Striped Pants — and a Pep Talk

You need a pair of striped pants this summer… Here’s how to wear them. (Plus, a little pep-talk.)

Hey, my babes. Happy Wednesday — how’s the week kicked off so far?

… Orrrrr a better question: What’s new?

I know. I haven’t forgotten about you!

At long last, it’s finally starting to look and feel like good ‘ol summertime Chi.

I promise that this isn’t the reason I’ve been pretty quiet around the blog for the last two weeks, though — lol. I’ll get to that.

Today’s post is two-fold — to share my ensemble, of course. And to check-in and be upfront about what’s happening on my end.

Outfit: blouse | pants | sandals | handbag | sunglasses | earrings | lip color (‘Sex Machine’)

Here’s one of the ensembles I’ve been rockin’ on repeat as of late:

A pair of breezy striped pants, a contemporary twist on the white blouse and pair of matching white ankle-strap sandals. It’s an easy summer outfit that works for any single occasion — and pants that feel like pajamas and have pockets are an absolute no-brainer.

Both of the key pieces I’m wearing are older styles (and no longer as a result), but I’ve linked very similar, budget-friendly styles for each.

Most importantly, though, as you might agree: The striped pants. Here’s a handful of adorable options I curated for you across the web:

///

Part deux, I suppose.

Do you ever feel like you’re stuck in a loop of some sort?

I’ve been finding myself in a series of these throughout the last few months — in relationships, my health, job and so on. It’s like playing tether ball by yourself for hours on-end.

Whatever the case, it gets fucking exhausting.

Truth be told, mine have much deeper roots stemming from depression, which is something I’ve been struggling with but working through over the last year.

I know, the “D” word. I never used to think it would or could apply to me.

I hate how much it impacts the blog and you guys as a result, so I finally decided to hit pause and devote more time than usual (for me) to exploring and changing these parts of my personal life.

//

I’m having a hard time articulating all of this just yet so I’m keeping it brief today — but I promise, I am writing about it.

And I plan to talk to you about it, share a lot of my evolving perspective on mental health, and help you through your loops (large or small) too.

//

Tomorrow I’ll share a little behind-the-scenes/photo series of my offline life so we can catch up, though.

Sound good?

In the meantime — and especially if you can relate to my words today — I challenge you sit back and see where your energy tends to flow — naturally, without friction — and what transpires as a result.

I’ll leave you with a little cliff note version of my learnings, though:

Often times, the best gift you can give yourself is a little time to ask your own questions — and the patience to listen quietly for the answers.

*Get the look:

Similar white blouse

Similar striped pants (under $90)

Similar white sandals: Schutz (obsessed!!!)

Mini bucket bag: Ralph Lauren (in lots of colors + on sale here)

Round sunglasses: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

Statement earrings: Sugarfix by BaubleBar ($12); love these too

Beauty

Skin primer: lune + aster

Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown‘

Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Sex Machine‘

///

Iron & Honey Photography