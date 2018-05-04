 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 55 - Among Other Things
May 4, 2018 · link love

What I bought on sale, spring cleaning your finances & workout gear you *have* to see…. Among Other Things.

woman crossing the street in cute shoes high heels new york city shopping straw tote

Friday, hooray! What’s on the agenda this weekend? Derby dresses or Cinco de Mayo gear?

Decisions, decisions…

///

Peaks & Pits

Pit: We’ll start here and work our way up: I don’t know that I’ve mentioned this yet, but I’m still really sad about Tim Berg’s (Avicii’s) passing. If you’re a fan of his music, I imagine you feel the same… He was everyone’s introduction to dance music, no? (“Levels” was the song of the summer way back when.) The silver lining, I suppose (not that there is one in a situation like this), is that it’s brought on a lot of public discussion about success, suicide and mental health.

Peak: Last Friday, Studio Three (where I teach) hosted the annual Battle of the Bikes fundraiser — a four-hour event where teams of five people ride in 35-minute classes.

I co-taught one of the sessions with another instructor and DJ’d for three hours (below). It was so crowded, so much fun — and the best part? Collectively, the event raised more than $48,000 for Autism Speaks and Aspire Chicago (a local nonprofit geared toward helping adults with disabilities.

All-in-all, a super solid, productive week… I’m ready to get outside and spend some time offline (and off the bike) this weekend. Hope you have fun plans in store, too!

hallie-wilson-chicago-female-dj-fitness-instructor

///

Sales & such

One of each, please: Holy. Shit. Have you guys seen Carbon38’s new Sayang collection? I literally want every sports bra — look at this beauty! See the entire collection + more new arrivals here. (15% off your purchase with e-mail sign-up, FYI!

Color crush: I love, love, love with this pale pink pouch — my color of the moment. (Yours too?) That circular shape — and size — is so damn cute! (Under $100)

Sandal staple: I just bought these adorable sandals on sale in red — for under $30! Such a freakin’ deal. (FYI, went down a half-size based on reviews — they run wide, accordingly!)

Surfbort: I also got this hot sauce iPhone case. I mean, I don’t t need another one (or wait, maybe I do?), but was $19… Had to, right?

Mother’s Day Ideas: Anyone still need a cute gift for Mom next weekend? Anthropologie has a curated section of pretty little things, like this cute grocery-type tote bag and silk sleep mask — Nordstrom has a ton of Mother’s Day gift ideas too. I always get my mom an annual subscription to People Magazine — and she loves these eye masks (as do I). Like mother, like daughter!

Functional (and cute!) Fruit: Is anyone else having a moment with kitschy straw totes? … Just me? Well, either way: This watermelon straw tote is to die. So is this festive pineapple purse!

(Side-note, I’m doing a round-up of straw totes at every price point next week. Here’s a preview below, though — all under $50!)

Click to shop

white blazer with striped shorts and round top straw tote perfect beach bagOne of my go-to straw totes last summer (originally posted here)

///

Look for less: You saw my post on the jumpsuit I’ll be wearing indefinitely this spring, but did you check out those similar styles from Forever21 I shared? They’re is almost identical (save for the fabric) — and they’re only $28.

Occupational hazard: And okay — here’s my last purchase from this week: I actually bought this striped romper (light blue) while I was researching that jumpsuit post…  Couldn’t resist that price point.

Books with style: You may have seen this on Instagram stories yesterday, but four of my favorite coffee table books are 40% off today. I stack the latter three on my coffee table and stock up on the first for gifts — it’s under $20!

Click to shop

(Clockwise, top left) 1. Rosé All Day, 2. Escapes (Gray Malin),
3. Chic Escapes, (Condé Nast Traveler), 4. YSL — The Scandal Collection

///

Links & the like

Dolla dolla bill, ya’ll: Three ways to spring clean your finances — once and for all.

Getting organized: … and on the notion of spring cleaning, I found this post on how bloggers organize their beauty products really insightful. Need to take a trip to The Container Store ASAP (to get something like this for my bathroom).

Girl, same: I can really relate to this post by Coco’s Tea Party — five lessons learned in her twenties.

Powerful pep talk: Loved this read on how to turn any failure into a success — or creating “momentum from mis-steps,” as the author writes.

Au revoir: Here’s what no one tells you about living abroad — an insightful read for anyone who is or has ever considered it.

New music mix: Here is your monthly playlist for May, my loves. I’ve got that first song on repeat! (I share these monthly on Spotify, FYI; here is April’s playlist, if you missed it. Happy listening!

///

Hasta luega! Have a great holiday weekend.
Join me for mine by following along on Instagram / IG Stories.

