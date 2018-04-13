I’m Definitely Wearing These All Weekend

Coachella-bound! My three festival-inspired looks

Oh, my friends. Happy Friday!

I’m sorry that I’m late in sharing the rest of my Coachella-inspired outfits with you… I’ll skimp on the details and spare you the visual, but I had a bad foot injury occur earlier this week.

//

Plot twist. Ugggghhhh… Great timing, I know — but what can ya do? I’m putting into the universe that I’ll be good-to-go on the dance floor this weekend. No other options!

So many awesome artists and art installations I’m excited to see. (Did you know Coachella was big on art, too? Tons of it — everywhere!)

I’ll be posting updates on Instagram all weekend, so find me there and come along for the ride!

///

Coachella has transformed into a bit of a fashion hub over the last few years, and while I can’t say I’ve completely drank the kool-aid (sneakers and all-day dancing will always be my priority), it’s a lot of fun to get inspired in dressing up.

So let’s get to it…

First up, of course: The classic jean shorts situation — and likely the look I’ll be kicking off the weekend in.

With a jorts vibe, I’ll gravitate toward looser, breezy tops to keep it light, carefree and casual.

Long sleeves though, usually (with a jean jacket wrapped around my waist), since it gets really chilly when the sun goes down.

A bag that’s big enough to fit all of the things is so clutch, too. We tend to trade off as a group in this regard, but accessory-wise, that’s usually my game-plan. I love this backpack!

Hands-free is the way to be!

*Get the look:

Similar crop top here + similar $8 Forever21 style

High-waist jean shorts: Rolla’s

Leather belt-bag: Gucci

Fringe backpack: Rebecca Minkoff

Round sunglasses: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

///

Coachella aside, take it from a girl whose been to her fair share of festivals (whether they’re music, street, neighborhood, etc): If it’s an all-day affair, you need loose clothing that’s comfortable and easy to layer.

Similar concept.

And shoes that won’t kill your feed after all-day walking, too. But duh, right?

More often than not, this is my go-to look right here.

A simple, slightly sporty combo of a basic crop top, denim skirt and sneakers makes is unexpected, functional and so comfortable — the ideal hybrid of how you want to land at Coachella (or any festival).

For me especially this weekend, since sneakers are now paramount…

*Get the look:

Leather belt-bag: Gucci

Bomber jacket: ALO yoga (love this one too — esp the color)

Blush high-top sneakers: Nike (multiple colors; the low-top version is cute too)

Round sunglasses: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

Black denim skirt: Levi’s deconstructed skirt

Woven slides: Via Spiga ‘Harlotte’

Crop top/sports bra: ALO yoga

Similar Instax camera

//

Last but not least: The swimsuit I plan to live in poolside all summer (and this weekend).

I’m in love with this watercolor print from Mara Hoffman’s collection this season. So good! The high-waist cut on the bottoms is perfect, too. (Hard to find, IMO!)

I actually bought the ‘Carly’ jumpsuit awhile ago for a destination wedding in Mexico and thereby began my obsession. That piece is definitely the most comfortable thing I own. No joke!

*Get the look:

Mara Hoffman printed bikini top and high-waist bottom

Don’t forget to check out yesterday’s ensemble (also Coachella-inspired but in a category of her own because of those pants.

///

Iron & Honey