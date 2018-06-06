64 Must-Have Straw Bags (for Every Budget)

64 must-have straw bags — in every shape and size imaginable — for every occasion and budget.
Finding your summer handbag companion can seem like a daunting task.
I mean, I’m all for options — but there is such a thing as too many options… Most definitely. Especially for the indecisive among us.
(True life: I can easily kill an entire afternoon in certain retail scenarios — Barnes & Noble, Sephora (duh), any drug store beauty aisle and — admittedly — even those trail mix/snack wall situations at the airport news stand.)
… And we won’t exactly file that one up there among any other super-serious world problems, but you know.
By now, I imagine you’ve been bitten by the straw bag bug — so-to-speak — and not just for bags you take to the beach.
Whether you prefer straw, wicker, plastic or bamboo, these trendy totes come in all shapes, sizes and price points — making them perfect for ample occasions that aren’t bikini-clad or water-logged.
(Scroll down to see for yourself.)
In light of said dilemma, I spent a shitload of some time researching and curating (and purchasing — just this one, though) an extensive list of the cutest straw bags for the season — all organized by price range.
… My favorite part of this entire trend round-up?
Often times, you can’t distinguish a designer version from theses budget buys. Hell yes!
**
Here’s a quick cliff notes version, if you’d rather jump right to it (or you know exactly what you’re looking for):
You know those gorgeous, geometric Cult Gaia bags we’ve seen all over Instagram (below)? I found a ton of similar versions — for a lot less, like this black-colored cagey clutch, this boxy number and this bamboo look-a-like. (All under $100 — and super similar to the “real deal.”)
If it’s a similar statement-making piece you’re after, don’t miss this bejeweled pineapple clutch, colorful watermelon cross-body and crab-woven carry-all. (All under $105!)
For cute, classic bags, check out this must-have circle clutch and this Fourth of July-worthy tassel tote.
And if it’s a mindset of “the bigger the better,” I’d suggest this ballet-pink colored tote and this navy-and-beige striped tote (on sale).
Scroll to browse all 64 straw bags below.
//
… Oh, and this is the perfectly-sized pom-pom tote bag I’m carrying in the photos above/below. I’ve had it for three years!
Here are some of my favorite straw bags — in every shape and size — suitable for every single budget:
**
64 must-have straw bags for summer
Under $50
Shop by # above:
**
Shop all:

**
Hallie’s Top Three:
Mini circle wristlet, ($29) | Circular basket shoulder bag, ($49) | Braided straw tote, ($49)
Under $100
Shop by # above:
**
Shop all:

**
Hallie’s Top Three:
Bamboo box clutch ($56), Woven basket bag ($88), Woven envelope cross-body ($69)
Under $150
Shop by # above:
**
Shop all:

**
Hallie’s Top Three:
Watermelon crossbody/clutch, ($105) | Red, white & blue tassel tote, ($145) | Black & white tote bag ($121)
Under $400
Shop by # above:
**
Shop all:

**
Hallie’s Top Three:
Bad & Boujee tote, ($155) | Gold pineapple bag, ($288) | Woven cross-body, ($278)
Any favorites? Or straw-themed purchases thus far for the season?
Either way, it’s finally SUMMER!
… Time to start planning your insta-worthy outfits.
//
Join the Convo: