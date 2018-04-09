Coachella Music Festival-Inspired Style

Ready to be dancing in the desert…

Damn, guys. More than a week into April already — when did that happen?

(Still haven’t finished my taxes… FML.)

April for me means one thing above all else… Music festival season!

Festival season is my favorite time of year — I love, love, love live music. For obvious reasons, but you can read more of a personal back-story on why I love them so much here.

Anyway, I’m Coachella-bound for Indio (California) with the crew later this week and for the first time in — well, maybe ever — I think I’m good-to-go on what to wear.

(Side-note: Doesn’t it make you so mad at yourself when you wait ’til the last-minute and have to pay rush shipping? I do this far too often… Such an asshole.)

I was originally planning to post an outfit round-up on what I’m wearing to Coachella this year, but as a result of a now full-blown obsession with these wide-leg pleated pants, I decided otherwise.

I’ll share my other festival outfits with you back here tomorrow, though. Cool? And you can help me narrow some options I’m in-between.

For music festivals and other all-day event situations, I prioritize comfort first-and-foremost. Gotta keep it simple. Same same?

//

… That said, I should note that I’m definitely planning to swap the heels for a similar style of white sandals.

But beyond comfortable pair of kicks (I’ll def rock my favorite Nike’s twice — at least), I like keep it simple… Not a lot of jewelry*, a jean shorts and a tee or crop top and a skirt/breezy pair of pants. Pockets are clutch, too.

I’m getting ahead of myself, though — I’ll show you tomorrow!

//

And not a lot of accessories* I should say, actually. I lost two pairs of sunglasses at Coachella last year.

I know. My favorite all-black aviators, too — which I’ve bought three times now, lol. This year is different, guys.

And this is why I can’t have nice things.

I’m leaning toward the pleated pant vibe this year, though — mainly because it actually gets pretty chilly at Coachella when the sun sets, but also: Isn’t it the worst when you get up from a chair or sitting in the grass and you’re just wearing it on the back of your legs?

Me and my thighs, always.

///

At any rate, I couldn’t be more excited… And not only because it’s nearly 100 degrees on the west coast. (Snow, rain and heavy fog in Chicago this morning — le sigh.)

Hope you have a lot to look forward to this week, too, friends.

C’mon back tomorrow so we can talk outfit eliminations, pretty please!

*Get the look:

Black crop top: Lovers + Friends

Pleated wide-leg pants: Elizabeth & James (also here)

Similar white sandals: Avec Les Filles

Leather belt-bag: Gucci

Round sunglasses: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

+ the look for less:

Black quilted belt bag: Urban Outfitters

Marigold paperbag pants: ASOS

High-waisted 90’s pants: Revolve

Metallic oval sunglasses: Forever 21

Beauty

Skin primer: lune + aster

Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown‘

Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Sex Machine‘

///

Iron & Honey Photography