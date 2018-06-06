 64 Must-Have Straw Bags (for Every Budget + Occasion)
June 6, 2018 · outfits, shopping

64 Must-Have Straw Bags (for Every Budget)

64 must-have straw bags — in every shape and size imaginable — for every occasion and budget.

 Finding your summer handbag companion can seem like a daunting task.

I mean, I’m all for options — but there is such a thing as too many options… Most definitely. Especially for the indecisive among us.

(True life: I can easily kill an entire afternoon in certain retail scenarios — Barnes & Noble, Sephora (duh), any drug store beauty aisle and — admittedly — even those trail mix/snack wall situations at the airport news stand.)

white blazer with striped shorts and round top straw tote perfect beach bag

… And we won’t exactly file that one up there among any other super-serious world problems, but you know.

By now, I imagine you’ve been bitten by the straw bag bug — so-to-speak — and not just for bags you take to the beach.

Whether you prefer straw, wicker, plastic or bamboo, these trendy totes come in all shapes, sizes and price points — making them perfect for ample occasions that aren’t bikini-clad or water-logged.

(Scroll down to see for yourself.)

vineyard vines straw-clutch-and-bouquet-of-flowers-from-whole-foods

In light of said dilemma, I spent a shitload of some time researching and curating (and purchasing — just this one, though) an extensive list of the cutest straw bags for the season — all organized by price range.

… My favorite part of this entire trend round-up?

Often times, you can’t distinguish a designer version from theses budget buys. Hell yes!

**

Here’s a quick cliff notes version, if you’d rather jump right to it (or you know exactly what you’re looking for):

You know those gorgeous, geometric Cult Gaia bags we’ve seen all over Instagram (below)? I found a ton of similar versions — for a lot less, like this black-colored cagey clutchthis boxy number and this bamboo look-a-like(All under $100 — and super similar to the “real deal.”)

unique Black acrylic handbag cult gaia

If it’s a similar statement-making piece you’re after, don’t miss this bejeweled pineapple clutch, colorful watermelon cross-body and crab-woven carry-all. (All under $105!)

For cute, classic bags, check out this must-have circle clutch and this Fourth of July-worthy tassel tote.

And if it’s a mindset of “the bigger the better,” I’d suggest this ballet-pink colored tote and this navy-and-beige striped tote (on sale).

Scroll to browse all 64 straw bags below.

//

woman crossing the street in cute shoes high heels new york city shopping straw tote

… Oh, and this is the perfectly-sized pom-pom tote bag I’m carrying in the photos above/below. I’ve had it for three years!

Here are some of my favorite straw bags — in every shape and size — suitable for every single budget:

**

64 must-have straw bags for summer

16 of the best rattan, circular, straw clutches, totes and handbags for women under $50

Under $50

 

Shop by # above:

1     |     2     |    3     |    4     |    5     |    6    |     7    |    8

 9     |    10     |    11     |    12     |     13    |    14     |    15    |    16

**
Shop all:

hover for price
**
Hallie’s Top Three:

Mini circle wristlet, ($29) |  Circular basket shoulder bag, ($49) | Braided straw tote, ($49)

 

Under $100

 

Shop by # above:

1     |     2     |    3     |    4     |    5     |    6     |    7     |    8

9     |    10     |    11     |    12     |   13     |    14     |    15    |    16

**
Shop all:

hover for price
**
Hallie’s Top Three:

Bamboo box clutch ($56), Woven basket bag ($88), Woven envelope cross-body ($69)

 

16 of the best rattan, circular, straw clutches, totes and handbags for women under $100

Under $150

 

Shop by # above:

1   |     2     |    3     |    4     |    5      |    6     |    7     |    8

9     |    10     |    11     |    12    |    13     |    14     |    15    |    16

**
Shop all:

hover for price
**
Hallie’s Top Three:

Watermelon crossbody/clutch, ($105) | Red, white & blue tassel tote, ($145) |  Black & white tote bag ($121)

 

16 of the best rattan, circular, straw clutches, totes and handbags for women under $500

Under $400

 

Shop by # above:

1     |     2     |    3     |    4     |    5     |    6     |    7     |    8

   9     |    10     |    11     |    12    |    13     |    14     |    15    |    16

**
Shop all:

hover for price
**
Hallie’s Top Three:

Bad & Boujee tote, ($155) | Gold pineapple bag, ($288) | Woven cross-body, ($278)

 

Any favorites? Or straw-themed purchases thus far for the season?

Either way, it’s finally SUMMER!

 

… Time to start planning your insta-worthy outfits.

//

Join the Convo:

Back to Top

subscribe


Select your subscription: