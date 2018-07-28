Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 59

These sale finds, though: Leggings I swear by & the sports bra I buy in bulk… Among Other Things.

Weekend at last — anyone else in the same boat with that mindset?

The last few days have been jam-packed, but that’s never a bad thing in a bigger picture sense.

In addition to teaching Cycle at Studio Three every day this week, I’ve been dog sitting as well (for my Nika girl, photos below). I also spent a big chunk of time virtually wedding dress shopping with my sister (since I wasn’t able to be there in person).

Looking forward, I’m so excited for Lollapalooza next weekend. I can’t believe it’s nearly August!

Last weekend, I checked out Pitchfork Music Festival (first timer!) with one of the event sponsors, car2go — a flexible, pay-by-the-minute car-sharing service that just came to Chicago (but is currently in most major US cities).

Here’s a few sales, links and the like that caught my eye this week:

Sales & Such

Everyday essential: My favorite black skinny jeans — on sale.

Exercise essential: And the high-waisted leggings I swear by — also on sale (under $36).

If the “shoe” fits: I have at least three pairs of this Nike sports bra — it’s my fave.

Sneaker game strong: Nike’s classic ‘Cortez’ sneaker — newly marked down in the prettiest of pale pink colors. I have these, they’re super comfortable!

Summer staple: Navy and white striped pull-on pants (super similar to the ones I have — and wear all the time, below).

Poolside: An adorable — and affordable — all-black backless one-piece bathing suit.

Accessory obsession: I’m so into circular, retro-looking sunglasses this season — these designer frames are high on my wish list.

Chic sale finds: How cute are these colorful striped shorts? They’re an extra 40% off — and still available in all sizes — over at Anthro (where almost everything on sale is an extra 40% off!

Links & the like

For the indecisive among us (including me): A helpful guide to making tough decisions.

Inhale, exhale: The reason that stress and anxiety are contagious.

Understanding the chaos: What it means when Mercury goes into retrograde.

Apparently, we all speak dog: Why dogs and humans have a strong connection.

Interior envy AF: Inside Gray Malin’s Los Angeles (stunning, duh) home.

Motivation station: 13 motivational books for when you need a little life coaching.

Nothing is random: Five types of cosmic connections — and why we meet the people we do. (I really dislike the author’s voice/writing style in this one, but it was interesting nonetheless.)