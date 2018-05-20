Four Outfits to Recreate for MDW

I bet you’ve already got these in your closet, too!

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means the unofficial official start of summer is fast approaching. YESSSS!

(… Or here’s hoping, at least.)

To help you find some inspo on the style front, here’s a few outfits that’ll be easy to recreate this weekend — regardless of what you’ve got planned.

Bring on the beach days, barbecues and al fresco happy hours!

Outfit 1: Daytime denim

Get the look:

1. One-shoulder shirt | 2. Retro sunglasses (my favorites) | 3. Earrings

4. Silk scarf | 5. Straw tote | 6. Circular straw tote

7. Two-strap sandals (also in black) | 8. Ankle-strap sandals (also in nude)

9. Red lipstick (in “Dragon Girl”) | 10. Distressed high-waist shorts (in 6 washes) | 11. Leather rope belt

Outfit 2: Water-logged

Get the look:



1. Boater hat | 2. Ribbed sweater | 3. Stripe Scrunchie

4. High-waist bikini bottoms (black) | 5. Circle bag with tassel | 6. Palm leaf towel

7. Blue and white Turkish towel | 8. Grapefruit party cup | 9. Wedge sandals

10. High waist bikini bottoms (navy) | 11. Navy tie bikini top

Outfit 3: White Jeans

Get the look:



1. Striped tank (exact long sleeve here) | 2. Sunglasses | 3. Jean jacket (+ similar under $35)

4. Oversized tote | 5. Ankle-strap sandals | 6. Red sandals ($14.99)

7. Boater hat | 8. White skinny jeans

OUTFIT 4: Fashion-forward

Get the look:



1. V-neck tee | 2. Silk scarf | 3. Retro sunglasses

4. Navy eyeliner (waterproof, the best) | 5. Striped blouse | 6. Wrap skirt (gingham style here)

7. Top-handle bucket bag | 8. Red lipstick (in “Dragon Girl”) | 9. Ankle-strap sandals

10. Woven clutch | 11. White sandals

Here’s all four of these easy Memorial Day outfits in one image/round-up for you to Pin now & recreate all summer: