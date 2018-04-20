Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 54

The seven things I wore/used every single day, plus the beauty buys that saved my skin (on sale!)

Hey there, my friends!

I’ve missed ya’ll. What’s new?

One week ago today I was on the West Coast gearing up for one of my favorite weekends of the entire year — Coachella! Don’t worry, I won’t be droning on about the festival and my outfits (generally speaking). Here’s a few photos from the festivities — if you’ve never been, it’s an art and music festival based in Indio, CA; located a few hours outside of Palm Springs/Los Angeles.

I fly home to Chicago (and winter — WTF) two days ago, and for the most part, I’ve been buried in laundry and busy getting back into my teaching routine.

I thought I’d devote this week’s Cool Sh*t to Share around the clothing and beauty essentials that I relied on daily over the last week — but of course, there’s a few links worth browsing below as well.

Super excited about today’s shareables — and this Sephora sale is no joke! Let’s get to it.

//

Coachella Essentials:

These are the seven items I wore/used on a daily basis:

Sneakers: By far and away, the MVP of my suitcase were my vintage high-top Nike’s. I’ve posted about these a countless number of times, but I ended up wearing them all three days of the festival — and on both of my flights. (I’ll spare you the details, but I injured my foot the day of my flight, so I opted away from wearing anything open-toe this year.)

Leather backpack: My festival go-to for three years and running. The fringe style I’m wearing is an old version, but here’s the same bag (sand fringe). Nordstrom has 14 of her backpack styles available here. I like this one best — lots of colors to choose from; it’s less expensive too.)

Portable phone charger/case: Ah, my saving grace right here: The Mophie juice pack (on sale for 50% off). I kept my phone in this dual charger/phone case and it kept me charged all weekend. While it only offers 1-2 full charges, it was easy to plug-in every night and I found it to be better than toting around the bulky alternative — especially on days when I wore a belt-bag (similar here for under $50) instead of the backpack mentioned above.

Jean shorts: Since it ended up being so damn hot out (not complaining, I know!), I rocked jean shorts for most of the festival rather than these pleated pants. The high-waist pair I’m wearing (in the photo below) are from Cotton On, but I also kept these boyfriend-style jean shorts in rotation too.

*Note about the Cotton On shorts, size up! I’m normally a 4/27 but am wearing a AU 10/US 6 in these. Jess is wearing the same pair/size!

Jean jacket: It gets really cold when the sun goes down. This lightweight denim jacket was really easy to tie around my waist or toss in my backpack, and I was thankful for it come sundown — even with the beer sweater I was rockin’ while jumping around to Beyoncé.

*Note about the jacket: I invested in this specific jacket because it’s more form-fitting, easy packable and not at all boxy or stiff; but I also like this one as a more affordable alternative.

Sunglasses: My new go-to’s for the season have to be Ray-Ban’s Classic ‘Icon’ sunglasses. I often have a hard time finding sunglasses that fit my face (shielding the brows are a must for me), and their 53mm style is perfect. The only place I’ve been able to find them is Nordstrom, but for my babes on a budget, check out Forever21 — they have a similar style for less. I also packed my favorite all-black aviators and wore those on multiple occasions as well.

Polaroid camera: This one’s just for fun, but we brought a few of these adorable Instax cameras to capture polaroids during our trip. They’re so much fun to collect — I’m planning to frame a few for this picture frame that I bought. The hard part is narrowing!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

*Got lots of questions about Kelly’s red one-shoulder top (on the right)

//

*My favorite beauty buys:

Okay, another thing we need to discuss today:

Sephora just launched it’s twice-yearly sale for Beauty Insiders, where you can score up to 15% off your entire purchase (through April 23), plus free shipping.

Your discount depends on your Beauty Insider status, but if you aren’t already a member, you can become a Beauty Insider here, which will land you 10% off with code YAYINSIDER. (That’s what I am.)

//

//

Here are my all-time favorite beauty buys that I’ll be stocking up on while they’re on sale:

*Fresh Cosmetics Vitamin Nectar face mask: This vibrancy-boosting mask (pictured above) is worthy every penny. The results are instant and 100% noticeable — you’ll see!

Urban Decay ‘Heat’ palette: This is the only eyeshadow palette I use ever since discovering it — the colors complement hazel eyes so well (but would look awesome on any color, IMO). Oh, and the mini version (‘Petite Heat’) is perfect for traveling — or if you’re more of a minimalist.

*Perricone MD Cold Plasma: This one is pricy, but with good reason — lots of long-term anti-aging benefits. I love Perricone’s entire Cold Plasma collection, but this is one of my splurges. I consider it my “emergency” treatment — for those weeks when your skin needs all the revival help it can get. I try not to feel too bad splurging a bit on skin care — you only get one face, right? The eye treatment is awesome as well.

Living Proof (everything): I use the thickening shampoo and conditioner, but you know the dry shampoo is my shit. I’m not ashamed to admit that I went through one of the mini travel-sized sprays during our three-day festival run at Coachella alone! (And no, it doesn’t leave a residue behind on dark hair — give it 30 seconds after you spray then run your hands through your hair.)

*Origins active charcoal cleansing powder: My favorite face wash. It’s actually a powder (that you get wet to activate), and it gets everything out of your pores and off of your face. The full-size version is easy to travel with, too, since it isn’t a liquid.

NARS satin lip pencils: I mean, duh. Another staple you’ve likely heard me rave about. These are my favorite — they double as a lip liner and are really long-lasting. The Velvet Matte version has a bit more staying power, but I like the Satin pencils for spring/summer.

Beauty blender: We’re all using these, right? Make sure you get yours wet before using it to apply face make-up — it makes all the difference.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

**

And here are a few newer (or new-to-me) products I’ve been using lately/that I’m loving for spring:

*The Ordinary ‘No Brainer’ set: The brand sent me these to try last month and I’ve been using both of the serums religiously — I like The Buffet in particular (worn under a moisturizer).

*GlamGlow BUBBLESHEET Oxygenating masks: Jess introduced these to me a few weeks ago, and I’ve gone through at least one every week since.

Urban Decay Hi-Fi shine lip gloss: Gives lips a light, dewy finish without feeling sticky. I like Rapture, Fireball and Backtalk.

NARS highlighting powder in ‘Capri’: The prettiest glow that doesn’t look too shimmery.

(*Pictured in photos from post)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Links & the like

All righty, last but not least:

Down the rabbit hole: Ever been down the rabbit hole of an ex’s Facebook page? (Oh yeah, guilty.) This editor has been happily married for four years — but she found herself in the same place.

Under the knife: Everything you’d ever need to know before getting plastic surgery. Not that I’m considering it at the moment (zero judgement, there), but this was an interesting one.

The worst: Advice on how to get over being ghosted (in the most positive way possible).

Meal prep motivation: These four healthy cooking hacks that will end up saving you money.

Pearly whites: A dentist weighs in on whether or not you actually need to floss… Anyone else the worst at this?

Tricks of the trade: Katie, a friend of mine who works in PR, shared some tips in a great post on how to get your blog pitch read by publicists.

Now playing: In case you haven’t bookmarked it yet, here is the playlist I made ya’ll for the month of April — and if it’s the #feels you’re after, you’ll want to bookmark this playlist I made on the flight home this week.

//