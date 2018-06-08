Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 58

$10 BaubleBar finds, Target swimwear and an insane sale on designer sunglasses… Among Other Things.

Happy Friday, my friends!

I’m testing out a few different formats of our weekly link love series in the hope of making it easier — and quicker — for you to visually browse the post each week, starting with today.

(The simplicity and consistency will help me to streamline and ensure these posts get up every single week, too.)

What’s on tap for the weekend? I’ve got a girlfriend’s birthday brunch and an afternoon of day drinkin’ for one of my favorite summer street festivals in the city: Old Town Art Fair!

With that, let’s get to it… Here are some deals, steals & recent acquisitions I want to share with you this week:

Sales & such…

1. Perfect summer sandals: Blush pink scalloped sandals in an ideal day-to-night height.

2. Obsessed: NARS just released their cult-classic Orgasm” in a new illuminating powder. It’s honestly amazing.

3. Crabby accessories: STOP! These Crab statement earrings are so f’ing cute.

4. Summer staple: The jean shorts I’ll be living in this summer — now more than 30% off! I just bought the white pair, too.

5. Burn baby, burn: There are so many chic-looking candles on sale under $20 here — I’m having a major palm print moment, it seems. This metallic style is tres tres bien as well, but I bought this blush pink one to match my living room. Why is it that one can never have enough candles?

6. Look for less: How cool is this boxy bamboo clutch? Looks just like the designer version (for $200 less).

7. Outdoor (space) envy: I’m totally obsessing over One Kings Lane’s curated section of modern nautical things. I have this ivory picture frame. (All of their new OKL-branded outdoor furniture is super cute too. The palm tree chairs!

8. $10 deals: BaubleBar launched their Buried Bauble sale today with prices starting at $10! I’m loving these gold earrings — and these gold drop earrings are a staple.

9. Target does it again: I’ve been researching for that swimwear post (next week), but have you guys seen Target’s swimwear section? More specifically, the selection of one-piece suits? I love this color-block one — it’s perfect for the gal who wants something trendy (and affordable) — but may (or may not) feel iffy about showing too much in the middle. And how cute is this palm-tree print style? (Both are under $30!)

10. Deals on designer sunglasses: Neiman Marcus Last Call is an additional 30% off everything this weekend. I’d suggest skipping right to the sunglasses section — holy sh*t!

There are a ton of insane designer markdowns — among my favorites are this Saint Laurent pair ($385 down to $132); these Quay aviators ($27) and these tortoise-shell Gucci shades. Stock is very limited and shipping/returns are free, FYI!

11. My favorite sneakers: Nordstrom just restocked (almost) every single size in my favorite high-top Nike’s — worn in the picture below. I’d suggest the “Desert Sand,” but there’s three new colors with checking out, too. (Runs true to size, FYI!)

12. Books I’ll never read (but have to have anyway): Have you seen that cute coffee table book from Gucci? It’s on sale for under $20!

Links & the like…

Travel tip: How to pack the perfect carry-on.

Do-able money-saving advice: I don’t exactly love studying better ways to budget, but I really liked five research-backed ways to be smarter with your money this summer.

Multitasking mavens: Four women on how they manage a successful side hustleand their full-time jobs — by choice.

Later that day, I got to thinking: Confessions of a former Carrie Bradshaw wannabe. Anyone else fall into this category? (SATC celebrated its 20th anniversary this past week!)

Wedding season: Here’s a cute gift idea for your bride-to-be friends (or for you!) — a magazine-style bridal planner (on sale, natch).

Mental health is just as important: I applaud my friend Jes for opening up about her relationship (and struggle) with mental health. A really well-written post (on the coat-tails of her marriage, too).

Decor inspo: I owe you guys a blog post about my gallery wall (we’ve been talking about it a lot over on Instagram); but in the meantime, did you know Nordstrom sells gallery print sets? Here’s a cute one to get you started, if you’re in the market.

