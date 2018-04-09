Coachella Music Festival-Inspired Style

Ready to be dancing in the desert…
Damn, guys. More than a week into April already — when did that happen?
(Still haven’t finished my taxes… FML.)
April for me means one thing above all else… Music festival season!
Festival season is my favorite time of year — I love, love, love live music. For obvious reasons, but you can read more of a personal back-story on why I love them so much here.
Anyway, I’m Coachella-bound for Indio (California) with the crew later this week and for the first time in — well, maybe ever — I think I’m good-to-go on what to wear.
(Side-note: Doesn’t it make you so mad at yourself when you wait ’til the last-minute and have to pay rush shipping? I do this far too often… Such an asshole.)
I was originally planning to post an outfit round-up on what I’m wearing to Coachella this year, but as a result of a now full-blown obsession with these wide-leg pleated pants, I decided otherwise.
I’ll share my other festival outfits with you back here tomorrow, though. Cool? And you can help me narrow some options I’m in-between.
For music festivals and other all-day event situations, I prioritize comfort first-and-foremost. Gotta keep it simple. Same same?
//
… That said, I should note that I’m definitely planning to swap the heels for a similar style of white sandals.
But beyond comfortable pair of kicks (I’ll def rock my favorite Nike’s twice — at least), I like keep it simple… Not a lot of jewelry*, a jean shorts and a tee or crop top and a skirt/breezy pair of pants. Pockets are clutch, too.
I’m getting ahead of myself, though — I’ll show you tomorrow!
//
And not a lot of accessories* I should say, actually. I lost two pairs of sunglasses at Coachella last year.
I know. My favorite all-black aviators, too — which I’ve bought three times now, lol. This year is different, guys.
And this is why I can’t have nice things.
I’m leaning toward the pleated pant vibe this year, though — mainly because it actually gets pretty chilly at Coachella when the sun sets, but also: Isn’t it the worst when you get up from a chair or sitting in the grass and you’re just wearing it on the back of your legs?
Me and my thighs, always.
///
At any rate, I couldn’t be more excited… And not only because it’s nearly 100 degrees on the west coast. (Snow, rain and heavy fog in Chicago this morning — le sigh.)
Hope you have a lot to look forward to this week, too, friends.
C’mon back tomorrow so we can talk outfit eliminations, pretty please!
///
