals are on sale, to — they’re my wedding season go-to’s.

lifestyle blogger cult gaia bamboo acryillic arc bag wearing pared kohls & kaftans tortoise cateye sunglasses

*Get the look

Outfit

Off-the-shoulder crop top: Nightwalker ‘Whitney (matching pants here)
Yellow pants: Bershka (found in Europe, similar here and here)
Black and clear sandals: Steve Madden ‘Cheers’ (on sale; also on sale here)
Cat-eye sunglasses: Pared ‘Kohl & Kaftans’ (found in Australia, now at Nordstrom!)
Acrylic tote bag: Cult Gaia (similar here for under $45)
Leather logo belt: Gucci double ‘G’ belt

Beauty

Skin primer: lune + aster
Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown
Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude
Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Luxembourg

///

Iron & Honey

Shop

Join the Convo:

