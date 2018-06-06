64 Must-Have Straw Bags (for Every Budget)

64 must-have straw bags — in every shape and size imaginable — for every occasion and budget.

Finding your summer handbag companion can seem like a daunting task.

I mean, I’m all for options — but there is such a thing as too many options… Most definitely. Especially for the indecisive among us.

(True life: I can easily kill an entire afternoon in certain retail scenarios — Barnes & Noble, Sephora (duh), any drug store beauty aisle and — admittedly — even those trail mix/snack wall situations at the airport news stand.)

… And we won’t exactly file that one up there among any other super-serious world problems, but you know.

By now, I imagine you’ve been bitten by the straw bag bug — so-to-speak — and not just for bags you take to the beach.

Whether you prefer straw, wicker, plastic or bamboo, these trendy totes come in all shapes, sizes and price points — making them perfect for ample occasions that aren’t bikini-clad or water-logged.

(Scroll down to see for yourself.)

In light of said dilemma, I spent a shitload of some time researching and curating (and purchasing — just this one, though) an extensive list of the cutest straw bags for the season — all organized by price range.

… My favorite part of this entire trend round-up?

Often times, you can’t distinguish a designer version from theses budget buys. Hell yes!

Here’s a quick cliff notes version, if you’d rather jump right to it (or you know exactly what you’re looking for):

You know those gorgeous, geometric Cult Gaia bags we’ve seen all over Instagram (below)? I found a ton of similar versions — for a lot less, like this black-colored cagey clutch, this boxy number and this bamboo look-a-like. (All under $100 — and super similar to the “real deal.”)

If it’s a similar statement-making piece you’re after, don’t miss this bejeweled pineapple clutch, colorful watermelon cross-body and crab-woven carry-all. (All under $105!)

For cute, classic bags, check out this must-have circle clutch and this Fourth of July-worthy tassel tote.

And if it’s a mindset of “the bigger the better,” I’d suggest this ballet-pink colored tote and this navy-and-beige striped tote (on sale).

Scroll to browse all 64 straw bags below.

… Oh, and this is the perfectly-sized pom-pom tote bag I’m carrying in the photos above/below. I’ve had it for three years!

Here are some of my favorite straw bags — in every shape and size — suitable for every single budget:

64 must-have straw bags for summer

Under $50

Hallie’s Top Three:

Mini circle wristlet, ($29) | Circular basket shoulder bag, ($49) | Braided straw tote, ($49)

Under $100

Hallie’s Top Three:

Bamboo box clutch ($56), Woven basket bag ($88), Woven envelope cross-body ($69)

Under $150

Hallie’s Top Three:

Watermelon crossbody/clutch, ($105) | Red, white & blue tassel tote, ($145) | Black & white tote bag ($121)

Under $400

Hallie’s Top Three:

Bad & Boujee tote, ($155) | Gold pineapple bag, ($288) | Woven cross-body, ($278)

Any favorites? Or straw-themed purchases thus far for the season?

Either way, it’s finally SUMMER!

… Time to start planning your insta-worthy outfits.

