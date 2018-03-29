Color-Block Roulette

Rain drop, drop top…. Spring color-blockin’ in a crop-top.

Spring fever happening over here… Or my best efforts at channeling it, at least.

(Patience, Hallie… It’s only March. And you live in the f—ing Midwest.)

I wish I could lie and pretend that my color-black game is all that, but I’ve gotta be honest: This is one of those really random, luck-of-the-draw outfits that came together out of seemingly nowhere — hence the title of today’s post.

*Get the look: stripe crop top | similar pants | sandals | belt |

sunglasses | black bag (similar here under $45) | lip color (‘Luxembourg’)

I can’t remember which, but it all started one of two ways: From a nagging need to wear this off-the-shoulder crop top or a lazy desire to wear pajamas in public — a la my most comfortable yellow pants.

Stubborn as I am — even in the style department — I guess I became adamant about having the best of both worlds. Roughly 20 minutes and one completely destroyed closet later, it actually seemed to work.

(… For me, at least. I know this lots of color look isn’t for everybody. Your thoughts?)

Anchoring an outfit with all-black accessories is always a good fashion fall-back — especially if it’s a color-block situation.

PS: Found a dead-ringer for that acrylic black bag for under $45 last night, woo! The black sandals are on sale, to — they’re my wedding season go-to’s.

*Get the look

Outfit

Off-the-shoulder crop top: Nightwalker ‘Whitney (matching pants here)

Yellow pants: Bershka (found in Europe, similar here and here)

Black and clear sandals: Steve Madden ‘Cheers’ (on sale; also on sale here)

Cat-eye sunglasses: Pared ‘Kohl & Kaftans’ (found in Australia, now at Nordstrom!)

Acrylic tote bag: Cult Gaia (similar here for under $45)

Leather logo belt: Gucci double ‘G’ belt

Beauty

Skin primer: lune + aster

Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown‘

Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Luxembourg‘

///

