You can find me in this Mara Hoffman jumpsuit until further notice.

Shop: Jumpsuit | Straw bag | Sunglasses (sale) | Lip color (sale) | Sandals

The first signs of spring are always a span of magical — and unproductive — days here in Chicago…

At last! So much to look forward to! Air-dried hair, sunshine, fresh food on the grill, al fresco happy hours, cargo shorts and man-sandals…

Totally kidding on that last one.

For me, though, that translates to an easy, breezy jumpsuit.

I bought this watercolor number for a destination wedding last month and have been anxiously awaiting my first opportunity to wear it around the Windy City ever since.

I pretty much lived in it. Except when I was at the ceremony.

(While there’s limited sizes available in this printed version, Revolve should re-stock it soon since it’s one of their best-sellers. It comes in two other colors, too: here in black, duh; and here in a festive yellow.)

You know those items that you feel all “love at first click” with?

… Orrrr is that just me?

Either way, that’s what happened when I pre-ordered this Mara Hoffman jumpsuit — an immediate #AddtoCart situation. Love at first sight — and fit, thankfully; which was surprising since I’m pretty hit-or-miss with pieces like this.

Loosely fitted rompers or jumpsuits can make me look like I’m drowning in fabric since I’m on the shorter side (5’4″), but this was just right in all aspects. (It looks great with flats, too.)

The silky fabric isn’t see-through, which makes it a perfect piece to wear around the city — belted or unbelted — but its super cute when worn poolside, too. That’s why I dubbed it “the only thing you need this spring.”

Now, unfortunately for my bank account, this goddamn print comes in almost every other style and silhouette imaginable, including the ‘Carla’ multicolor bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms I’m wearing in the photo below.

There’s also the dress version, these palazzo pants, and a one-piece swimsuit…

Lollll…

See? Help!

Call it excessive, but I like to justify of it as closest consistency.

If the “shoe” fits, right?

(Side-note, next week I’m doing a post on how and where to shop for bathing suits online. Any questions for me specifically? Check out the rest of Mara Hoffman’s swimwear collection in the interim — there’s a few that are on sale! And this summery dress, while you’re at it. I actually bought that too but ended up returning it since it’s slightly see-through — it’s so cute for the pool or beach, though.)

What do you think? Love it as much as I do?

Look for less

For those trying to be a bit more budget-minded, I searched around and found a similar-looking wide-leg style in five solid colors here — an absolute steal at $15, but just know the fabric won’t be as silky as the one I’m wearing.

This strapless version looks really cute too (also a bargain, comparatively, for under $60).

Jumpsuit: Mara Hoffman ‘Carly’ (available here in black and here in mustard yellow)

Jumpsuit for less: Scoop-neck wide-leg jumpsuit ($15)

Straw handbag: Sold out, identical here and here — both under $60

White sandals: Schutz (similar here and here)

Sunglasses: Preen (similar on sale here and here)

Lip color: NARS Satin lip pencil in ‘Luxembourg‘ (15% off limited time)

Bathing suit

‘Carla’ multicolor bikini top

Matching high-waisted bikini bottoms

Iron & Honey Photography