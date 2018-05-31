Alternately Titled: Pajama Pants in Public (and How to Wear Them)

Some days, a girl just needs a break from her blue jeans — and skinny anything is the absolute last thing I feel like pulling on in 100% humidity.

Get the look:

Outfit: crop top | wide-leg pants | similar sandals | handbag | sunglasses | earrings

Beauty: lip color (‘Sex Machine’) | brow pencil

Is it that time of year when we stand in front of our closets claiming that we have no clothes or nothing to wear?

Cause, same.

Pajama-inspired pants are all I want to wear right now… For obvious reasons, I imagine. (And when cut-offs aren’t in the equation.)

Or these pajama-like pants, to be specific… Ever since I bought them just this spring/before Coachella (styled here).

I went with a crop top for ventilation for today, but even when paired with a fitted button-down or tailored top, I’ve found that wide-leg pants like these are an easy way to look polished…

Even at the office, IMO.

I will admit, though — I was pittin’ the shit out of this blush pink shirt barely 10 minutes into my commute… Oh that STRUGGLE. Who else knows it all to well?

(Sweating, haha.)

A worthy trade-off for pajama(-like) pants in public… Thanks to public bathroom hand dryers.

… Superrrrrrr chic.

If you’ve ever thought about trying this head-turning trend but you’re stuck on exactly how to wear wide-leg pants, here’s a few quick, easy style tips:

Make sure your pants don’t puddle around your ankles.

Stay away from volume on both ends.

Tuck in your top (if applicable).

Find a pair with lots of movement to break up the boxiness. (Those pleats!)

Keep it simple. Don’t over-accessorize.

… And most importantly, a little heel goes a long way — especially in making your legs look extra long. I’d suggest a stacked mule or anything with an open-toe (like these, OMG).

*Quick Post PSA: Found the bag on sale in a few colors here + here

See you back here tomorrow, babes. Oh — and in the interim, I’ll be sharing some new music mixes with you over on my Instagram Stories today.

Get the look:

Similar off-the-shoulder crop top: Forever 21

Pleated wide-leg pants: Elizabeth & James

Similar white sandals: Schutz (obsessed!!!)

Mini bucket bag: Ralph Lauren (under $160 + on sale in five colors)

Round sunglasses: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

Statement earrings: Sugarfix by BaubleBar ($12); love these too

+ the look for less:

Off-the-shoulder crop top: Forever 21

High-waisted 90’s pants: Free People

Metallic oval sunglasses: Forever 21

Nude open-toe sandals: BP Nordstrom

Statement earrings: Sugarfix by BaubleBar

Beauty

Skin primer: lune + aster

Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown‘

Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Sex Machine‘

